Simon Pegg And Edgar Wright Are Talking About A New Film (And Possible Trilogy)

Getty Image

While a lot of us have been celebrating the announced reunion of Shaun of the Dead’s best friends on the Halloween episode of Phineas and Ferb, Simon Pegg isn’t done giving us reasons to freak out with joy just yet. Just as the poets of Semisonic told us that every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end *ducks rotten fruit*, Pegg has revealed that the end of the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy simply means that it’s time for him and director Edgar Wright to get to work on a brand new film, and that discussion is already taking place.

On Sunday, Pegg joined Edith Bowman on BBC Radio 6 Music to talk about a number of things, including his latest film, Hector and the Search for Happiness, and what music means to him as a filmmaker. Most importantly, he spilled the beans that he and Wright already know what’s next for them, and the first post-trilogy film “has a title and everything.”

“Edgar and I were having a conversation the other day about it, and it has a title and everything. We’re kind of into a creative cycle now, and we’ve all got different things on and we know we have to get those things done. The coming together thing is without question on the table, and will happen when we can do it. When we said that the ‘Trilogy’ was over, it was because that group of films was over. They all kind of relate to each other and deal with a specific idea – there’s a criteria to those films. “The next thing we do won’t have to do that. It will just be something else, and it will happen. We made three films in ten years, and hopefully in the next decade we’ll make another three. I really, really love working with those guys, and I never want to not work with them. So it’s not even a question.” (Via BBC Radio 6 Music)

If anything, these are the bare bones of the next step for Pegg, Wright and Nick Frost, as they could be working on another “trilogy” of sorts like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. But what matters more than any speculation or dissection of the guy’s words that I had to listen to a Coldplay song to get to is that Pegg, Frost and Wright will never be done making movies together.