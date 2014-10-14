Robert Downey Jr. Is In Talks To Join The Cast Of ‘Captain America 3’

It’s hard to keep track of the rumors regarding the future of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark and Iron Man, because it seems like every time he says that there won’t be an Iron Man 4, he turns around and hints that there will be an Iron Man 4. The big news of the evening is that Downey could be signing on to join the cast of Captain America 3, as Variety reported that he “is in final negotiations” to play Stark in the follow-up to Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the second post-Avengers: Age of Ultron film (Ant-Man comes out in July 2015), as it is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2016.
While the addition of Downey as Stark and/or Iron Man to any of the Marvel films is huge news, this is apparently playing in to the Marvel Civil War storyline and would have Stark and Steve Rogers facing off in a battle of morality and loyalty.
The deal is significant for the Marvel cinematic universe considering the plot will pit Stark against Captain America’s alter-ego Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, as they feud over the Superhero Registration Act, which forces anyone with superhuman abilities to reveal their identities to the U.S. government and agree to act as a police force for the authorities.
Stark supports the program, but Rogers does not, saying it threatens civil liberties, causing sides to be taken and Rogers, among others, to go on the run to avoid arrest. The moral question and battle with his Avengers teammate essentially makes Stark a villain of sorts in “Captain America 3,” providing Downey with a meaty role he could play out into future Marvel films, including a fourth “Avengers.” (Via Variety)
Between this idea and the rumors that Avengers: Age of Ultron and eventually Doctor Strange are setting up for a sort of passing of the torch in terms of a new set of Earth’s mightiest heroes, I’m having a hard time keeping track of who’s going to be in which movie, and how this guy is going to show up in this movie and those guys are going to appear in the fourth post-credit scene of that movie’s sequel to the prequel. All I know is that Downey signing on for more movies is always a good thing. Long live Tony Stark.
1. Robert Downey, Jr. signing on the come back for a movie headlined by someone else? Color me surprised.
2. I’ve been hoping they would hold off on Civil War until they build out the universe a bit more and give it additional setup (I don’t really see Age of Ultron doing all that legwork). Especially if there’s any viable chance of Marvel getting Spider-Man back in the near- to mid-range future, given that he was basically the soul of that storyline.
I’m assuming an adaptation of the story, not a direct retelling. That would avoid that problem.
It feels like they’re taking bits and pieces of everything and mashing it all up. But I’m not nearly as familiar with Civil War as I am Infinity Gauntlet.
I thought Avengers 3 is Infinity Gauntlet, which means Civil War won’t be until Avengers 4. Cap 3 will probably help lay the groundwork for Civil War but it won’t happen until Phase 4.
They haven’t said anything about what is what. Not officially. We only assumed Avengers 3 was Infinity Gauntlet.
Rumor a week or two ago was that Infinity Gauntlet was pushed back to Avengers 4, or a standalone “Infinity Gauntlet” movie.
By all intents, the Variety article makes it pretty clear Cap 3 is meant to be Civil War. You don’t sign RDJ to a $40 MILLION + backend single movie contract just to set something up.
True. I have no idea at this point. It seemed like a natural flow to do Guardians 2, then Avengers 3 and then tackle Civil War in a post Thanos world. I worry it’s going to seem too forced now.
Could it be Infinity Gauntlet running through the Avengers/GotG movies and Civil War going through the individual character’s movies?
I imagine if they decide to adapt Civil War for Captain America 3, it will build off the events of Age of Ultron—after Stark’s failed attempt to build a private world robot police, he finally gives in to government demands to play ball.
I dont think the Civil War is going to be what your expecting. Its going to be a smaller story than the Avengers movies, thus fitting it neatly in with the single films like Capt America and Iron Man sequels.
Probably just use the tension as more story telling for the Avengers and Infinity Gauntlet things to come.
Civil War the comic, frankly, sucked. At least I thought so. Good concept but it twisted The Pro-Registration characters into downright villains. Especially Stark and Richards. I assume they’re taking the concept of Civil War and running with it rather than a direct adaptation. The fact this is Cap movie and not an Avengers movie is pretty telling what the focus will be.
Yeah I thought the only interesting thing was seeing who would be on who’s side and then it got real boring. I’m just not super into superheroes fighting. I would rather see an AvX but I doubt that will ever happen
I guess it makes sense that the government in the MCU would enact the SHRA before there are a bunch of superheroes to even take sides, and that the Avengers and what’s left of SHIELD would be enough to intimidate the rest into signing.
They’re going to have to do some massive retooling to make Civil War work with the characters they’ve got. It adds a whole lot of credence to the rumors that Marvel is trying to get Spidey back.
Potentially, AoU leads to Tony being disenfranchised and wanting superhero registration (after his World Police drones get Ultron’d), which will naturally clash with Cap. Cap 3 is Civil War, leading to a full-scale dissolution of the relationships between the original Avengers. The only thing that could bring them together is something massive, and thankfully, Thanos is coming.
So, Cap on the run for two movies in a row?
I’m surprised he’s not played by Tom Cruise.
or Will Smiff.
Civil War happens and then Thanos forces everyone to come together again for one big movie? I have no clue at this point.
This is why I stopped reading comics.
I’d wager this is the direction they’re going in.
Makes sense to me! Avengers 3 will likely be the big blow off to the original cast then while introducing the random newbies they need to defeat Thanos. Captain America 3 will likely be a self contained thing, one where they possibly kill off Captain America? Considering that movie already has Stark possibly being the “bad guy”, and that is a hugely gutsy move to pull on the kiddies.
I still think they should do Secret Wars, though. And it’s too bad World War Hulk is likely not in the cards.
This whole Marvel universe is just getting so convoluted and complicated. I originally liked how Disney copied Chris Nolans idea of setting superheroes in reality with Marvel, but greed is starting to take away from everything. Plus the Disney superheroes have no real weakness. Captain America jumps out of planes, falls 50 stories, gets shot, blown up and still manages to smile and deliver a one liner. Apparently his only weakness is Chris Evans not wanting to maintain 3% body fat for his entire life.
The Marvel movies have been goofier and broader than Nolan’s movies from the very beginning of this MCU.
Of course, it’s Disney.
The best thing about Marvel’s movies is that they aren’t grounded on some gritty reality-based superhero universe, because on the face of it that whole notion is fucking absurd. They are doing huge budget movie versions of their characters exactly how they are, or at least how they are in the “ultimates” series/timeline.
It really has nothing to do with Disney. They are just supplying the money and marketing muscle. Marvel is runnign the show, and doing a fantastic job of not short-cutting their own ideas.
Uh… Do you read comics? At all?
I don’t mean every detail of the storylines, I mean how the characters are. They aren’t trying to do dumb gritty realistic versions.
Although What Fox and Sony are doing with various characters in X-men and Spider-Man ranges from dumb to holy shit what?
But MArvel’s production company did a great job with Iron Man, Cap, Thor, etc.
It really has everything to do with Disney. They control all the money and are the ones making all the money. And contrary to popular belief, Marvel does not make these movies just for entertainment.
The original Iron Man, the movie that really began Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, was HEAVILY influenced by Batman Begins. Rather than dream up a universe for superheroes to exist in, they just augmented reality for their hero. Now Batman drives a tank and Iron Man is fighting the War on Terror.
I thought Civil War was a neat concept done wrong and long. I kept waiting for the Purple Man or Dr Doom to pop up as manipulating Iron Man, because his characterization through that whole series was crazy.
It makes zero sense for either Movie Cap or Movie Iron Man to take the side of the government in a Civil War style story line. I’m guessing they’ll team up to fight the Hypno-Hustler instead…
Are they going to kill and then clone Thor? And then have Clone Thor kill other heroes?
Iron Man is Downeys ticket to one of the biggest comeback stories in Hollywood history. Why in the name of all that’s holy, would he not want to ride this train to the end?
Because said comeback has him as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, now. He can pretty much do what he wants at this point.
Do you know what happens to a toad when it registers as a mutant?