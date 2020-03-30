Chrissy Goes To Hollywood And Meets Jon Favreau In Pod Yourself A Gun 207

Click to download here.

Hey everyone! Another week into the Coronavirus quarantine and your boys Matt and Vince have nothing but time to Zoom chat about The Sopranos with all of their friends. Lucky you! This week our guest is comedian Brandie Posey of the podcast Lady 2 Lady. This is the first time she has ever watched an episode of the Sopranos to completion and boy did Matt and Vince pick a perfect one. From season 2, episode 7, it’s “D-Girl,” guest starring Alicia Witt as Amy Safir, which originally premiered February 27th, 2000.

This episode isn’t just one of the funniest episodes of The Sopranos so far, it’s incredibly relevant to both Brandie and Matt’s life, mired in the drab realities of Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Whom amongst us hasn’t had the fate of our careers decided by a 20-something executive with no creative bone in their body and who name drops constantly? Very relatable.

SYNOPSIS:

With Anthony Jr.’s confirmation approaching, Tony and Carmela find their son’s growing apathy a cause for concern. Meanwhile, Christopher’s interest in show biz is reignited when he meets a well-known filmmaker through his cousin’s girlfriend.

BADA B STORIES

-Chris meets Amy Safir, his cousin Gregory’s fiancee

-AJ’s existential buffoonery

-Chris meets Jon Favraeu and llearns what it means to be used by Hollywood

-Big Pussy is forced to wear a wire to AJ’s confirmation

Hope this makes your quarantine a little bit more tolerable. Enjoy! Don’t forget to leave us a review on Apple Podcasts and subscribe to bonus content at Patreon.