Someone Check On Peter Travers, Another Movie Has ‘Floored’ Him

Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers has frequently been called out for his propensity to repeat pull quotes. One of his favorites is “sneaks up and floors you.” And it seems being called out for it hasn’t made him love the phrase any less, because there’s a TV spot for Foxcatcher (starring Channing Tatum as wrestler Mark Schultz and Steve Carell as Jon DuPont) currently running that includes Travers’ rave that it “just floors you.” First it was The Boy In The Striped Pajamas, then it was Away We Go and The Visitor, and now it’s Foxcatcher. What movie can’t floor Peter Travers anymore?
This reminds me of the later part of former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell’s career, where it was clear the guy could still throw hands with the best of them, but that he’d lost his chin. Punches he would’ve walked through earlier in his career were putting him down, until even a check hook from Rich Franklin had him face first on the canvas. UFC president Dana White, Chuck’s friend and former manager, eventually stepped in and made Chuck promise to retire. I think this may be what has happened to Peter Travers. He can still pun and metaphor like a champ, but his chin just isn’t what it used to be. Movies that wouldn’t even have backed him up 10 years ago are putting him on his ass left and right. How many more times do we need to see Peter Travers flat on his back before someone steps in? Am I the only one concerned with the critic’s safety? I’m starting to worry.
i was hoping it was a movie about sports entertainers not Greco-roman jabronis
To be fair, nobody has had a spine in Rolling Stones for decades. So being on the floor is their default posture.
ZING!
Ain’t it Cool used to be my go-to movie site and whenever an Oscar-bait movie came out some of the commentors would declare “It’s this year’s Little Miss Sunshine!” Heh.
Steve Carell was in that as well.
I find it knee-slappingly hilarious that someone who so adores the preciousness of the derivative crapola being pumped out by Wes Anderson every few years could honestly question someone else’s chin for movie reviewing, in the proverbial sense. But then, that’s the difference between writing for Rolling Stone, and being bunkmakes with Joel Stice and the Uproxx clickbait crew I guess.
[i.imgur.com]
“Grrr, Wes Anderson something something hipsters I don’t like stuff grumble grumble,” -Underball
I’m not the one who is using his snarky film review blog to slag other, more famous professional film reviewers for being “unhip” and “out of touch”. LOL.
Maybe spend a little more time on actually reviewing films people want to see, and a little less time worrying about what other critics think. You sound jealous and petty. Which is pretty much the definition of being a hipster: Envious snark and ridicule all dressed up in an effeminate scarf knot and your sister’s jeans from 1984.
I will go ahead and add this post, along with “hipsters,” to the monstrous airplane hangar full of things Underball doesn’t really understand. By the way, is this imaginary hipster straw man the person you’re quoting?
So there really wasn’t any other more interesting film news happening (during the height of Oscar Season) that you felt the need to post an entire article dedicated to cracking on another reviewer’s comments of a film?
I mean, I get the jokes about Armond White. Dude’s cheese slid off his cracker a while ago. But this article just smacks of low hanging fruit. The kind of stuff like local sports team bloggers do where they spend all day on Monday complaining about Chris Collingworth’s neck, or Bob Costa’s bad toupee.
I’m interested to see how long he can continue this. Eventually, someone like this has to commit suicide or change or grow in some way, right?
Go start your own fucking site. We’ll all be right over. Thanks.
Why do you care what tickle’s Vince’s funny bone?
I find it pretty amusing when he talks about this guy. It’s the same when he dragoon’s Chareth into writing a Kevin Smith story. Kevin Smith is nothing but low hanging fruit, ffs.
OH GOD THE APOSTROPHE’S ARE COMING RUN FOR YOUR LIVE’S.
Joke’s on you, my dude. As if Vince’s powerful, hairless thighs could ever be contained my an old pair of Jordache.
To be fair, Bob Costas is in his sixties, I bet his fruit actually does hang pretty low.
I’m not even “sure” how to “describe” what Underball is using Vince’s snarky film review blog to do. Slag? Is he slagging?
might as well change that username to Kneejerkus Finch, Bodyguard.
Do I need to separate you
two three fourfive?
Has Underball never heard of Shawn Edwards? Pete Hammond?
I bet Peter Travers played aloooooot of mad libs as a kid.
It’s better than being floored by John du Pont, I suppose.
So that’s where the term floored comes from. I just assumed it was a lot more rapey.
I love the Chuck Liddell comparison. Thank you!
Good Lord, the schnozz on Steve Carell. For a second there I thought I was watching another preview for Birdman.
Peter Travers I think of as the critic who always tries to shoehorn sex talk into his reviews… does he still do that? It always seemed like a forced edginess.
A post about critics and lost chins and no Ebert jokes? I’m…floored.
