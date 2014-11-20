Random Twitter Users Rave About Kevin Hart’s ‘The Wedding Ringer’ In The New Red-Band Trailer

January is typically the month where movies go to die. I mean there’s also February, March, May-November, but hey, who’s counting? Either way, it should come as no surprise that Kevin Hart’s latest, The Wedding Ringer, will be released at the very height of our collective seasonal depression, this January 15th. And .if for whatever reason, you’ve been hoping that The Wedding Ringer, whose latest NSFW trailer was just released this morning, will put you out of your misery: (1)keep hoping! and (2)consider counseling. How did you ever think that?
According to Indiewire, The Wedding Ringer tells the story of one man (Kevin Hart) who performs freelance best man work for losers in need. Doug Harris (Josh Gad) is just such a nerd, so he hires Jimmy Calahan (Kevin Hart) to be his best man and teach him how to be cool. From even just a surface glance of the IMDB summary, The Wedding Ringer appears to be playing into the most played-out dynamic of all time: funny black guy teaches well-meaning white lump how to “live,” while well-meaning white lump gives nothing in return. Over time, the two develop a meaningless, bromantic bond over their shared hatred of homosexuals and their shared love of crazy hijinks. I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t wait!!!!!
If you do choose to watch the trailer, be advised there’s a crazy old white lady who says “pussy,” fifteen different f-bombs, and a predatory gay man: brave new comedy territory. Enjoy!
Some producer, nose covered in white powder after “shoveling Buffalo,” sits upright with a jolt. “Not Hitch 2, but Hitched! This time with a wedding! And cursing!”
+3 feet for “shoveling Buffalo.”
Took me a minute but totes worth it. Thank you!
And instead of Jessica Biel, we’ll have a gay dude!
this was the original idea for hitch 2 until will passed on it
Ha! White people!
Why is Josh Gad a thing? Why is Kevin Hart a thing? Why is this movie a thing? I just dont understand anything anymore.
So Hitch meets I Love You Man
If you close your eyes and listen to Josh Gad, this becomes a relatively interesting Olaf spin-off sequel.
To me, Kevin Hart will always be the funny bit-part actor from the un-aired episode of Community.