Sir Ian McKellen Shared The First Photo Of Himself As A Really Old Sherlock Holmes

#Ian McKellen #Twitter
Senior Writer
07.09.14 19 Comments

The last time that Sir Ian McKellen and Bill Condon worked together on a film, the result was 1998’s Gods and Monsters, which earned the beloved actor a Best Actor nomination and the writer/director an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Sixteen years later, the two are teaming up again for what can only be considered an instant awards season favorite in Mr. Holmes, the story of a 93-year old Sherlock Holmes, who is coming to terms with his decreased mental state while still thinking about a case that he was never able to solve.

Undoubtedly the most popular 75-year old actor on Twitter, McKellen shared the first image of himself as the much older Holmes with his Twitter followers today, and he’s already probably a Top 5 Sherlock Holmes, just based on his typical awesomeness.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ian McKellen#Twitter
TAGSBILL CONDONIAN MCKELLENmr. holmesSHERLOCK HOLMESSIR IAN MCKELLENTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP