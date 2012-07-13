Peter Jackson fears the nerd lynch mob, shows Hobbit footage in 24 fps

Don’t ask me why, but the quickest way to get people on the internet riled up is to either misidentify some piece of comic book trivia or to start talking digital video formats. Case in point, at least for the latter, a Cinemacon event back in April where Peter Jackson presented some footage from The Hobbit in 48 fps, which was either the look of the inevitable future, or the stupidest thing since pet rocks, depending on which side of the strictly-enforced, binary hate-matrix you fell. Sadly, it seems Comic-Con won’t have the opportunity to host the latest battle in the Great Frame Rate War of 2012, as Peter Jackson and Warner Bros have decided not to screen their Hobbit footage in 48 fps at all. Hope you’re happy, nerds, now you’re on time out.
From an interview with LA Times’ Hero Complex:
Jackson: I think it’s more about protecting the downside, rather than helping the film in any significant way. There is a huge audience waiting to see “The Hobbit,” and any positive press from Comic-Con will truthfully have little impact on that. However, as we saw at CinemaCon earlier this year, with our 48 frames per second presentation, negative bloggers are the ones the mainstream press runs with and quotes from. I decided to screen the “Hobbit” reel at Comic-Con in 2-D and 24 frames per second, so the focus stays firmly with the content and not the technical stuff. If people want 3-D and 48fps, that choice will be there for them in December.
Right, because a 10-minute show reel at a comic book convention is a perfect showcase for the content and story, not a place for people to dork out on eye candy. It’s amazing how quickly studios have gone from pandering to the Comic-Con crowd like it was the end-all, be-all bellwether of mainstream movie tastes, to treating it like the lose-lose collection of amateur and professional cynics that it is. Trust me, I am that audience. Studios should never listen to me. About anything. You’d hope that if Jackson was going to shoot the movie in 48 fps, he’d believe in it enough to screen the footage in 48 fps, but I can’t say as I blame him. At Comic-Con it seems like you either get bad buzz, or good buzz that’s largely meaningless. If Comic-Con buzz translated to box office, Scott Pilgrim would’ve made more than Avatar. I wish it would have, but me flailing my flabby arms around spazzily doesn’t make it so.
“but me flailing my flabby arms spazzily around doesn’t make it so”
Ughhhh, so ONCE again Mancini, your failure to keep up with even the basic workouts at ToneItUp.com has resulted in us getting stuck with really, really, ridiculously crappy movies heralded above much more deserving ones? Thanks an f’ing lot man.
You should only report your news as it is, you are a reporter and not a commentator. We don’t care about your shitty biases.
I don’t come here for the news. I come here for Vince’s shitty biased takes on the news.
Was he talking about me, or the people I was making fun of in the article up in arms about 48 fps? I couldn’t tell. In any case, I’m a humor writer, not a reporter, in case that was unclear. I try explain my biases upfront so you don’t think I’m trying to put one over on you, rather than maintain a false pretense of neutrality while nudging the news a way that suits me. Also, I’m writing about The Hobbit, not the European debt crisis so who really gives a fuck.
I just assumed he was talking about you. How dare you have opinions and express them in this blog you write! The nerve. And yeah, we can read about most of the same stories elsewhere, but I come here because y’all motherfuckers make me laugh.
News. Site name: Film Drunk. Maniacal laugh.
Now we have to decide if Omar is worth 24 or 48 fps (face punches/second.)
Remember the story I told on here yesterday about the guys at Comic Conventions who don’t wipe properly? I think I might know the identity of at least one of them now. His name rhymes with Shomar Shesham.
All this Ozzie does is make pictures about midgets or giant apes. And Vince, you keep doing what you’re doing; I’ve always liked it.
Hemingway’s Foyer – Your Last Place To Be A Man
[www.hemingwaysfoyer.com]
Again, I give about zero fucks per second, because it’s The Hobbit. I will get to sit in a theatre and watch The Hobbit. If there’re too many frames, I’ll just blink real fast.
That guy’s not serious, is he?
As a wise man once said, this comment thread has taken a disturbing turn.
Omar Hesham is the internets Otm Shank.
The second quickest way to get people on the internet riled up is to not cock worship Peter Jackson when writing about him.
What the hell is 48fps playback for? 3D?
Yes.
The crazy thing is I had to wait years for a DSLR that could shoot at 24fps. Maybe he wants his foot fetish videos to look like a Spanish soap opera, most of us do not.
Don’t worry, he’s gone back to being a fatty again.
You’re thinking of Jonah Hill. Peter Jackson is still creepy.