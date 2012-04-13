Seven Years Later, Sin City Is Finally Getting A Sequel

Since 2005, Sin City has grossed almost $160 million worldwide, which is awesome because it was a fantastic movie and it briefly made us believe that Frank Miller was some sort of visionary revolutionist. Then we saw The Spirit and we were all like, “Oooooooh, we were wrong.” But bless his heart, because he’s bouncing back strong with a sequel to Sin City just 7 years after the original.
A Dame to Kill For will star Clive Owen once again as Dwight, as he’ll undoubtedly find himself rescuing a “dame” from a homicidal maniac or 12. Thankfully, Robert Rodriguez will be returning as well to help Miller’s script come to life with a little more experience and less red splashed on black and white.
“I have wanted to re-team with Frank Miller and return to the world he created since the day we wrapped the original, but have felt a duty to the fans to wait until we had something truly exceptional that would meet and exceed what have become epic expectations. ‘A Dame To Kill For’ will certainly be worth the wait.” (Via First Showing)
WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY? I’m probably in the minority here, but please just leave great enough alone, you guys. I’m sure that in Rodriguez’s and Miller’s heads they have this grand idea for a sequel that they think everyone will love. And maybe they’ll be right and we’ll all be like, “Wow what an awesome sequel!” But why take the chance? Why even open the door to disappointment? Because Hollywood is out of ideas, that’s why.
Didn’t Miller already write a bunch of comics for Sin City? With plenty of material to choose from? This is lame as hell.
That world did have a lot of stories though. It wouldn’t be an on down the rabbit hole shitfest like, say, Matrix.
Defile away!
I hope Dwight smokes cigarettes and talks to himself constantly. That was the best part of the wh. . . what? The fuck am I saying?
BRING BACK MARV YOU DUMBSHITS!!!
Marv’s a fairly promenant character in this story.
Sin City had a stellar cast, a great story, and was visually awesome. But it was Mickey Rourke’s movie. They killed off two of the main characters, arguably the best, so the only way this will work is as a prequel. Even then, don’t give us a watered down bourbon if we didn’t order the water.
Just wanna say, I preferred both Bruce Willis’ and Mickey Rourke’s stories better, as well as the characters. Nothing gave Owen, his character, or the story. That part of the film was great as well. I just prefer the other 2 better. I haven’t read any of the novels, but if there’s any other stories with Hartigan or Marv (prequels obviously) I’d rather have those instead.
Sin City 2: Sin Shitty? Awwww sad hooker with machine gun face.
As night falls I step out of the cockroach farm some people have the audacity to call a hotel. Sure it has four walls and ceiling, but other than the lingering scent of human waste there’s not much else. The smell of this putrid city sticks to me even as the cold rain feebly attempts to wash away the filth. In a city like this, theres no way to wash it away. Best you can hope for is the hand of God to come down and wipe it off this failed experiment called Earth.
A few minutes later I stumbled into Kadie’s Bar. Nancy is dancing tonight and the troglodytes are lined up waiting their turn to give her their hard earned money. Me? I have a better plan. I quietly slip into an empty booth in the corner. I set out to do what I came here to do. The next few minutes are uneventful until a dizzy dame of a waitress decides to earn her pay and comes over. She looks at me with pity and disgust. She calls the bouncers over and they send me packing back into the filthy streets of this horrid town. I guess furious masturbation is still frowned upon even in this rathole they call Sin City.
hahahah. It took a while, but the end was worth it. Well done.
“But why take the chance? Why even open the door to disappointment? Because Hollywood is out of ideas, that’s why.”
Lack of ingenuity being criticized by saying ‘DON’T EVEN TRY THIS!!! IT MIGHT NOT WORK!!!”
Awesome?
Isn’t Rodriguez based in Austin, not Hollywood?
It isn’t a new story. A Dame to Kill For is one of the better Sin City stories published. For the record it does take place in continuity before “Big Fat Kill”, which was Clive Owen’s story in the first movie.
Sin City was itself a sequel, to 300. The geniuses in Hollywood got one look at those cut, sweaty Spartans, shared a few lines, and snorted, “snnf snnf, hey has that Hank Miller guy got any more of those, what you call graphic novels?”
They going to bring back the same old whores from the first movie. They’re really old now.
I’m in as long as Carla Gugino shows her glorious breasts again.
The great thing about Sin City stories is that they’re not-sequential and I think Marv shows up in a lot of them in some capacity.
non-sequential***
Sorry.
I’m willing to take the chance of this being a bitter disappointment. Bring on the sequelage.
“A Dame to Kill For” takes place before “The Big Fat Kill” and “The Hard Goodbye”. Dwight is the main character, and looks differently than he does in “The Big Fat Kill” which is why some people in that story talk about his new face; the events of that story lead to him getting plastic surgery.
Also, Dwight teams up with Marv for certain portions of the story, so Mickey Rourke will probably be back reprising that role.