This Week in Streaming & VOD: Apocalypse Earth, Bad Girl Island, Rob Schneider And More!

To solve that, I’m going to dive into Netflix’s and Hulu’s deep ends each week and pick some “recently added” or new streaming titles to break down and suggest for everyone to watch so that we don’t feel like we’re throwing our money into a toilet fire. It’s one-half Mid-Week Guide to Streaming, one-half Netflix Instant Theatre and one-half Weekend Movie Guide.
Hopefully it helps you find some new favorite films, and I swear that I won’t pick 10 50 Cent movies each week. I’d say there aren’t even enough to do that, but they multiply like wet Gremlins after midnight.
This week’s streaming selections:
Venus and Vegas
Funeral Kings
Hard Breakers
The Ecstasies of Women
Rob Schneider: Soy Sauce and the Holocaust
Bad Girl Island
State of Emergency
Crawlspace
AE: Apocalypse Earth
Should you watch any of these random, possibly unheard of films? Let’s examine.
Venus and Vegas
Starring: Eddie Kay Thomas, Donald Faison, Eddie Guerra, Jaime Pressly, Molly Sims
Desperate for cash, Eric and his buddies think they’ve found the perfect easy score: robbing a warehouse full of counterfeit casino chips that belong to an old-school Vegas mobster. But when the heist goes bad, they’ve got a real mess on their hands.
Random Netflix User Review: “Eh, it’s not bad, but it’s not good either. It’s about what you’d expect for a direct to DVD movie. The acting isn’t terrible, as most of the people involved are recognizable, not A list celebrities, but still people who’ve been involved in things of note. The storyline was a bit predictable, and there were a few funny moments, but not a lot. I wouldn’t say it was a total waste of an hour and a half, assuming you don’t have anything better to do. I rounded up to 3 stars, but I’d say it’s really about 2 and a half. I didn’t hate it, I didn’t really like it either, and I’ll probably forget all about it in time. This movie isn’t going to knock your socks off, but there are worse ways to spend a Saturday night at home.”
Should You Watch It? I’ll tell ya, that’s not the most original plot, but it’s definitely not the dumbest. And I’m always willing to give Donald Faison a chance, even if I never liked Scrubs. It’s just that smile. He’s so damn charming.
Is Eddie Baroo related to the old Billy Baroo? “Ohh, Billy, Billy, Billy, Billy…this is a biggie.”
Man. How infrequently does that reference get made outside of a golf course? I laughed for real.
It’s my go to for anything I have to do/make (free throw, pennycan, etc) or anyone named Bill or Billy.
Wait, is that the Highlander in the banner picture? He’s actually looking… not that bad. I was expecting at least a beer gut by now. Is he wearing a wig? Actually, given those flashbacks, have I ever seen him not wearing a wig?
Also, Bali Rodriguez seems nice. Especially without the body paint.
Adrian Paul did not star in The Highlander, Adrian Paul actually is the Highlander.
Ron Burgandy tells Veronica Corningstone to go home to Bad Girl Island in the PG version of Anchorman.
I wonder if Richard Grieco had gotten the role of Edward Scissorhands he would have been Tim Burton’s go to guy now and Johnny Depp would have been the star of Apocalypse Earth.
If so, he’d be the one wearing the green body paint and long-hair wig.
Schneider is surprisingly more at home doing standup than playing homunculus to Sandler’s crew. Just sayin’.
Also, that ecstasies of women crap makes me want to dig out my VHS of Burt Lancaster’s The Swimmer and have that sucker transfered. Netflix certainly hasn’t delivered.
I don’t know what that reviewer is complaining about. The movie promised ecstasies and he got ecstasies. I watched that stupid Breakfast Club movie and nobody had even a single egg or bowl of cereal.
I never understand people saying there’s nothing good to watch on Netflix. I think their selection is pretty great, especially for how cheap it is.
That is actor Adrian Paul in the main picture for the article. He is best know for playing in the Highlander TV series and a couple of the movies. Unfortunately, his career hasn’t gone higher since then. I remember in his Highlander heyday he was voted as the best choice for the next James Bond in a magazine poll.
Apocalypse Earth looks entertaining in a weekend morning/first cup of coffee kind of way. Or late night mojito movie….probably true for all these to be honest though.
Ditch Davey. It’s who he is and what people do.
Per the comments about Adrian Paul, I know it’s Adrian Paul, that’s why the caption is in quotes, as if he’s asking, “Can you believe how old Grieco looks?”
But that’s not Richa…..oh.
Oh, yeah, I got that. I was just surprised to see Adrian Paul. I kind of assumed that after the last Highlander movie he’d been euthanised, like a horse with a broken leg.
I DVR’d “Bad Girl Island” a year or two ago. Laughed my ass off at how bad it was for 20 minutes, then got bored. It was basically just the plot points of Cinemax porn movies, but without the porn.
I watched “Ecstasies of Women”. It has a nice 60’s jazz soundtrack that makes masturbating even better; like a jack off metronome
As an Australian, everything about the synopsis for ‘Crawl Space’ is hilarious.
I was an altar boy boy from the 3rd grade until I graduated high school. Funerals were the best!
You got out of school for half a day. You got to ride in a limo. The priest would usually stop off for milkshakes on the way back. And sometimes you even got an envelope of cash.
Going to Catholic school would have been hell if it weren’t for being an altar boy. I don’t remember any guns, though.
The guns are probably a suppressed memory like the… uh… what was I…