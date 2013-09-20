Quentin Tarantino Will Play Roger Corman In ‘Man With Kaleidoscope Eyes’

Hey, speaking of how a lot of people already knew that Jack Nicholson did a number of drugs in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, The Trip’s producer Roger Corman is the subject of a recent profile in The Telegraph about how the 87-year old producer is still going strong. The producer of such cult classics as Big Bad Mama, Death Race 2000, Rock N Roll High School, Slumber Party Massacre and the amazing Carnosaur, Corman is the centerpiece of the biopic Man With Kaleidoscope Eyes, which will focus on the same time period that he helped make The Trip.

Not only is he the focus of the film, but Corman will also play a small role. As for who will play Corman, it’s Quentin Tarantino, the star of Destiny Turns on the Radio.

“It’s the story of how I made The Trip in the 1960s about LSD. It starred Jack Nicholson in one of his first roles and I took LSD so I knew what it was all about. It was very controversial but it was the only American picture invited to the Cannes Film Festival that year,” he recalled with a laugh when we talked in Beverly Hills. “I have a cameo role in the movie about it, playing the executive who didn’t want me to make the film.” (Via The Telegraph)

According to Hollywood lore and that new biography that’s going to blow us all away, Nicholson wrote the movie while taking LSD, and it’s about a guy suffering an identity crisis and decides to take LSD. And as Corman told the Telegraph, he took LSD, too. So there’s a good chance that Tarantino just heard some people were taking LSD and he was like, “I’m in!”