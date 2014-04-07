‘The Raid 2’ Has Been Turned Into A Playable 8-Bit Video Game And It Is Awesome

In case you were looking for a great way to waste the rest of your day, the marketing team behind The Raid 2: Berandal has you covered. With the very highly anticipated sequel to Gareth Evans’s 2011 action favorite hitting theaters on Friday, some diabolical genius decided to make The Raid 2: Arcade Edition so we can play along in our own underworld adventure as one of four characters: Rama, Hammer Girl, Baseball Bat Man and Prakoso.
Unfortunately, the official game site isn’t ready yet, as we’re still greeted by the Coming Soon screen, but ShortList has an exclusive sneak peak of the game that you can play, complete with a leaderboard. As for that whole time-waster part, those marketing geniuses are also giving away an Xbox One to the person with the highest score. So long productivity!
FUCK YES!!! And I’m going to go see it again tonight. Burnsy, words fail me it is so so so much more insane than the first one. Bring an inhaler.
Color me pissed off that (1) no movie theater within 60 miles of me is playing this movie even though it’s gotten crazy amounts of attention, (2) there’s no Asian DVD available for purchase on Amazon and (3) the movie doesn’t seem available for torrent. VERY PISSED OFF.
Somewhat related; anyone know when the limited release of Snowpiercer in the US is going to be?
June 27th for Snow Piercer if I’m not mistaken.
Also, hang in there mate, The Raid 2 gets a national release on April 11th.
Thank you, Surly!
Yes, thanks Surly. That just made my day!
I was super disappointed too, and thought I’d have to drive to KC or STL to actually see it on the big screen.
I went to Fandango and ran the date forward a week to see if it would be listed and it turns out our big chain theatre is going to show it.
YAY!
Holy shit on a stick this going to be incredible.
GOD DAMNIT! I know it supposed to get a wide release April 11th, but every day I’ve been looking up movie times and there still isn’t a showing within 50 miles.