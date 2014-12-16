Seth Rogen And James Franco Have Canceled All Of Their Press Appearances For ‘The Interview’

Either Seth Rogen and James Franco are pulling an elaborate Andy Kaufman-esque prank, or they’re genuinely unsure about what’s going to happen when The Interview is released (or maybe it just sucks?). According to Variety, the comedians have canceled all their upcoming press appearances, including a Thursday night chat with Seth Meyers.
The duo has withdrawn from previously scheduled press appearances, including Rogen’s Thursday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and a chat with Buzzfeed Brews, leading up to The Interview’s Christmas Day release.
According to insiders, Rogen and Franco are still scheduled to appear at Thursday’s New York special screening of The Interview. The two were at the Los Angeles premiere last week, but didn’t do press interviews. (Via)
This news comes after hacker collective Guardians of Peace promised a September 11th-style attack on any theaters that screen the film. They’re probably bluffing, though. I mean, I threatened the same thing before Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector came out.
I mean, it’s not like they can hit every theater. Right?
Only one way to find out…
Ed Norton, Vince Vaughn, Jim Carrey… Hollywoods full of these self entitled assholes drumming up bullshit reasons not to do press for their bullshit movies.
Fuck em!
I smell a turd and t’ain’t the terrorists.
Yeah.
If you’re going to see this movie, I recommend paying in cash.
One good that did come out of this was outing of the Sony execs. Fun times.
I’m thinking this is just an elaborate ruse…
So is the New York screening at One World Trade Center?
lmao!! why would anybody call themselves “the guardians of peace” and then act like complete hypocrites like this? Fuck it… I think every god damned theater in the U.S. should show this film consistently… let’s do home premiers, Show it in time square, on billboards across the U.S. like one big fucking drive-in theater and light it up all over this beautiful country of ours. SONY did nothing wrong, neither did Seth and James. This is mother fucking AMERICA!! Let’s fucking act like it and show our pride and freedom of fucking speech!
While I appreciate your fervor and respect your opinion I’m probably going to wait until its on cable but I decided that long before the threats from the terrorist. I’m just not a big fan paying to see 2 hours of Franco pretending to be gay and his Fat Ass buddy and his annoying laugh.
This is mother fucking AMERICA, though!!!
wow. homophobia, weak literacy skills, yet a ‘merica closing. and of course the outdated college football inspired, hilarity free handle.
Roll damn tide.
I could give 2 shits less who wins between the battle of paid criminals. Also anyone that roots for Alabama has a low IQ. So ipso facto you sir are a mouth breather.
why the fuck do you care so much if they promote their movie?
that’s a good guestion and funny as well.
They had a great Howard Stern, they’re good.
Pussies…
Sony made the decision, not Rogen and Franco
Did I say, “Rogen and Franco, what a bunch of pussies?” No?
The North Koreans have certainly given this movie an awful lot of free publicity
Do you feel like you’re entitled to that Seth Meyers interview?
This is all just Sony’s weird idea at viral marketing. Those Japanese, man. They really don’t like Korea.
I think this a great way to give North Korea a BIG middle finger for being a bunch of lunatics. This clearly shows that they can dish it out but cannot take it. What a bunch of babies, who should, go run home and cry to their Mommies…
It’s not like the whole country is batshit insane – their leader is, and anyone who dares question them gets killed or imprisonned.
I think it’s silly to think that any terrorists give two damns about a Seth Rogen, James Franco comedy. I love these two, don’t take that the wrong way. I’m just saying, why would they care? This isn’t the first or last time Kim Jong Un is going to be parodied. This is bologna!
I think we need to hack North Korea. Hack into their national TV, and show this film around the clock for like a week, fill their propaganda sites with it. I mean, if American hacking skills can produce the Fappening, why can’t we do this.
Let’s go motherfuckers.
Rogan and Franco don’t have to do publicity for the movie and they probably won’t be blamed if it bombs. I don’t think “The Producers” could have come up with a better scheme.
This is increasingly seeming more fake.
That’s hat it sounds like. Sony = Cowards
I wanted to see it in the theater just to signify my personal “fuck you” to those threatening a terror attack. I guess now we just need to make it the biggest DVD seller ever.
We are Anonymous, We are Legion, We do not Forgive, We do not Forget. Expects US “GOP” and Kim Jong. remember your twitter and flicker, We do. the World will see, THE INTERVIEW FOR FREE.
Don’t care