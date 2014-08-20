Simon Pegg And Edgar Wright Are Talking About A New Film (And Possible Trilogy)

While a lot of us have been celebrating the announced reunion of Shaun of the Dead’s best friends on the Halloween episode of Phineas and Ferb, Simon Pegg isn’t done giving us reasons to freak out with joy just yet. Just as the poets of Semisonic told us that every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end *ducks rotten fruit*, Pegg has revealed that the end of the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy simply means that it’s time for him and director Edgar Wright to get to work on a brand new film, and that discussion is already taking place.
On Sunday, Pegg joined Edith Bowman on BBC Radio 6 Music to talk about a number of things, including his latest film, Hector and the Search for Happiness, and what music means to him as a filmmaker. Most importantly, he spilled the beans that he and Wright already know what’s next for them, and the first post-trilogy film “has a title and everything.”
“Edgar and I were having a conversation the other day about it, and it has a title and everything. We’re kind of into a creative cycle now, and we’ve all got different things on and we know we have to get those things done. The coming together thing is without question on the table, and will happen when we can do it. When we said that the ‘Trilogy’ was over, it was because that group of films was over. They all kind of relate to each other and deal with a specific idea – there’s a criteria to those films.
“The next thing we do won’t have to do that. It will just be something else, and it will happen. We made three films in ten years, and hopefully in the next decade we’ll make another three. I really, really love working with those guys, and I never want to not work with them. So it’s not even a question.” (Via BBC Radio 6 Music)
If anything, these are the bare bones of the next step for Pegg, Wright and Nick Frost, as they could be working on another “trilogy” of sorts like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. But what matters more than any speculation or dissection of the guy’s words that I had to listen to a Coldplay song to get to is that Pegg, Frost and Wright will never be done making movies together.
That’s excellent news. Edgar Wright is such a great director and I’d love to see what those three work on next.
hearing him say those three will never not make movies warms my cool island heart
Weird, because it warmed my icy heart with its hot island-ness.
Yeah boy!
Let’s see … zombies, cops and aliens in the first go ’round.
So … western, military, and sports flick the next time?
Fuck it, whatever they do, I’m in.
Vampires, Lawyers, and Dubya-Dubya-Two…
Dawn of the Shaun!
I guess I’ll just have to watch the Cornetto 3 and my episodes of Spaced until they get it made.
Hurry up already!
Nick Frost is fucking hilarious. I will watch him in anything.
All is right with the world.
Shaun of the Dead is hilarious, but the other two films just don’t know when to quit. They do have some inspired gags here and there, and Pegg and Frost really are terrific comic actors and everything, but I just can’t get into Hot Fuzz or The World’s End with the same ease as with Shaun. It’s kind of the same with Spaced. It’s really fun at first but just kind of gets repetitive and loses the momentum after a while.
I’m not quite sure where you get that because all the films are similarly paced and the themes are related.
Maybe you just prefer zombies?
Spaced: The Movie, would do the trick.
Can we just give them “The Boys” before Pegg is far, far too old to play Wee Hughie?
Nick Frost can play Love Sausage.