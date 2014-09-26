‘Sexy’ Olaf From ‘Frozen’ Is A Halloween Costume, If That’s Your Thing

The online retailer Yandy.com prides itself as having “grown into one of the leading suppliers of lingerie, costumes, rave wear, clothing, swimwear and accessories on the internet” over the last nine years, as it is a one-stop shop for everything from “Native American Temptress” to “Striped Lumberjack” costumes. I assume they can’t call that one the “Sexy Waldo” because of trademarks and whatnot, but I bet it’s not that hard to find her, am I right, dads with daughters getting ready to leave for college? Yandy also has a wide variety of superhero and video game costumes – as well as a Ronald McDonald outfit that will chicken your McNuggets – but there are a few other costumes that are raising eyebrows right before the Halloween hits.

As Kara Brown of Jezebel has pointed out, Yandy carries four costumes that look an awful lot like the familiar characters from Disney’s beloved animated hit Frozen. Specifically, there’s a “Norwegian Maiden” costume that looks like Anna, as well an “Ice Girl” that sure looks like it’s made for Elsa. But the one that really takes the cake is the “Funny Snowman,” which is basically just Sexy Olaf.

So… is there a Sven costume, too? You know what – don’t answer that. This all just feels very wrong, and if Mayim Bialik finds out about it, I bet we’re in for another stern lecture about how she told us this movie was awful.