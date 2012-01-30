Prepare your anus: The FP gets a release date

There’s no use pretending that I’m un-biased about this one, because I’ll be hosting a screening of The FP on February 17th as part of SF indie fest (7:15pm at the Roxie Theater). While I’ll save my full review, I can tell you that it’s probably the best quasi-dystopian hero’s journey set in the world of competitive dance video games written in a fully-realized alternate street vernacular that I’ve ever seen. And if that doesn’t make you want to see it, bro, I don’t even know what your problem is (check out the
The press release is below, but the short answer is that it’s hitting select theaters March 16th, and it’s going to kick. Your balls. Up your asshole. Unless you’re a girl, in which case it’s going to storm your uterus and throw Molotov cocktails at your ovaries. It’s that good.
Drafthouse Films, the film distribution arm of the world-famous Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, announced THE FP will open on March 16 in select cities and will have its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on February 25. A ferocious nod to big-budget studio action fare and underdog sports dramas of the 1980s, THE FP is a high-concept comedy set in a dystopian near future where a relentless turf war rages. Two rival gangs feud for control of rural wasteland Frazier Park in the deadly arena of competitive dance video game “Beat-Beat Revelation.”
Directed by fourth generation filmmaker brothers and real-life Frazier Park, CA natives Jason and Brandon Trost (Cinematographer, CRANK 2: HIGH VOLTAGE, Rob Zombie’s upcoming THE LORDS OF SALEM), THE FP is a homegrown family production with Hollywood special effects expert father Ron Trost (MORTAL KOMBAT) as co-producer/FX coordinator and accomplished costume designer sister Sarah Trost (2010 Project Runway contestant) as the designer for more than 40 uniquely iconic character costumes. The film is also Executive Produced by Jason Blum and Steven Schneider of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY and INSIDIOUS fame. Following its world premiere at the 2011 SXSW Film Festival as part of Fantastic Fest’s midnight selection, the film was celebrated as “loud, furious and recklessly funny” (Indiewire) and called a “rare, ready-made cult hit.” (Moviefone).
THE FP will premiere at The Cinefamily on (611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles CA) at the historic Silent Movie Theater on February 25at 10:00pm and will open theatrically on March 16 in the following theaters and markets:
New York City, NY – The Village East Cinema
Los Angeles, CA – The Cinefamily
Orange County, CA – AMC Orange
Austin, TX – Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Alamo Drafthouse Village
San Francisco, CA – The Roxie Theater
Seattle, WA – The SIFF Theater
Portland, OR – The Hollywood Theatre
Chicago, IL – The Music Box
Cambridge, MA – The Brattle Theatre
Houston, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (locations TBA)
San Antonio, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (locations TBA)
Denver, CO – The Denver Film Center
Washington DC – AMC Hoffman
Dallas, TX – AMC Arlington
Dallas, TX – AMC Mesquite
Phoenix, AZ – AMC Arizona Center
Phoenix, AZ – AMC Westgate
Tampa, FL – AMC Veterans
Miami, FL – AMC Aventura
Atlanta, GA – AMC South Lake
Baltimore, MD – AMC Owings
Philadelphia, PA – AMC Cherry Hill
Pittsburg, PA – AMC Waterfront
Detroit, MI – AMC Forum
San Diego, CA – AMC Mission Valley
St. Louis, MO – AMC West Olive
Minneapolis, MN – Lagoon Cinema (opens 3/23)
Showtimes and ticketing information will be available at www.drafthousefilms.com.
And to think, I watched that entire movie without knowing that the costume designer had been on Project Runway.
…What? Don’t look at me like that, I watch it for… uh… um… the fashion. Dammit, that explanation sounded a lot better in my head.
Seriously, I couldn’t walk to school in moon boots without falling on my ass every third intersection. If this guy can win a Dance Dance Revolution contest to save the rec center in those things, he deserves to have a movie made about it.
When I saw the headline asking me to prepare my anus for the FP, I could only assume this was news on a Shame dvd release date
First glance I was preparing my anus for Tom Cruise and Rock of Ages. I’m not sure my anus is prepared for all these challenges.
Me: Hey, can I get a screening down here in NOLA?
AD: NO!
Me: Why?
AD: Because f*ck you, that’s why!
Who the fuck is Sarah Trost? I say this as a PR lover and proud uterus owner; speaking of my lady parts, they could use a good futuristic breakdance fight Molotiving – how does one get in on this screening action?
Never mind – the One for the Money trailer made me detonate a Michael Bay movie worth of C4 in my uterus out of shame
Anus: prepared!
I genuinely mistook the headline for another Assbender movie!
If you’re going to storm my girlfriend’s uterus, you’d better come equipped with a bottle of tequila and the 3rd season of Archer. She’s one of those girls.
meh…looks to self aware to actually be funny
*finishes latte, drives off on scooter
*TOO
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Being a latte enthusiast myself, I worried that, but it worked for me. They really committed to the material, especially the Asian guy.
Vince, are you stoned?