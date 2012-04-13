Seven Years Later, Sin City Is Finally Getting A Sequel

Since 2005, Sin City has grossed almost $160 million worldwide, which is awesome because it was a fantastic movie and it briefly made us believe that Frank Miller was some sort of visionary revolutionist. Then we saw The Spirit and we were all like, “Oooooooh, we were wrong.” But bless his heart, because he’s bouncing back strong with a sequel to Sin City just 7 years after the original.

A Dame to Kill For will star Clive Owen once again as Dwight, as he’ll undoubtedly find himself rescuing a “dame” from a homicidal maniac or 12. Thankfully, Robert Rodriguez will be returning as well to help Miller’s script come to life with a little more experience and less red splashed on black and white.

“I have wanted to re-team with Frank Miller and return to the world he created since the day we wrapped the original, but have felt a duty to the fans to wait until we had something truly exceptional that would meet and exceed what have become epic expectations. ‘A Dame To Kill For’ will certainly be worth the wait.” (Via First Showing)

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY? I’m probably in the minority here, but please just leave great enough alone, you guys. I’m sure that in Rodriguez’s and Miller’s heads they have this grand idea for a sequel that they think everyone will love. And maybe they’ll be right and we’ll all be like, “Wow what an awesome sequel!” But why take the chance? Why even open the door to disappointment? Because Hollywood is out of ideas, that’s why.