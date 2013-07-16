Robert Downey Jr. is the Highest-Paid Actor. Number Two? Channing Tatum.

Robert Downey Jr. has been playing Iron Man since 2008, and has been in character as Tony Stark for almost a decade. The latest installment (our review) grossed $175 million domestically in its first weekend, on the way to $1.2 billion worldwide, despite being the follow-up to a pretty lame second installment. AND Marvel was desperate to lock him down for The Avengers 2 and 3. Also, he’s really good. Thus it’s no wonder that Robert Downey Jr. tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors with $75 million between June 2012 and June 2013. Frankly, that sounds a little low, considering he made $50 mil just for The Avengers.
The big surprise? That number two on the list was none other than Channing Tatum, the hardest twerkin’ man in showbizznasty. Frankly, I think he should have to share some of that income with Burnsy and I, give how responsible we are for all of his success. I’m sure he will though, he’s a great guy.
To compile our list, we talked to agents, producers, managers and other people in-the-know to estimate earnings for each star between June 2012 and June 2013. We don’t deduct for taxes, agent fees or any of the other costs of being a celebrity.
1. Robert Downey Jr., $75 million
2. Channing Tatum, $60 million
3. Hugh Jackman, $55 million
4. Mark Wahlberg, $52 million
5. The Rock, $46 million
It’s interesting to see that C-Tates has even surpassed the proto-C-Tates, Mark Wahlberg. I guess there comes a time in every ninja’s life when the student becomes the master. POW! It seems “Say hi to ya motha fa me” has finally given way to “Tell your sister I said what’s up or whatever.”
However, the most tantalizing part of the Forbes piece was the part about Magic Mike grossing $167 million on a $7 million budget, (C-Tates not surprisingly loves “back-end participation”) and the plans for future Magic Mike tie-ins.
[Tatum] and director Steven Soderbergh self-financed the movie Magic Mike, which meant they didn’t have to get notes from any studio bigwigs and they didn’t have to share any of the film’s sizable profits. The $7 million movie brought in $167 million at the global box office and is a growing business. A Broadway show is in the works as well as a line of bars and a sequel.
Whoa whoa whoa, a Magic Mike-themed bar where I can watch Magic Mike on an infinite loop while I drink beers and hang out instead of doing the same thing at home?! SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY. This is all I have to say about that:
History will eventually validate Magic Mike as the world’s greatest movie.
At Magic Mike’s we don’t say “cheers,” we say “stick it.”
It seems that your success as an actor is directly related to how often you avoid shirts with sleeves. With that in mind, I’m amazed that Vin Diesel isn’t higher up the list.
