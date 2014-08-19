Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Are Reprising Their ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ Roles For ‘Phineas And Ferb’

The Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy may have ended with The World’s End last year, but it’s going to make a lot of fans very happy to know that the wonderful on-screen friendship of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost is still alive. Pegg Tweeted earlier today that the duo will be reprising their Shaun of the Dead roles of Shaun and Ed, respectively, for this year’s Halloween episode of the Disney Channel’s delightful animated series Phineas and Ferb.

W00t, indeed, but I would have preferred “F*ck-a-doodle-do!” as the appropriate reaction. The only thing that could make this any better is if they find a way to incorporate Tatiana Maslany’s recreation of Shaun of the Dead, but then my solution to everything is “More Tatiana Maslany,” so what the hell do I know?

