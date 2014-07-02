Ryan Gosling Tried To Have Rachel McAdams Kicked Off The Set Of ‘The Notebook’

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams dated from around 2005 to 2007, and the world hasn’t been the same since the world’s two most adorable Canadians broke up. Muffins haven’t been as fluffy, puppies haven’t been as snuggly, maple syrup not as sweet. It’s been a Care Bear funeral ever since. But now Nick Cassavetes, director of ‘The Notebook,’ the set where Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams first met, claims things weren’t always so rosy with the pair, even early on. Yeah, whatever you say, terrorist.

As Cassavetes told Vh-1:

“Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, “Nick come here.” And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, “Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?” I said, “What?” He says, “I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.” Luckily, the director’s impromptu therapy session helped save the film: “We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other. I walked out. At that point I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette and everybody came out like, “All right let’s do this.” And it got better after that, you know? They had it out… I think Ryan respected her for standing up for her character and Rachel was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing.”

Hmm, maybe by “I can’t do it with her,” he meant that they hadn’t even played double dutch yet. Ryan Gosling really likes to take things slow – you know, make some Swiss Miss, read stories to your Great Aunt Clara – and THEN maybe you can get to the hand holding and stuff. Okay, they probably argued a little bit, sure, but can you imagine the make-up Eskimo kisses they had afterwards? So cute.

Aw, man. Now I’m bummed again about Baby Goose and Rachel McAdams not being together anymore. I’m just going to keep watching this gif of her awesome butt until I feel like living again.