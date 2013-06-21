Robert Downey Jr. Will Star In Avengers 2 And 3 But What About Those Other Guys?

As I’m sure you’ve heard throughout the prison yard, Robert Downey Jr. and Marvel Studios have put an end to some lingering speculation in the wake of Iron Man 3’s ending by announcing that America’s favorite actor would indeed reprise the role of Tony Stark for The Avengers 2. While that wasn’t too much of a surprise – the post-credits did reveal that Tony Stark would return, after all – Marvel also announced that Downey would star in The Avengers 3 as well, presumably because they’re paying him enough money to actually become Tony Stark.
While that drama is now over, though, so begins the next phase of the Avengers Want More Money Initiative, as it had already been rumored for some time that the non-Downey actors were already posturing for more money with Downey playing the role of big bro. So with Downey getting $50 million for The Avengers and now only Odin knows what for The Avengers 2 (not to mention Scarlett Johansson getting $20 million for her deal), what’s going to become of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner?
With Downey now locked in, speculation turns to what the other cast members will do. Downey was the only one not locked in for the next film but several sources close to several “Avengers” actors said that while they are committed to deals, renegotiations may still occur.
“We have a deal but the current one we have just isn’t going to cut it, so we’ll see,” said a rep for one “Avengers” thesp. The actors could well be smarting after Marvel paid Downey Jr. $50 million and Scarlett Johansson made nearly $20 million while others were paid far less.
Those talks may have to wait as Marvel is now deep in the search for the actress who will play Scarlet Witch, a new member of the “Avengers” universe. (Via Variety)
The addition of the Scarlet Witch just reminds us how replaceable these characters are. I mean, obviously they’re not going to kill off Captain America or Thor, but if Renner thinks that Hawkeye deserves $20 million for his bow and arrow, I’m pretty sure we could blink and *voila* Black Panther arrives. Hell, Tom Hiddleston isn’t even in The Avengers 2 and Loki was one of the best characters.
I’m not saying these actors don’t deserve a bigger piece of the pie, but they ain’t need to be biting the hands. Am I right, Thanos?
Word.
*adjusts glasses* Presumably the end battle will take place on Thanos’ spaceship where there will undoubtedly be a slight increase in gravity *anus bleeds from wedgie* rendering Hawkeye’s arrow skills even more useless against the Mad Titan’s Infinity Gauntlet
I reread the Infinity Gauntlet last week and all I could think was that it should have started with someone just shoving Hawkeye at Thanos.
The issue where they actually fistfight Thanos and he just annihilates the lot of them…ouch. I remember that being scarring to 11 year old Hank.
Knowing Whedon the last 30 minutes will just be Thanos punching and breaking everybody’s indestructible shit (cap’s shield, mjolnir, hulk’s erection, Stark’s beard) right before Scarlet Witch is all “LAWL I control probability” and Macguffins the shit out of everything
I remember a few people leaving the cinema after ‘The Avengers’ saying “was that Hellboy in the ending?”
I like to imagine that Ron Perlman watched that ending and just started negotiating.
Whenever I see that Thanos clip I remember my husband squeeling with joy in the theatre…
Were you sitting next to me? Might have been me.
Avengers 2 should be subtitled “Thanos: Hands of Fate.”
Kate Upton as Scarlet Witch! *crosses fingers and toes*
Also, no offense to Jeremy Renner and ScarJo, but: your characters suck, get out.
Why on Earth are they giving Scarlet Johanson so much money? I can’t imagine anyon more repalacble then her. Fighting a hot redhead who can’t handle fight scenes in Hollywood is one of the easisest things
And I mean, it’s not like they won’t. Terrence Howard turned into Don Cheadle easily enough and ain’t nobody cared.
Downey’s pretty much the only one they can’t just switch out.
I don’t know, I’d like to see Charlie Sheen take a crack at being Tony Stark.
Wasn’t it supposed to be Emily Blunt originally? Bring her back in. Or Gemma Arterton. Rawr.
Because boobs.
I cannot remember a more perfectly timed moment than when me and the other 8 people in the theater who knew who Thanos was all jumped out of our seats and yelled out BUMBOCLAT!! Dazzled at the screen
As far as recasting threats go, I think Ruffalo is pretty safe. After misfiring a couple times on the Bruce Banner casting, Marvel seems really happy with Ruffalo. I remember reading an interview somewhere that indicated Marvel was reluctant to even explore the “Planet Hulk” storyline because they wanted more Ruffalo screen time, not less.
As much as I want to yell “Pay Thor and Captain America OR ELSE!” at Marvel, I do remember wanting Alexander Skarsgaard from True Blood to be Thor and there being like 5 people who all could have been decent as Captain America. So ya, so much for a possible uproar.
Are we sure that Scar-Jo is making $20 million to reprise her role in Avengers 2? I thought it was her and Hemsworth that complained about their salaries, and that report about her making 20 mil was an unsubstantiated rumour from months ago.
Also, Terrance Howard was paid more for his performance in “Iron Man” than RDJ.
….marinate on that for a sec
Are you trying to make the other actors look greedy or something? Evans & Hemsworth weren’t just paid “far less” they were paid maybe 1 mil. Sounds like a fuck ton of money to us, sure, but you’ve gotta consider how much stars are usually paid for big roles like this. By comparison even RDJ was making less then average with his 50mil. Even after adding up what he’d made from all his roles in the Avengers franchise it was STILL less then what Johnny Depp maid in four Pirates films.