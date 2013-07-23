Sacha Baron Cohen Is Out Of The Freddie Mercury Biopic

Hey everyone, it’s time to rev up the “Another One Bites the Dust” headline generator, because according to our most beloved friend Nikki Finke at TOLDJAline, funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen has officially backed out of playing Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic of the incredibly talented singer’s life. This obviously blows because based on looks alone, Cohen is the perfect choice to play Mercury, but he’s also a talented enough actor that this could have been legitimate Oscar bait.
So why, then, would Cohen bail on this project that so many people are excited about? Would they not let him come up with zany catch phrases or wear a mesh unitard while doing power squats on Mercury’s grave? WHY???
The reason is that the band wanted to make more of a PG movie about Queen while Cohen was counting on a gritty R-rated tell-all centered around the gifted gay singer. Given the astonishing physical resemblance, it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Freddie but Sacha. Cohen had brought in Peter Morgan to write and various directors including David Fincher and Tom Hooper to develop the project for himself. However, none were approved by the band.
A PG movie. About Queen and Mercury. Did they want it to be six minutes long, featuring 5 minutes of credits? Because that might have worked. Otherwise, good luck with Ashton Kutcher’s fake mustache.
“Talented enough actor to make this Oscar Bait”
LOL WUT? He does filthy, racist, hilarious caricatures. I love his work, but he’s no great actor.
“Off-color comedians winning Oscars?! That’s unheard of!” Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, and Jamie Foxx never said.
“(Holding hands) is a sign of friendship in many countries…There is nothing sexual about it. Please don’t be worried about the fact that I have an erection. Its has nothing to do with you.”
He basically played Freddy Mercury already.
@critical Of Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, and Jamie Foxx, I’d say Williams is the off-color one.
To be able to play different characters convincingly, comedic or not, means you’re a great actor.
It’s also no coincidence that frequently comedians are able to successfully do drama. If anything, we should stop being surprised when it happens.
Oh, I get it. To be a great actor you have to already have been Oscarbating on the reg… Convincing hundreds of real people in live settings that you are a character who is very little like you, then having an audience believe your character as much as any appearing on screen in recent memory, doesn’t make you an “actor”. Only Speilberg makes you an actor… duh.
Nope….that makes you a politician.
the thing about playing comedy is that for you/your character there is nothing funny about it. thats why wayans bros movies not directed by keenen suck ass, and why seltzer/friedberg (if those aren’t their actual names I don’t care) movies are just horrendous. nobody ever tells the writers or actors it’s not yuk-yuk time, so they go full schtick. Borat was a legit character who was so real that people bought it. thats talent.
fuck a typo
For the love of God. It’s “centered on.” Not “centered around.”
Great. Now I’ve got another grammar issue to be bothered by. Or I’ve got another grammer issue by which to be bothered.
I didn’t axe to be this way!
I don’t know who taught you that this is a rule because it’s not.
[motivatedgrammar.wordpress.com]
Alright I concede. Besides, between you and I, I’m always looking for less things to pet my peeve
DAMN sucker be pickin’ ascot outta’ his teeth for weeks
You dont roll up on Vince and open grammar fire son.
I was a creative writing major, not an English major, so I actually appreciate corrections here and there. My take away from this is that neither “centered on” nor “centered around” make any concrete sense, so I’ll probably switch to “revolves around” in the future. It was a helpful correction in its own way. Meanwhile, it always bugs the crap out of me when people say “based off of” instead of “based on.”
On this we can agree.
“I’m doing good.” “Nuh uh, Superman does good. You doin’ well. You need to study your grammar son.”
Irregardless, I think he got his point acrossed for all intensive purposes.
My favorite concert of Queen is still Live AIDS.
I DVR my AIDS
“the astonishing physical resemblance” of Sacha Baron Cohen to Freddie Mercury? Well, how about this….
JOHN OATES
Oh wait, I just saw a recent photo of the Oates-ster, and he doesn’t look like he did in the ’80s. (who does)
Never mind.
Somebody get Jon Hamm in a mustache stat.
I don’t think the world is ready to see that dude hanging loose in a bright pink jump suit/banana hammock.
Well damn. It looks like he sabotaged his chances of getting snubbed at the Oscars.
I know it’s gonna be PG but I still wanted to use that line.
I think Ashton Kutcher should play the leads in all biopics from now on. Throw some hose on him and let’s reboot Iron Lady! Jury’s out on if he’ll still need the mustache…
Fuck the surviving members of Queen. Time to Freddie Jormp Jomp this bitch.
Featuring an all-hit soundtrack:
“Another One Eats the Dirt”
“We Are the Victors”
“Rather Murderous Dutchess”
“We Will Jostle You”
“Artsy Poem for Recitation”
“I Want to Break Loose”
Perhaps “Brohemian Fapsody” would have been superior
“Folks I Wanna Talk About My Maaaiiin Maaaan”… Wait.
“Plump Sunken Gals” and “Please Refrain From Stalling My Momentum Immediately” will definitely get nominated for best Original Song come Oscar season.
“A PG movie. About Queen and Mercury.” Maybe they’re hoping to make an all-Queen version of “Mamma Mia.”
Although I had the misfortune of seeing “Mamma Mia” on Broadway and of course it already was . . . well, you can finish up the statement.
Is this the real my wiiiiife
Damnit. This means I’ll have to wait even longer to see “…and David Bowie as David Bowie” on the big screen, huh?
ZOOLANDER FOO
There should be an “again” somewhere in my first post
Based on the banner pic, I though Sacha Baron Cohen was starring in the next film in The Hobbit series.
thoughT
The Dick-Ater
boooo ;-)
PG so we can get the under 13 Queen fan crowd?
this news does absolutely suck.
They’ll probably cast some guy who was third runner-up on “Britain’s Got Talent.”