Planet of the Apes still not making a great case for performance capture

After the jump, you can watch a new clip from Rise of the Planet of the Apes (opening August 5th), introduced by Andy Serkis, who plays the guy in the digital monkey suit. Here’s his partial introduction:
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes is considered to be the first live-action film to star and be told from the point of view of a sentient animal.”
Bitch, please, we’ve seen Milo and Otis.
“…a character with human-like qualities who can strategize, organize, and ultimately lead a revolution.”
Oh sure, well it’s true once you qualify it to death, but it becomes a lot less impressive. For instance, I am the greatest lover in the world. …A muscular, clown-haired lover who can finish quickly, multi-task, whistle show tunes, and ultimately photoshop cats into pictures on the website FilmDrunk.com. NO ONE ELSE CAN MAKE SUCH A BOLD CLAIM!
“Another historic accomplishment for the picture, was its use of visual FX and performance-capture work on practical locations outside a soundstage. Which allowed me as Caesar to interact as never before with the other actors. Here you see him displaying purpose, outrage, and tenderness as he comes to the aid of his friend Charles.”
Yes, let’s watch him display those things. But first, a question: if Andy Serkis is so indispensable as an actor that they would take the time to hire an expensive team of animators to record and recreate his every move, how come they never actually put him in any movies where he’s not wearing a mask (so to speak)? Him, Ron Perlman, and Ray Park are the only guys who’ve managed to get typecast as non-human.
As mildly impressed with the ape’s facial expressions as I am, it all goes away as soon as they try to integrate the digital ape into a fight sequence. It still looks like a character from Madden superimposed onscreen. For all the money and technological advances, it still probably would’ve looked better with a guy in a convincing ape suit. That’s sort of the problem with performance capture, they expect it to do too much.
Also, anyone else annoyed by their depiction of Alzheimer’s disease? I’ve had a few family members with Alzheimer’s, and they tended to confuse people in their lives with friends from 40 years ago, had a hard time keeping acquaintances straight, made cryptic references to some half-remembered past, etc. They didn’t act totally normal and then suddenly forget how to use a fork, or try to wear their shoes like a hat. It’s like that scene in Charlie Bartlett where all the kids are flying like they’re on ecstasy, and then later you find out it was because they had taken Ritalin. Uh… you do realize a significant portion of people in the audience will have actually taken Ritalin, right? I never understand that.
i still dont understand the concept here, did they uninvent guns when they invented super apes?
Add Keanu Reeves to that list and I agree wholeheartedly.
After my last few relationships, I feel pretty typecast as a non-human too.
*cries while eating*
Apes A poppin’! summer 2011
When did monkeys develop parkour moves? Most chimps at the zoo just eat their own shit and jerk off to bamboo nip slips.
This fixation with performance capture is driving me apeshit
Counterpoint.
This movie looks homo-erectus. :/
So it’s not Franco that’s mo capped? He looks less high this time around.
The final straw is when Caesar is served balsamic vinaigrette instead of red wine vinaigrette. He gets fed up and Caesar just tosses his salad! Wa’qa wa’qa wa’qa!
@theHammer:
Yes exactly. It’s like intelligence is supposed to suddenly offset the fact that there’s 7 billion of us with lots and lots of guns.
Also, one thing that always bugs me about CGI animals in movies, they always end up looking unrealistically strong and agile. I mean, I’ve seen nature documentaries, I know they’re not super powered for god’s sake.
If it’s not perfect, the CGI just looks sterile. Even when they’re cheesy, practical effects still feel tactile and visceral, which seems preferable to me.
This movie simply shouldn’t happen. When the scientists saw that the chimp was smart, they should have executed it on the spot. Did you see what a chimp did to that one lady? Ripped her fucking face and hand off and shit. Fuck that noise.
You think that, but it’s really you that has Alzheimer’s. Shoes are supposed to be worn on the head, don’t you remember?
Counter-counterpoint to Ace:
[www.youtube.com]
Would have worked better with penguins. At least then you would have a plausible reason for being overwhelmed. “My god, Dr. Protagonist, they must have been massing at the south pole for all these years…”
nerdy dick mode
…if Andy Serkis is so indispensable as an actor … how come they never actually put him in any movies where he’s not wearing a mask…?
He has, a lot.
/nerdy dick mode
I guess I meant more “hollywood tentpoles”, not the smaller British stuff he’s usually in. Though that could be his choice, not the studios. Okay, fine, Crap, your nerdy dick points are duly noted.
Well played, Morty.
Needs more sunglasses and dancing to Black Eyed Peas songs.
That monkey would have killed the guy when he jumped on him the first time. Those monkey punches wouldn’t have been stopped by the guys defensive patty cakes.
What kind of National Geographic Special is this?
“That monkey would have killed the guy when he jumped on him the first time. Those monkey punches wouldn’t have been stopped by the guys defensive patty cakes.”
That’s why mixing CGI characters with real ones usually looks like BS, because some guy has to pretend to fight with something that isn’t really there and so there’s no real physical interaction. Like mentioned above, a real angry chimpanzee most likely would have smashed that guys face in within seconds.
In defense of the electric monkey, he does seem to be the only one who isn’t egregiously over-acting.
I get your point, I just have a sprung neck and a shitty attitude right now. Sorry.
I would also argue that I have heard many an actor state how difficult it is to do mask acting. Hugo Weaving almost lost his mind trying to figure out how to be expressive, but not vaudevillian, in a static face mask for V.
I agree, I meant it as a knock on studios for not casting him more, not on Andy Serkis for not being a great actor.
Call me when they use this technology for porn. It appears that they’re zeroing in on the mathematically perfect o-face.
So they’re the first ones to use this cheesy cgi effect but like the 10th one to make a movie about insubordinate monkeys?
Damn digital apes taking all the work away from black actors.
Vince, are you talking about Hollywood tentpoles like, say, KING KONG??!! which he was in, both masked and unmasked as Lumpy (though with a permanent gurn on his face, chomping a cee-gar).
The one that came out six years ago? yeah, I guess I am talking about that.
I was excited after he was in The Prestige because Chris Nolan seems to use a lot of the same actors in his movies. Sadly though, that’s the only movie Nolan has used him in so far.
