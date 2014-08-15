‘Sin City 2’ Will Commence With A Teaser For Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’

Getty Image

Well I’ll be damned. It looks like we all finally have a reason to buy a ticket to Sin City 2, aside from an acute desire gaze upon Eva Green’s perfect boobies. According to Deadline, Quentin Tarantino has managed to put together a short teaser for The Hateful Eight despite the fact that he hasn’t even begun shooting the actual movie.

When Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez get together, mischief always ensues. I’ve confirmed that although Tarantino hasn’t started shooting the ensemble Western The Hateful Eight, he has managed to shoot a teaser trailer that will precede his pal Rodriguez’s Sin City: A Dame To Kill For. Tarantino confirmed during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con that he would go ahead with his Western, which he revealed to Deadline in January he would scrap because the agents of one of a handful of actors he gave the script to had leaked it. It created a drama that included a lawsuit, a killer live reading staged for charity, and then finally a deal with The Weinstein Company to giddyap in early 2015 start for the movie that will star Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Kurt Russell and others.

This is the most excited I’ve been to view a teaser since the 1998 teaser for Star Wars Episode 1 (let us pray for no further Episode 1 parallels). I like that The Hateful Eight went from the leaked Tarantino script that will never be made, to a film so highly anticipated that they are promoting it before the movie actually begins production. That’s some serious confidence in the source material – granted, with good reason. Hey, you know what’s weird? **places tin foil hat upon head** It almost as if the script leak and subsequent abandonment actually helped to build this film’s mystique so much that Tarantino had no choice but to actually make it. How suspiciously serendipitous… **removes tin foil hat from head** Anyway, I’m definitely quite curious as to the contents of the teaser. What can we expect to see (other than some bare lady feet in 70 mm Super Cinemascope)? But am I curious enough to actually purchase a ticket to Sin City 2 just to see a teaser? I don’t know, perhaps. So, I guess we’ll just see? Won’t we?