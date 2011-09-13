SNORKELS THE VAMPIRE FETUS IS TOO STRONG! Twilight Gets a Trailer Trailer.

The full trailer for Snorkels the Vampire Fetus, aka The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part One is scheduled to hit tomorrow afternoon, and since this is a franchise that inspires people to make felt fetuses and ice-cold dildos, of course the trailer has its own trailer. I’ll be honest, given that the story is about how Edward smashes the marital bed with his 100-years-of-pent-up-abstinence-vampire thrusting, and impregnates Bella with a telepathic fetus with the brain of an adult who severs her spine (presumably with HIS pre-natal thrusting), and who the ethnic-temptation wolf then falls in love with (as ethnic types are wont to do with sparkling white babies), I’m fairly moist with anticipation myself.

After the jump, I’ve got your trailer trailer, along with a very scientific, analytic analysis and breakdown of relevant issues.



Oh man. This looks good.