Sean Penn Goes Full-On Action Hero In New Trailer For ‘The Gunman’

Sean Penn hasn’t dipped his toes too much in the warm waters of the action film genre, as he’s chosen to stay embedded within the drama department for much of his career. Maybe, it’s because he enjoys making you cry. Or, maybe it’s because he used to look like this:
Not very intimidating. But Penn has been cultivating his old man muscles for several years now, and not only is he pretty jacked, he certainly looks the part of a total badass that could sever your head from your body with some sort of Krav Maga elbow strike.
In next year’s The Gunman, Penn plays a James Bond-like character who is pitted against the organization he used to work for. Javier Bardem, who has comfortably acclimated to the antagonist function in Hollywood, looks to be doing the same here. The Gunman is directed by Pierre Morel, who previously directed District B13 (the fantastic original film), Taken, and From Paris With Love — all films I enjoy.
Also, be on the lookout for Idris Elba doing his best Idris Elba impersonation. It’s spot on.
I dunno if I can buy this, its like part Jason Bourne, part James Bond, and part Sean Penn trying to be hard. Kind of soft on it.
I am even more excited about Mark Rylance in an action film (though it doesn’t look like it’ll end so well for him in this one!).
What happened to the ‘human experience” theory from the Acto’rs Studio business plan?
It turned into the “Be Liam Neeson now” business plan
Oh boy. So we’re doin this now huh.
Yay. Generic action movie v2.02.
Looks like a Liam Neeson movies. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
What? Bored with hanging out in Manhattan, chain-smoking and breaking records for fucking models?
He can’t need the money…?
I am 2am: Sam am Gun
I appreciated this
Well done, that is awesome!
Zing
I’m going to watch this movie assuming CRS set up the whole thing…