Pod Yourself A Gun Sopranos Podcast Episode 10: A Hit Is A Hit, With Miles Gray

Miles Gray from The Daily Zeitgeist podcast joins Matt and Vince this week to discuss Sopranos episode 10, “A Hit Is A Hit,” released March 14th (Pi Day!), 1999. In this episode, Pauly, Pussy, and Christopher kill a drug dealer for a big score, and everyone has their own ideas what to do with the money. Tony wants to fund an IPO, Carmella wants to play the stock market, and Christopher bankrolls Adriana’s music producing ambitions.

Meanwhile, “gangsta rapper” Massive Genius (played by Bokeem Woodbine) finagles a sitdown with Hesh, who Massive G believes owes royalties to a distant relative. Adriana signs up an old friend for some studio time, and Tony decides to play golf with his neighbor, Dr. Bruce Cusamano, an Amerigan, or a Wonderbread Wop, hoping for some hot stock tips but instead becoming a dance bear for the country club squares.

A lot people have said this is one of the Sopranos worst episodes, but notwithstanding some poor writing of the black characters, I (Vince) think this is actually one of the better episodes of this season. I read it as foreshadowing all the dumb bullshit people blew their money on in the early aughts, when everyone suddenly decided they were a stock picker and real estate speculator. It also, yet again, is unsparing towards all the characters, gangster or straight, Wonderbread Wop or goombah. Everyone is their on distinctive flavor of A-hole, and isn’t that just like life?

We finish things off discussing which of the Sopranos characters, if any, wouldn’t have voted for Trump.

