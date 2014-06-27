Shia LaBeouf Was Cuffed And Escorted Out Of A Broadway Show In Tears For Disrupting The Performance

Getty Image

Shia LaBeouf might be having a pretty crappy Thursday night. The emotional and sometimes bizarre actor was reportedly cuffed and removed from Studio 54 this evening during a performance of the Broadway show Cabaret, starring Alan Cumming and Michelle Williams. The news broke on BroadwayWorld.com about an hour ago and has since been reported by Variety, as cast member Danny Burstein shared the news on Facebook during intermission: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your places call for Act II. Also, to let you know, Shia LaBeouf has just been escorted from the building in handcuffs. Yep, that just happened.”

Additionally, Tony nominee Benj Pasek Tweeted that he saw the whole thing going down – handcuffs, tears and all.

Come on, man. This is why cell phones can record videos now. Otherwise, this could just be another one of his artsy-fartsy stunts.

Of course, the question is “Why was LaBeouf cuffed and removed?” According to Broadway World, the Fury star was being “extremely disruptive” throughout the first act. Might be time for him to consider re-retiring from public life again.

UPDATE: Here’s a pretty hazy photo from the incident.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter has a comment from an NYPD spokesperson:

“He has been detained. He is expected to be charged but nothing has been filed yet,” an NYPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “The incident occurred at Studio 54 during Cabaret at around 9 p.m [ET]. He was acting disorderly, yelling and being loud, and is currently being held at the Midtown North police station,” said the police.

Maybe they’ll let him wear a paper bag over his head in the mugshot.