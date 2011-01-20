Rebooting the Lethal Weapon franchise? Sure, why not.

(*sigh*) I’m too old for this sh_t.
That’s right, Warner Brothers has hired a writer to reboot the Lethal Weapon franchise. THE DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY, IT DOES NOTHING! Because when I think of premises Hollywood hasn’t already done to death, I think interracial buddy cop movie. Apartheid schmaschmartheid, maybe in this version, Riggs can stop the oven-dodgers from causing all the world’s wars.
DEADLINE MAKES ME WANNA SMOOOOOOOKE…
Warner Bros and producer Joel Silver have set Will Beall to write Lethal Weapon, with a take that will relaunch the buddy cop series with a new cast. Beall, a former LA police officer who patrolled South Central and wrote the novel L.A. Rex, has seen his stock rise at the studio because of his script Gangster Squad, the period crime drama about an elite crime squad that fought against organized crime kingpins like Mickey Cohen. Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer has come aboard to direct that film.
Warner Bros has been messing around for some time with Lethal Weapon 5, with a treatment written by original scribe Shane Black. The plan was to bring the original team back, but schedules didn’t match up and Mel Gibson’s image has taken a self-inflicted beating [much like my wang -ed]. Beall pitched a take that maintains the tone of the original–a hard R-rated edgy street cop movie.
But will it be as good as Takers??? The only real question now is whether to do a sort of girl power take on it with Katherine Heigl and Queen Latifah, or go traditional and cast Channing Tatum and Nick Cannon. Decisions, decisions.
AFTER THE JUMP: Some other interracial buddy cop flicks, just off the top of my head…
Bieber + Jaden Smith. book it.
The Heigl version will only work if it’s retitled Good Cop, Bitch Cop.
As long as it has an Antoine Dodson cameo, everyone will be happy.
You forgot Philadelphia.
HEY, RUSH HOUR!!!!!!!! YOUR NIP LOOKS STUPID!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU’RE GONNA GET RAPED BY A PACK OF T*CKERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Butler: “Can I get you anything, Mr Silver? A screenwriter, perhaps?”
Silver: “Thank you, Queefington. That Will Beall.”
And Armed and Dangerous. John Candy and I don’t know what Eugene Levy purports to be but when I saw him in assless chaps I know I was ashamed to be white.
You forgot Roots.
No White Dog? Kahless is disappoint.
Beall’s Gangster Squad sounds terrific. It’s like somebody watched L.A. Confidential and said hey, this would make a great movie.
Gibson’s image hasn’t taken a self-inflicted beating, it tripped and fell down the stairs again.
Theodore Rex featuring an unfunny rubbery reptile and some arsehole in a dinosaur suit but my favourite mismatched buddy cops were Glen Campbell and Gary Coleman in Wichita Talkin’ ’bout Willis.
Jared Lee Loughner should be perfect for the lead when Arizona lets him off with a warning and community service.
/too awesome?
This looks good: [movies.amctv.com]
Idris Elba as Murtaugh or GTFO
You left out 1997’s Nothing to Lose. For which I thank you.
They could economize and have Vin Diesel play his own partner.
I thought these were black cop white cop movies. Rush Hour is kind of a stretch. And by stretch I mean…
*stretches corners of eyes. laughs at self in mirror.*
It’d be sweet if Danny Glover could ceremoniously hand over the Murtaugh role to his son, Donald.
Good lord, Charlie.
What have you found? This is the first picture on IMDB. (if my HTML works)
they should make it in the future with sam jackson and john malkovich…with a cgi alien panda as leo…u know would would see this in theaters and buy the blu ray
“I’m a reasonable age for this shit.”
Hollywood would have you believe there are just as many blacks on the Force as there are in prison.
Is that Pat Morita, Shop?
That is Paul Teutel Sr. from American Choppers at the premiere (apparently).
From his less than sober days? But why on earth would that picture be there?
As R. Lee Ermey is to Drill Instructors, Gill Hill is to Angry Black Police Chiefs: [www.youtube.com] I fuckin’ love youtube.
In a perfect world the guys from it’s always sunny in philadelphia would get hired to do it..
[www.youtube.com]
Ironically enough, I am now the one that has gotten too old for this shit.
Alanis?
Horribly horrible. I can just imagine the new Murtaugh texting now:
“lol i’m 2 old fr diz shit rofl were u at??”