Sir Ian McKellen Shared The First Photo Of Himself As A Really Old Sherlock Holmes

The last time that Sir Ian McKellen and Bill Condon worked together on a film, the result was 1998’s Gods and Monsters, which earned the beloved actor a Best Actor nomination and the writer/director an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Sixteen years later, the two are teaming up again for what can only be considered an instant awards season favorite in Mr. Holmes, the story of a 93-year old Sherlock Holmes, who is coming to terms with his decreased mental state while still thinking about a case that he was never able to solve.

Undoubtedly the most popular 75-year old actor on Twitter, McKellen shared the first image of himself as the much older Holmes with his Twitter followers today, and he’s already probably a Top 5 Sherlock Holmes, just based on his typical awesomeness.