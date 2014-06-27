Shia LaBeouf Was Cuffed And Escorted Out Of A Broadway Show In Tears For Disrupting The Performance

#NYPD #Shia Labeouf
06.26.14 4 years ago 40 Comments
Shia

Getty Image

Shia LaBeouf might be having a pretty crappy Thursday night. The emotional and sometimes bizarre actor was reportedly cuffed and removed from Studio 54 this evening during a performance of the Broadway show Cabaret, starring Alan Cumming and Michelle Williams. The news broke on BroadwayWorld.com about an hour ago and has since been reported by Variety, as cast member Danny Burstein shared the news on Facebook during intermission: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your places call for Act II. Also, to let you know, Shia LaBeouf has just been escorted from the building in handcuffs. Yep, that just happened.”

Additionally, Tony nominee Benj Pasek Tweeted that he saw the whole thing going down – handcuffs, tears and all.

Come on, man. This is why cell phones can record videos now. Otherwise, this could just be another one of his artsy-fartsy stunts.

Of course, the question is “Why was LaBeouf cuffed and removed?” According to Broadway World, the Fury star was being “extremely disruptive” throughout the first act. Might be time for him to consider re-retiring from public life again.

UPDATE: Here’s a pretty hazy photo from the incident.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter has a comment from an NYPD spokesperson:

“He has been detained. He is expected to be charged but nothing has been filed yet,” an NYPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “The incident occurred at Studio 54 during Cabaret at around 9 p.m [ET]. He was acting disorderly, yelling and being loud, and is currently being held at the Midtown North police station,” said the police.

Maybe they’ll let him wear a paper bag over his head in the mugshot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NYPD#Shia Labeouf
TAGSARRESTSBroadwayCABARETnypdpoliceshia labeouf

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP