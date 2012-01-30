Prepare your anus: The FP gets a release date

There’s no use pretending that I’m un-biased about this one, because I’ll be hosting a screening of The FP on February 17th as part of SF indie fest (7:15pm at the Roxie Theater). While I’ll save my full review, I can tell you that it’s probably the best quasi-dystopian hero’s journey set in the world of competitive dance video games written in a fully-realized alternate street vernacular that I’ve ever seen. And if that doesn’t make you want to see it, bro, I don’t even know what your problem is (check out the

The press release is below, but the short answer is that it’s hitting select theaters March 16th, and it’s going to kick. Your balls. Up your asshole. Unless you’re a girl, in which case it’s going to storm your uterus and throw Molotov cocktails at your ovaries. It’s that good.

Drafthouse Films, the film distribution arm of the world-famous Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, announced THE FP will open on March 16 in select cities and will have its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on February 25. A ferocious nod to big-budget studio action fare and underdog sports dramas of the 1980s, THE FP is a high-concept comedy set in a dystopian near future where a relentless turf war rages. Two rival gangs feud for control of rural wasteland Frazier Park in the deadly arena of competitive dance video game “Beat-Beat Revelation.”

Directed by fourth generation filmmaker brothers and real-life Frazier Park, CA natives Jason and Brandon Trost (Cinematographer, CRANK 2: HIGH VOLTAGE, Rob Zombie’s upcoming THE LORDS OF SALEM), THE FP is a homegrown family production with Hollywood special effects expert father Ron Trost (MORTAL KOMBAT) as co-producer/FX coordinator and accomplished costume designer sister Sarah Trost (2010 Project Runway contestant) as the designer for more than 40 uniquely iconic character costumes. The film is also Executive Produced by Jason Blum and Steven Schneider of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY and INSIDIOUS fame. Following its world premiere at the 2011 SXSW Film Festival as part of Fantastic Fest’s midnight selection, the film was celebrated as “loud, furious and recklessly funny” (Indiewire) and called a “rare, ready-made cult hit.” (Moviefone).

THE FP will premiere at The Cinefamily on (611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles CA) at the historic Silent Movie Theater on February 25at 10:00pm and will open theatrically on March 16 in the following theaters and markets:

New York City, NY – The Village East Cinema

Los Angeles, CA – The Cinefamily

Orange County, CA – AMC Orange

Austin, TX – Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Alamo Drafthouse Village

San Francisco, CA – The Roxie Theater

Seattle, WA – The SIFF Theater

Portland, OR – The Hollywood Theatre

Chicago, IL – The Music Box

Cambridge, MA – The Brattle Theatre

Houston, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (locations TBA)

San Antonio, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (locations TBA)

Denver, CO – The Denver Film Center

Washington DC – AMC Hoffman

Dallas, TX – AMC Arlington

Dallas, TX – AMC Mesquite

Phoenix, AZ – AMC Arizona Center

Phoenix, AZ – AMC Westgate

Tampa, FL – AMC Veterans

Miami, FL – AMC Aventura

Atlanta, GA – AMC South Lake

Baltimore, MD – AMC Owings

Philadelphia, PA – AMC Cherry Hill

Pittsburg, PA – AMC Waterfront

Detroit, MI – AMC Forum

San Diego, CA – AMC Mission Valley

St. Louis, MO – AMC West Olive

Minneapolis, MN – Lagoon Cinema (opens 3/23)

Showtimes and ticketing information will be available at www.drafthousefilms.com.

And to think, I watched that entire movie without knowing that the costume designer had been on Project Runway.

…What? Don’t look at me like that, I watch it for… uh… um… the fashion. Dammit, that explanation sounded a lot better in my head.