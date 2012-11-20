Red Dawn Review: The Tipping Point for Lazy Remakes

There was a time, about eighteen months ago, when you couldn’t swing a cat without running into someone name-checking Malcolm Gladwell’s “Tipping Point” theory (believe me, I tried, the cat was not pleased). People loved that Gladwell riff, they loved it so much they actually sort of lurved it. Why? Well, it was an easy way for folks to discuss change, and why we rarely saw it coming. Which is why I’d posit that the current “normal” of Hollywood, releasing fantastically awful reboots and hyping terrifically terrible retreads, is all about to change. Red Dawn is that “tipping point,” heralding a bright new era of innovation, even as 2012’s version of Red Dawn is over there in the darkened corner, finger blasting various farm animals.
North Korea has invaded America. BOOM! Did you notice what happened there? With that opening sentence, Red Dawn has already said “Screw this, I’m going out for a smoke”. We’re not even three minutes into the movie and we’re already in full-on “re-write’ mode. Now, when they started development on this project, the original occupier was slated to be China (taking the place of The Ruskies from the 1984 original). And then some studio exec had a brilliant idea. Did it matter if it was plausible? Was there an intern available for even a cursory Google search (which would have revealed that the US outspends North Korea by at least a factor of 7000x on military hardware)? Or that the average North Korean is around three inches shorter than the average South Korean, simply due to a poor diet from birth? Naaaaah, no worries bra, let’s just cast some names and get this actioner out in theaters. The people will guzzle it up!
How silly is the choice of North Korea as an adversary? Here’s an excerpt from “Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea”
It is axiomatic that one death is a tragedy, a thousand is a statistic. So it was for Mi-ran. What she didn’t realize is that her indifference was an acquired survival skill. In order to get through the 1990s alive, one had to suppress any impulse to share food. To avoid going insane, one had to learn to stop caring. In time, Mi-ran would learn how to walk around a dead body on the street without paying much notice. She could pass a five-year-old on the verge of death without feeling obliged to help.
So yeah, it would be hard to claim that Mi-ran was “loving it”. That’s one paragraph I picked of that book at random, but the whole thing is lousy with starving North Koreans. Plus, keep in mind that the book is subtitled “Ordinary Lives” – which means we’re not even talking about North Korea’s poor people, probably because everyone is poor, and many more are just plain (Alert: medical term is about to be utilized) “dead from lack of food”. This is our “monster,” the Asian menace, invading idyllic Spokane, as North Koreans are wont to do … if we’re not vigilant.
Chris Hemsworth (as played by Thor) has recently returned home from a tour o’ duty in Iraq. He’s just looking to unwind, and perhaps score a bit of high school tail. Luckily, bombs start dropping over his quiet little town and his INSTINCTS KICK IN. Now, never you mind that Hemsworth is from the land down under (where women glow and men plunder). I’m not xenophobic enough (yet) to claim that an Aussie can’t play a true ‘Merican hero, though I’m starting to wonder if, during our quest for treasure, if we haven’t lost a bit of the “art” of Red Dawn? What’s that? They were never trying for anything meaningful, and thus should be excused from all expectations? A tough view, but a fair one.
His little brother, played by Josh Peck, is in high school, which naturally means the actor they cast looks about 24. Peck is mad at Hemsworth, sibling issues, we will find out more on this front later, but for now you’ll need to make due with speeches and scenes that go a little something like this:
This trailer is around 500 times better than the film, because the actual film lasts 90 minutes, and you can’t undo the psychic damage with anything short of a fifth of Jack Daniels. Didja notice the football scenes? Those were America. Didja notice The Space Needle? THAT IS AMERICA, TOO. But let me ask you a question, even about this trailer. At 43 seconds in, what do you suppose shoots that airplane down? I like to imagine it was a grandma who was sitting on a SAM system this whole time, but I have no proof, and the movie has no clue as to how it happened either. They needed that plane to go boom so the main characters could jump out of the way. An elegant equation!
The “training” of these Wolverines is, awesomely, handled via montage, which I believe is the same method they use for all soldiers nowadays. Hot chicks will be taught to fire bazookas, their Hollywood blonde hair flowing in the wind as they blow up hapless Pacific Rimmers, which, come to think of it, could very well end up being my proposed title treatment for this adult film I’ve been working on.
Logic and meaning are quickly stripped away as our precocious upstarts do battle against the bros from Pyongyang. Life is precious, except for the North Korean version, and war is hell, except for when you’re sharing a cold one with your fellow Wolver’s after a successful market bombing. A Subway shop remains open during the North Korean occupation, which is a seriously good thing, because it will be needed for product placement midway through the film. “When are you going to get it through your thick skull!!??” will be screamed without an ounce of irony. Fences will be mended, and the W-Rines will come together as a unit. And when they do, whoo boy, all 1.4 million members of the North Korean army will know what’s shaking, because it will be them, with their un-American faces, and their invading (but NOT raping or pillaging or anything that prohibits that crucial 14-17 demo from seeing this) occupation forces.
You see, Red Dawn is more of an idea than an actual film, and that idea is this: you will watch anything. An.y.thi.ng. Does it matter if they filmed the movie in 2009, and then held onto it for three years in the hopes that one day no one would notice how stupid it is? Nope. Does it matter that they switched out the “villain” from a nation that spends $144 billion on the military to one that can’t feed its own people? Not in the slightest. Hell, it doesn’t even matter if the words make sense, or if the edits are cohesive. All that matters is it’s on the big screen, it’s got a Hemsworth in it, and they’ll be charging you to witness the spectacle. I’m betting you won’t, and that we’re in the process of calling their bluff. Fool us 500 times, shame on us. Fool us with Ethnic Chinese CGI-morphed into scenes with North Korean flags, shame on them.
The intrepid few who survive the Red Dawn remake will demand that we put the system on trial, pleading that we must rebuild, in the process becoming advocates for better cinema. “Dead mom” won’t be the go-to plot point all screenwriters turn to in order to instill random faux tension. The guys who make futuristic shorts in which the New York Mets are a good baseball team will be ushered to the front of the class and given money. Kickstarters where guys get drunk and lay down some truth will carry the day. Out nation’s blondes will no longer be used primarily for launching missiles. It’s going to be quite a time, I tell you, an era of magic and wonder.
When that day comes, we will have truly earned the right to scream “Wolverines!” with the American flag trumpeting proudly in the background. Until then, we wait, ever vigilant.
Grade: F
#BoycottRedDawn
This movie is trying pretty fucking hard to boycott itself.
my love of the original and overall enjoyment of trash means i will almost certainly see this in theaters.
Pretty sure the movie was held for 3 years because of MGM’s bankruptcy same with The Cabin in the Woods.
that plus ‘hey people love Thor now!’
MGM tried to pawn it off on both Paramount and Universal.
Let me be clear on this: UNIVERSAL PASSED ON THIS FILM.
Damn. I just watched Red Dawn (1984) both times it aired on Spike last night to get all good and boned up to see this version. Now I feel like I can’t justify the $20 knowing that it’s so terrible…
PS do we call this Red Dawn (2009) or (2012)? I think 2012 is technically correct but somehow still feels inappropriate.
Better: let’s just never mention it again.
WORVELINES!!!!!!!
HUGH JACKMANS!!!!!!
Never underestimate Mericka’s persecution complex. This will make money.
I think you mean ‘Murica. Ks are for Kommunists.
Pardon. One K is for Kommunists, 3 K’s are for MuriKKAa!
Reading this, all I was thinking was “this movie could’ve really used Nicholas Cage.”
Also that New York Mets short was cool and all, but isn’t that kind of cheese going to be a pain for the grounds crew?
Had Nic Cage been in this, I’d have gone ahead and watched it. On pirated video, of course.
The original Red Dawn was awful. Why would anyone think a remake would be better?
It at least has an entertainment value that this one lacks. The premise was interesting and the whole alternate history thing worked, but then it just devolves into rah rah silliness that is fun to watch, but can’t be taken seriously. Also, Powers Boothe and Swayze.
Now Mitt Romney actually has a use for the phrase “Ronald Reagan must be spinning in his grave.”
Mitt Romney, looking to rehab his image, agrees to star as Dr. Reed Richards in the next Fantastic Four movie.
With Paul Ryan as Johnny Storm, Sarah Palin as Sue Storm, and introducing Chris Christie as Ben Grimm.
That story about the North Korean general being executed by having a fucking mortar shell fired at him just for enjoying a drink* during the 100 days of national mourning was kind of cool though. I mean horrendous.
*obviously some Stalin style purging going on.
Did they shoot it at him? I thought they just strapped him to it and detonated it. But yeah, fucking metal.
I’d have to find the link but I’m pretty sure he was fired upon from s distance of 200m. This kind of insanity is only to be expected from a nation that would have Lil Kim in charge.
Taking the role of dictator to new Bond-villan levels of extremism, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly ordered one of his senior officials be executed with a mortar shell, as punishment for drinking during the mourning period for his father.
According to South Korean media, vice-minister of the army Kim Chol was forced to stand on the spot to be targeted by a mortar round in January.
He was accused of getting drunk during the 100-days set aside for North Koreans to reflect on the life of the nation’s former leader Kim Jong-il.
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s 28 or 29 year old leader, reportedly told the executioners to leave “no trace of him behind, down to his hair.”
Will I watch the crap out of this on Netflix? Yes, yes I will.
I know I’m supposed to hate this, but this looks like the perfect mindless Saturday afternoon FX movie.
So Laremy, would it be accurate to say that Red Dawn gangnam-style raped your sensibilities?
I already have my own Red Dawn and Total Recall. I need no others.
Exactly. Case closed.
Here, here!
One thing that I’ve really noticed about this film is that there’s one line that’s featured very prominently in each trailer, something to the effect of “For them, this is just a place. For us, this is home!”
It blows my mind a little bit that in 2012, after Afghanistan and Iraq, someone could use that line without noticing parallels even a little bit.
That’s the big joke. America has invaded and occupied other countries for the past 10+ years, fighting “terrorists” (who curiously fight a lot like Wolverines) and then pretends the complete opposite via movies.
It might have been a decent idea during the cold war, but now, delivered without a shred of irony, it’s incredibly fucking stupid.
That said, the general idea of whatever random nation somehow having a the desire to occupy a completely unimportant american small town is stupid. There’s lots of very interesting and worthwhile targets that could be captured by small special forces units, even Koreans and held as a sort of blackmail scenario. But full scale invasion and occupation of a 300 million people nation is retarded.
You guys are just missing the complexity in Red Dawn (2009/2012). It’s an allegoraphor. This movie is clearly about American imperialism under the Obama administration.
Good point about the “This is our home” line and America’s occupation of several countries. Especially silly coming from the character just getting back from Iraq. If only Paul Verhoeven was directing this. It’d would’ve been a sly jab at America’s hypocrisy and overall dickishness
”
America has invaded and occupied other countries for the past 10+ years, fighting “terrorists” (who curiously fight a lot like Wolverines) and then pretends the complete opposite via movies.”
important difference: the people we are fighting over there many times aren’t local, and are receiving weapons from iran, syria, etc.
another important difference: even if the USA wasn’t there, they would like to kill you any way.
grow the fuck up.
You’re hilarious dude. As if all resistance is foreign, as if it matters who supplies them the weapons. Are you so dimwitted that even now you tow some official line of “they’re all foreign terrorists sponsored by the Axis of Evil”.
How ironic you’re telling me to grow up when you seem to have missed any development in the past 10 years. I’m sure they only wanna take away your freedom and Mcdonalds, the stone age people in Afghanistan. Loser.
shut it witty…..
Red Yawn.
The first movie had authentic equipment. The premise (however flawed in 1984) was a hell of a lot more believable than this joke.
What do you expect after Pearl Harbor got away with just straight up filming modern destroyers and fire works and calling it 1941. Movie makers mostly haven’t given a shit for a long time.
When someone tries to pass off a M-60 as a T-72, we got problems.
But wait! The North Koreans created a NEW KIND OF WEAPON!! At least thats what the Watchman says.
“2012′s version of Red Dawn”? That’s being generous. More like 2010’s Red Dawn.
Even if the North Koreans could find enough not dead people to invade Murica. How did they get them here without, ya know, the U.S. Navy and the U.S.Air Force noticing and then doing something about it?
Unless it was Battlestar Galactica type thing with Grace Park playing the role of 6 instead of 8 and uses her sexiness powers to infiltrate NORAD. She’s Korean AND Canadian so you KNOW she hates freedom. That would be more plausible because, full disclosure, I’d sell each and every one of you bitches out if she let me know her biblically. And I would understand if you did the same.
THATS WHAT I WAS THINKING! WAS THE NAVY TAKING A SMOKE BREAK? WERE THEY ALL IN THAILAND BANGING BEAUTIFUL LADYBOYS- that may be it.
And the original Red Dawn was plausible at all? How did we not notice the fleets of Russian naval vessels and the planes coming?
The entire premise is incredibly flawed, from about 1960 on, that we could be invaded with no warning. That, in and of itself, makes both the original and this new piece of shit, just that, a piece of shit.
We can only hope it bombs at the box office.
@Kungjitsu Didn’t you see the trailers? They have a new device!
@Kyle What? Not that it is completely logical, but they weren’t Russians that invaded in the original. they were from Latin America. The Russians showed up a short time later.
@Kyle What–I had a comment ready, but see Iron Mike Sharpie’s below instead.
The entire reason why movies like the original Red Dawn worked was because the US was in the middle of the Cold War and the entire world was rife with justifiable paranoia that you could wake up one day to mushroom clouds. That’s what makes Rocky IV so awesome. The Russians were the bad guys. You were supposed to hate them because they eleventy-chillion nuclear missiles pointed at you. And even that wasn’t enough, because they wanted to beat you at everything. Even boxing or whatever. That’s what makes 99 Red Balloons so awesome. Most people dismiss it as a catchy 80s pop tune but listen to the lyrics; Nena is singing about nuclear war breaking out because something as simple as a soft-ware glitch caused a radar control on the front-lines somewhere to misidentify one of her red balloons an incoming enemy jet and just like that “this is what we’ve waited for, this is it, boys, this is war”.
This is the era where TV stations would routinely interrupt programming with tests of the Emergency Broadcast System which, of course, was meant to be used if WWIII actually kicked off. When you’re a kid, you don’t really understand the gravity of those tests but that was a real system in place because people honest-to-god thought that the Soviets might actually do it. And that’s what made the plot of the original Red Dawn so plausible. The Russians were capable. And maybe if the US let their guard down a little, and the USSR was as sneaky as everyone suspected, they might actually try to land a knock-out blow. It’s real-world, legitimate paranoia combined with America’s infatuation with the under-dog story. Also it has Patrick Swayze (always awesome) and Charlie Sheen (back when he was still awesome). And Partrick Swayze flat-out murders a Russian because fuck you and WE LIVE HERE.
I fully expected your comment to end with a DISH network plug.
Well said Sharpie
AVVVVVVVVVENNNNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGEEEEEEEEEEEE MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
[waynemelton.files.wordpress.com]
Wait a minute, they fight? Why don’t they just say to the North Koreans, “hey, you guys want to live here and open up some laundromats and a Golden Palace Restaurant?” Boom. Film ends. Guarantee you the movie would be better.
Seriously. You want to stop an army of North Koreans, you just drive them to a Sizzler.
Bu…but then we’d be screaming, “They took our jerbs!”
Or they could do nothing. It’s set in Washington. Sooner or later the North Koreans would get depressed and go Private Pyle on the toilet just like everybody else in the Grunge State.
They’d get one whiff of a Buffalo Wild Wings and start singing the Star Spangled Banner.
The film should end with the Americans losing and then Kim Jong-il (he was alive when this was made) being woken up by some helper. And then Kim shoots the guy in the head for waking him from his glorious dream.
Not just “started development” with China as the adversary, the movie was filmed with China as the invader. Much of this movie was shot in my hometown and neighboring cities and all the flags and propaganda banners were Chinese. I don’t know how much they re-shot and how much was CGI edited, but I believe in 2009, this was a complete China vs. US story.
Propaganda banners, you say? I’ve got a feeling any Mandarin or Korean speakers who go to see this film will end up very confused as to who the enemy was (hint for these people: it was you. You dirty person-with-a-different-coloured-skin).
It was because they were afraid they wouldn’t be able to sell the movie in China if they made the Chinese the invaders. That, I say, is idiocy. Of course the Chinese would flock to a theater where they’re shown as dominating America. They should have just changed the ending so China won in the end.
It’s just another in the long line of politically correct idiotic ideas that ruin all potentially good things.
Gotta love the people who decided AFTER FILMING that the Chinese troops are now Korean, knowing Americans wouldn’t know the difference.
Somehow, I don’t think Chinese audiences would appreciate Chinese actors being called Korean.
@chucklebutt
If the film employed exclusively Chinese actors for “realism,” then you might be right… but if you think that casting calls went anything other than “casting asian males between 18-35 to play soldiers,” then you’re sorely mistaken.
I heard in Red Dawn 2, Somalia invades.
I saw this last night, and you can totally tell all the flags and patches are fake. its bad. so bad.
Was I the only one who felt the original Red Dawn sucked?
No. It was bad. The remake looks like it was created by the 3rd clone from Multiplicity.
I like pizza.
Nope. It was horrible. Forget the implausibility of not knowing the Russians were coming, the fact that a group of kids who’d maybe only shot a gun at a range or hunting, were able to topple the invasion was so laughably implausible that I was making snide comments on social media about 20 minutes in until the end while watching it on Netflix a month or so ago.
It’s a terrible movie, period.
Its totally over the top cheese and drum beating. If you are looking for a well thought out, well written and acted movie, yes, it sucks donkey balls.
In fairness, they didnt topple the invasion. They were a symbol to Free America about the American ‘fighting spirit’. The movie was horrible but i still have watched it 1000x and will probably watch it (the old one) 1000 more.
The original Red Dawn isn’t a great film. It’s a great movie. And there’s a difference. A great film is one where all of the important elements (script, acting, directing etc.) are simply sublime. A great movie is one you want to watch repeatedly because of intrinsic elements that are generally more difficult to define.
I think, in the case of the original Red Dawn, you have the classic ‘underdog’ story which everyone loves, particularly when you’re young, retold as a vulnerable baby wrapped in a ragged-but-still-beautiful Old Glory that’s been desecrated by those goddamn Commie bastard Russians who everyone hates because they’re goddamn Commie freedom hating bastards, amirite?! Nobody wants to see the Empire crush the rebellion and everyone wants to be Luke (or, when you’re slightly older, Han or, when you’re even older and totally jaded and bitter you actually kinda want to see a version where Vader fucks everyone up one force-choke at a time and the Death Star vapourizes entire systems because FUCK YOU REBEL SCUM!!).
The other important thing about Red Dawn is that everyone (particularly when you’re a kid and you watch it for the first time – which would be most of us) can easily put themselves in the place of Charlie Sheen’s or Patrick Swayze’s character. Fuck yeah, if the Russians invade I’m straight up going to jack some guns and gear and shit and go fight the good fight from the mountains with my wits and my ability to admit and screw the reality that I have no practical survival skills like the characters in the movie (who had a father who taught them how to hunt and live off the land etc.) and I’d probably be dead from stupidity inside a week. Non of that matters. It’s a dream. And it’s a pretty fucking good one. WOLVERINES!!!!!11
The original Red Dawn is regarded as one of the great movies about the Cold War simply because of its originality and, at the time, plausibility.
The original Red Dawn is regarded as one of the greatest Cold War movies by whom? Gullible 80’s teens?
The Outsiders was way better and had practically the same cast.
The Outsiders isn’t a Cold War movie, you massive pair of clownshoes.
Also, I never said it was one of the “greatest Cold War movies”. Learn the fuck how to read. I said it’s a great movie. And I even explained why.
I was responding to Business Ape. You’re explanation required no response.
It’s much better with Rifftrax – Mike Nelson & Joel McHale.
@ Alcoholics Gratuitous
I apologize.
Chris Hemsworth isn’t even pretty in this.
And the original blew.
Rifftrax (the spiritual successor to MST3K) did the original Red Dawn with Joel McHale. If you have to watch either version, this way is probably the best way to go.
[www.rifftrax.com]
Sooo….after reading the review and all of these comments, I’m sensing a slight reluctance on the part of Film Drunkards to recommend this? Even though it apparently (based on the banner pic) stars Al Gore in an R. Lee Ermey-ish role?
I just watched the original and that didn’t really hold up to time very well either. Mainly the premise where only the middle of the US was conquered, from Texas up to Cheyanne Wyoming and Kansas City to the Rockies. The absolute least likely/most heavily armed part of the US is taken by the Nicaraguan and Cuban armies before the Russians got there. I could immediately tell it was written by mincing gaylords in NY and LA.
This new one won’t be an abortion. It’ll be a scrap of putrefying fetal taint that, after an abortion, fell on the floor and got stuck to one of the cleaning crew’s shoe.
google image “north korea satellite image” and if you believe that these people can somehow cross an ocean to invade.
The original film had its share of plot stupidity too.
I never understood why the main forces occupying the small town are fucking Cubans. Sure, if you’re the Soviet Union, you let them play a part in the invasion, but you give them control of Miami or something. You sure as shit don’t put them in charge of a small Colorado town at the foot of the goddamn Rocky Mountains. That’s what the Siberian ski squads are for.
They weren’t just Cubans, they were from all overLatin America (not much better, but still).
I hope Mi-Ran’s first name is Helen.
Mi-Ran is her first name. Her last name is Sofar-Away
I don’t mind remakes. Tropes and archetypes are only as good as the hands they’re placed in, and there’s no law that says the second person to come along will do it worse than the first one (see Dredd). But let’s face it, this was gonna suck even if they kept the Chinese.
I thought this was Vince. Laremy usually gives even pretty terrible films a break – but Jesus, this must be one hell of a movie.
Can we just give them Spokane pre-emptively? Pretty sure they’d give up when they realized they would have to live in Spokane.
As an Eastern WA native…this. Definitely this. Poor SOB’s would be longing to return to N. Korea after a few months here.
One way they could have made this movie 1000x better is if they cast Clint Eastwood he spent the whole moving calling everyone a “gook” or a “gook lover”. Come to think off it that’s my idea to make every movie a 1000x better….
By the way, thanks, Laremy, for taking the hit on this movie. I can only imagine the pain it caused, and the likely after-effects that will plague and haunt you in the decades to come. Not enough people realize the price that movie-reviewers must pay to pursue their chosen craft, and I for one appreciate your sacrifice.
The avatar and reference to an NFL player make add so much to that comment.
BRAVO sir! Great review. This flaming turd will hopefully be ignored nationwide.
NO! It must not be ignored. It must be called out for the shit it is.
I want movie goers to approach the box office, plunk down their money and say “Not Red Dawn! instead.”
I want film school teachers to show pirated copies of this movies to their students as an example of everything that is wrong with the film industry.
I want Netflix to offer 6 months of service free if you manage to actually watch the whole thing in one sitting.
I want movie critics to constantly refer to it when they review another shitty movie. “Yes, the latest Nicolas Sparks’ film adaptation starring Kristen Stewart and Channing Tatum is horribly acted and directed with paper thing characters and may be the worst movie of the year, but it still isn’t as bad as the Red Dawn remake”.
Why didn’t they just make the invaders aliens (the outer-space kind)? I don’t think that’s ever been done.
You know what else this movie makes really REALLY clear? The world has run out of legit bad guys. I mean, sure, there are still “terrorists” out there so we can always write scripts where we pit our best and brightest and gets some dodgy Middle Eastern fucks who are up to no good. But the Russians aren’t a threat to anyone anymore unless you count the risk that you might catch Tetanus by scraping your elbow on all the rusty old shit laying around the former Soviet Union. And the Chinese aren’t really a threat, either (though they seem like the best, most obvious choice for “next-in-line-to-get-waxed-by-America” on some Hollywood studio exec’s script hit list). The Iranians are always good for a bit of bad-guy shenanigans but they don’t really have the ability to do anything that really, seriously threatens the entirety of America. And, really, that’s what America needs. Well, that’s what Hollywood needs America to need. They need the Soviet Union. They need a mindless, godless, hate-filled, Commie monster with a fuckload of tanks and shit and enough nuclear missiles to flatten all the best parts of the good ol’ U.S. of motherfucking A. We don’t get Rambo fighting off the whole fucking Soviet army in A-Stan anymore. Now he’s fucking up some fourth-rate collection of retards in Burma. And we get Thor beating on the North Ko-fucking-reans. It’s a sad day.
From an entertainment perspective, I hear ya. Hollywood should be rebuilding the Berlin Wall.
I hope Red Dawn is a huge success, because the world really needs a Toy Soldiers remake and if this film is a hit I reckon that might happen.
YOU THINK IT WILL HAPPEN IF A TOY WILL COME AND TRUN TO BE A SOLDER I THINK SO TO
This piece of shit was filmed where I go bar hopping. All I hear is, “My brothers girlfriend is an extra.” Her name is Dawn, and she is a ginger. RED DAWN.
The population of China is 1.5 billion. The population of North Korea is 25 million.
Damn they portray Asian as bad people.