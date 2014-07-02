Ryan Gosling Tried To Have Rachel McAdams Kicked Off The Set Of ‘The Notebook’

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams dated from around 2005 to 2007, and the world hasn’t been the same since the world’s two most adorable Canadians broke up. Muffins haven’t been as fluffy, puppies haven’t been as snuggly, maple syrup not as sweet. It’s been a Care Bear funeral ever since. But now Nick Cassavetes, director of ‘The Notebook,’ the set where Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams first met, claims things weren’t always so rosy with the pair, even early on. Yeah, whatever you say, terrorist.
As Cassavetes told Vh-1:
“Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, “Nick come here.” And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, “Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?” I said, “What?” He says, “I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.”
Luckily, the director’s impromptu therapy session helped save the film:
“We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other. I walked out. At that point I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette and everybody came out like, “All right let’s do this.” And it got better after that, you know? They had it out… I think Ryan respected her for standing up for her character and Rachel was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing.”
Hmm, maybe by “I can’t do it with her,” he meant that they hadn’t even played double dutch yet. Ryan Gosling really likes to take things slow – you know, make some Swiss Miss, read stories to your Great Aunt Clara – and THEN maybe you can get to the hand holding and stuff. Okay, they probably argued a little bit, sure, but can you imagine the make-up Eskimo kisses they had afterwards? So cute.
Aw, man. Now I’m bummed again about Baby Goose and Rachel McAdams not being together anymore. I’m just going to keep watching this gif of her awesome butt until I feel like living again.
That brings me to the real story behind this article – that ass in the gif is not McAdams, it’s a body double – one with a particularly incredible body. So, when babygoose was asking for someone else to emote to – a double, he probably just wanted to work on dat ass some more.
Apparently people of the internet did more diggin and found out it’s actually Rachel’s ass. Check her out at some movie premires, the ass fits.
I did hear though that the next season of True Detective revolves around her ass (amongst other things…)
Rachel McAdams BUTT-GATE is never going to come to an End. I am on the negatory side here, but I’ve now decided that the butt double is none other than Orphan Black’s Tatiany Maslany.
Rachel’s Butt is not a flat circle
While I suspect you are correct, I fell like that’s something I’d prefer to investigate before drawing any definitive conclusion.
Rachel’s ass or not, I want to stick it in that.
I still haven’t seen this damn movie. If I watch it back-to-back with Love, Actually, which I also still haven’t seen, will I wind up killing myself before the weekend? Because I can wait til after if that’s gonna be the case.
I haven’t seen The Notebook in its entirety, but it at least seems like a movie that knows what it is.
I’m just not sure what kind of mood I’d have to work myself into and with what kind of alcohol/narcotics in order to watch that kind of romantic whatever-it-is.
Hah – at first I wrote “whateveritis”, which looked like a condition a 13-year old emo girl might have.
So I’m watching the movie and James Garner and Gena Rowlands are old and she’s got Alzheimers and he tells her a story about a young couple meeting and I’m like “He’s telling her about their own meet-cute” but the whoooooole film treats it like it’s this un-guessable plot twist come the end. I WAS RYAN GOSLING ALL ALONG. Also, like all shitty novels, it feels the need to span decades for what is a really shitty love story. But you know, if you’re a bird, I’m a bird or something.
I’ve never seen it, but isn’t it a Nicholas Sparks movie? You know nothing good can come of that. Even with Baby Goose involved.
Save yourself the pain. If you haven’t seen it, don’t.
The end of the movie was so maudlin, it made me angry.
That bubble butt gif up there is all you need from that movie.
I found the Notebook watchable which had almost nothing to do with the actual plot so much as the onscreen chemistry. This article actually adds to why the movie was watchable in the first place since the movie is just one long display of the leads fighting with each other and their families in between shots of them doing cute shit and banging. When i was watching it with my girlfriend (now wife), i found it pretty entertaining since we met during a summer romance, both of our parents didn’t approve and all we ever did was fight and fuck. All of the other story book alzheimers crap was lame.
Stick with Love Actually. It’s a lot more fun. The Notebook is overrated.
That gif is actually from another Rachel McAdams movie (Morning Glory), but it’s pretty much all you need from that one as well.
It’s too bad that her films tend to be unwatchable, because I find Rachel McAdams so, so good looking. Like the kind of good looking that if you met them in real life, you’d be uncomfortable being around them.
Maybe that was the cause of the fight, then they went into the trailer and Rachel made a dumb face, and then Ryan was all “Ok, I can deal with this, girl”.
Despite constant pressure from my wife, I still haven’t seen The Notebook either. It’s something I take a lot of satisfaction in. Probably more than is humanly healthy but I CONTROL MY TIME OK? *storms out*
@Verbal Kunt – I’m sure I’d be delighted to meet you, but I’m not most girls.
Just look at this moustache.
Coincidentally, for me watching the notebook was a Sophie’s choice between it and Love Actually.
There you just watched it ;)
If I could go back in time and stop either Gosling and McAdams breakup, or 9/11…
That gif is rather balletic but what the hell is going on with his hand, it’s like he accidentally touches her butt and panics a little and just lets his arm go dead. Or he has a stroke.
I’d definitely have a stroke if I touched that butt. I want to have a stroke just looking at it.
I’m guessing the director told him not to cover it up but he had to keep reminding himself every 0.2 seconds.
That gif is intoxicating.
True story: Baby Goose is on the market again. OUT OF THE WAY, BITCHES!!!
Which means Eva Mendes is too? WHAMMY!
I’d like to know what movie that .gif is from for reasons.
So… you just come here to look at the pictures, right?
I’m guessing it’s from Morning Glory, seeing as how the guy looks like Patrick Wilson.
Don’t waste your time, best 5 seconds of the film are contained in the gif and it’s on a loop.
Gena had to work out for months so they could recreate that gif in the hospital room. Everyone knows Jim Garner got brown eyes and a six-pack.
IT IS NOT HER BUTT! for the last time, she used a body double.
I was always told that was a stunt butt body double. It thats the real thing, lookout!
I thought that gif was a butt double? Maybe I’m thinking of something else. Either way, that is a butt that J-Lo would die for.
butt double
Oh my goodness, that delightful posterior is giving me the vapors!
That is a butt double. But to make up for it, here is a nice gif of young Rachel’s actual tits NSFW. [i.minus.com]
Thank you. This sort of makes up for the broken heart I got from finding out that I was the only one that didn’t know that was butt double.
You’ve done a wonderful service, thank you.
What is this from? A movie or just Rachel hanging out at the beach? Is that Jennifer Aniston next to her? I have so many questions, but I keep getting sidetracked on the boobs.
It sort of looks like Juliana Hough with bo derek type hair who by the way is only 5’3 like Katt Williams.
The movie is called ‘My Name is Tanino’, and if you search around you can find the full video clips. That one shot does look like Aniston, but it’s not. I think it’s a foreign film starring no one else you’ve ever heard of.
All of my plans for the evening have magically disappeared…
Baby Goose: “YO director dude, can you get me another slightly above average bitch to bang, I mean ‘read lines in my trailer’? I already Goosed this one: twice!”
Rachel McAdams: “You asshole! You said you loved me! Just like we were in the movie! Who do you think you are anyway, you’re not even a REAL movie star! I worked with the Lindsay Lohan!”
Baby Goose: “I fucked Sandra Bullock you twat! Sandy mutha fuckin B! And you know who she fucked? Matthew McConaughey! That means I’ve basically had his dick in my mouth! …So are you as turned on as I am?!”
Rachel McAdams: “…MORE!!!”
(Rachel tackles him for a hot round of “proximity sex”… it’s a real thing in Hollywood! How else do you explain dudes wanting to bang Leo DiCaprio’s ugly ass fallout pussy???)
So how many people has M-tates banged by-proxy?
@MonkeyButt Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,255 people (if we’re using Joey Lauren Adams during Dazed and Confused as a variable, if not, then something more like 14 people).
STUNT BUTT?!?! Is NOTHING HOLY in this god-forsaken sh*thole trailer-park world of lies built on unremitting sadness and universal, timeless meaninglessness GODDAMMITSOMUCH
Can’t one thing be f*cking true once ever? If not liberty or freedom or righteousness or love or even f*cking truth itself…just this one thing?
Take solace in that the butt double – it IS a woman. I think.
this encapsulates my feelings to a T. Is anything real anymore?
According to some sources (i.e., anonymous internet users), the derriere belongs to this woman.
@Nic Cages T-Rex Skull She was in Love Seat (2009), theory confirmed
It’s Rachel McAdams’ butt if you believe. Also her butt is fantastic even if that’s not it in the gif (which it is, because I believe).
[a.imageshack.us]
THIS is definitely her and I think the similarities are close enough to argue the gif is too:
(I want to believe)
[honda-tech.com]
Why would someone with an ass like that need a ass double? Screw you I believe.
Vince, I think you’re burying the lede here and not pointing out that they almost didn’t get the ridiculous amount of swans for the rowboat scene.
I’ve lost the strength to believe in anything, Al. I’m just broken.
How do I know the whole world isn’t some cynical CGI creation meant to drive me to throw myself off a bridge so Redbull can hold a contest for kids to find and tweet my corpse in exchange for limited edition iPhone themes?
The world is indeed A Vampire…
Via Lindy: “The best thing I can say about The Notebook is that it isn’t as bad as Love Actually.”
[jezebel.com]
… and I’m sure I’ve asked this before, but – Lindy’s a chick, right? I may have to hate-watch both this weekend just to understand why these things are so polarizing.
“To repeat a relevant point from my Love, Actually review, this is a movie made for women by a man.
Thanks, men.”
Way to keep Jezebel’s target audience intrested Lindy.
I hope it comes out that Gosling is into anal fisting or something crazy, just to dispel this adorable image
I’d fist that ass.
If the ass fits, you must tap it.
Who is that guy and why isn’t he touching it?
Damn, that ass!
Is that from The Notebook movie? I might have to watch it now!
It’s her stand in, Marie-Pierre Beausejour.
Rachel McAdams might have a great booty in real life, but that ain’t her’s in that movie.
It definitely looks like Baby Goose was going for a squeeze there.
That’s Patrick Wilson in the GIF.
Whoever’s ass that is, it’s fantastic.