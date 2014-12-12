Sean Penn Goes Full-On Action Hero In New Trailer For ‘The Gunman’

Sean Penn hasn’t dipped his toes too much in the warm waters of the action film genre, as he’s chosen to stay embedded within the drama department for much of his career. Maybe, it’s because he enjoys making you cry. Or, maybe it’s because he used to look like this:

Not very intimidating. But Penn has been cultivating his old man muscles for several years now, and not only is he pretty jacked, he certainly looks the part of a total badass that could sever your head from your body with some sort of Krav Maga elbow strike.

In next year’s The Gunman, Penn plays a James Bond-like character who is pitted against the organization he used to work for. Javier Bardem, who has comfortably acclimated to the antagonist function in Hollywood, looks to be doing the same here. The Gunman is directed by Pierre Morel, who previously directed District B13 (the fantastic original film), Taken, and From Paris With Love — all films I enjoy.

Also, be on the lookout for Idris Elba doing his best Idris Elba impersonation. It’s spot on.