‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ May Need A Complete Rewrite Or Delay After Harrison Ford’s Injury

We told you previously that Harrison Ford hurt his leg on the Star Wars: Episode VII set. It turns out that it was a lot worse than that: Ford completely broke his leg. And that might actually wreck the entire plan Disney has for Star Wars.
This requires the usual seasoning, but the report from Jedi News is a bit grim:
We’re hearing via a number of sources that production on Episode VII could be delayed due to the severe nature of Harrison Ford’s leg injury.
We understand a meeting was called this morning at Pinewood to discuss the situation, but the early word is that production of the film could be pushed back by a substantial amount of time.
That’s a problem for a few reasons. The first is that Disney wants this movie out by Christmas 2015, no ifs ands or buts, and they’re more than willing to write Harrison Ford completely out of the movie to do it. Of course, replacing Han Solo with Bob Duo is going to be problematic on artistic and technical levels, not the least of which is casting.
Secondly, if Disney does acquiesce and delay the movie so Ford can be in it, that means essentially every single movie planned in the upcoming Star Wars blitz will also be handed a delay, possibly a hefty one. Not that this is necessarily a bad thing, as it wouldn’t kill Disney to admit its plans for the franchise are a bit ambitious.
This isn’t confirmed yet, of course, and we probably won’t see any confirmation for a while. But either way, expect some rumors of tension on the Star Wars: Episode VII set.
No problem. 6 words: Andy Serkis and CGI Ford-Face
Also would make for an excellent band name
Two Words: Tom Selleck.
Add a Bob Duo spin-off and Disney will have me caring about Star Wars
“Hey, Luke, how’s the Rebellion going?”
“NOT GREAT BOB.”
But what if Bob Duo got eaten by un bear?
The fuck? Chewie is a jimmy rigger of galactic proportions. He can modify the Falcon to be Rascal friendly. Christ it already has a handy ramp to begin with.
Han Solo on a hover-Rascal. PROBLEM FUCKING SOLVED.
@Iron Mike Sharpie: on a related note, my nephew was completely crushed to learn that the “HoverRound” was not in fact a hovercraft for old people.
@ Electric Mayhem
Quick, to Kickstarter!!!
Anakin’s step-dad had a hovercraft in Episode II. I don’t see why Han can’t in Episode VII.
If history has shown us anything, releasing Star Wars stuff in conjunction with Christmas is a disastrous idea, anyway.
I see what you did there.
And I see what you did up there.
I was going to say write in the broken leg but would be tough to explain the plaster cast on Solo’s leg.
But not a floating wheelchair!
Turns out his leg wasn’t completely thawed from the carbonite and it freezes back up.
Are we pretending he’s not a 100 years old for the sequel, because that would be a serious suspension of disbelief… maybe just have the busted up old man, play a busted up old man.
re-write complete.
Nic Cages T-Rex Skull nails it in one. /slow clap
I don’t know how everyone at Disney isn’t looking at this as a face-saving gift. They don’t have to be scared of something shitty but sappy beating them at xmas time. They can release it May 4th, 2016 and everyone will be totally fine.
It’s a win all around, as far as releasing the thing goes. No brainer here. At all.
Say it slowly, Chimp:
“May the 4th be with you.”
Captain America will take a welcome back seat to a new Star Wars movie.
Bullshit it will.
I could definitely see Disney pushing Captain America into June to give the 4th to Star Wars.
Write him out? Paul Walker died and the Fast and Furious team figured that out. Can’t they use their power/wealth from Star Wars/Disney to figure something out?
Just strap Walt’s frozen noggin to his leg and he’ll be fine.
I’m just going to write what we are all thinking anyway: I’ve got a bad feeling about this.
Well played.
Have Chewie carry him on his back like he did Threepio during Empire.
Shit. It’s not like the Wookie wasn’t doing the heavy lifting during most of their scenes together.
Hodor.
Film a holo-chess scene where Han has a senior moment and doesn’t let the wookie win. Voila! For the rest of the movie they just CG out Ford’s leg and have him in every scene as an amputee in a hover chair.
Doesn’t Han have a kid at this point? Just have him kicked back in a space recliner, whilst tossing the keys to the Falcon to Yung Solo so that he can help out Uncle Luke.
That could actually be a really fucking cool scene.
Mutt Solo?
Young Hung Solo
Han SUCK-ASS.
OOOH! His son wears a sweet tank-top. Han Brolo.
Anybody who goes for the Han Yolo joke gets a visit from The Management.
Poppin’ his collar would make him Han Polo
Who chu theenk chu messin’ with ese?
Don’t chu know I’m Han Cholo?
Playin’ in the world Cup, he’s HAN GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
No Contest.
Han Nolo
Cheering for the bad guy in Bloodsport. HAN BOLO
Sweetest smuggler in space.
Han Rolo.
Right now he’s Han NoGo.
My reaction to this news is Han Apollo Anton OhNo
It’s possible that this story is fake, and that we are dealing with the infamous Han Trollooolooo.
Can’t they just use Vic Armstrong as his body double and CGI Harrison’s head into the scenes afterwards?
Oh oh I know, they could use David Prowse for his body double and then not pay him again!
If only this had happened to Jar Jar. THE MADNESS OF LIFE!
Replace Ford w/ CGI Goofy and replace Chewie with Pluto
Cut it off! Han would look bad ass with a peg!
They can just splice in a bunch of footage from Ford’s previous movies. I feel like they could get a lot of mileage out of, ” Get off my plane!!!!”
Of COURSE Ford broke his leg and has to be written out of Star Wars VII, of COURSE he did. UGH.
I just keep imagining Harrison Ford stumbling on the set and saying “My leg! It’s broken!” just like:
[www.youtube.com]
Assuming any of this is true (well we know he did break his leg) Disney has to decide: Do they want to make a great Star Wars movie or do they want to have a new franchise up and running ASAP. Meaning, if they want to make the movie the right way, just wait a few months until Ford is ready. But if they are only in it for the endless stream if sequels, prequels and one-shots as well as the endless stream of cash (and they are) then just do whatever it takes to get the movie out on time.
The truth is it will make a gazillion dollars no matter what. But a new Star Wars movie staring Han Solo is what the fans want to see. But at this point Disney doesn’t need to do anything for the fans to make Star Wars movies. Which is why I think they will just rewrite and make the movie without Solo having a big part, or even any at all.
Do you know how long it takes old people to heal. It’s not like we’re talking about Tom Cruise and his space magic (cough: HGH & souls of recently departed scientologists) healing in a month.
@AB. I know it takes a while for anyone to heal from a broken bone. Especially someone Ford’s age. But I would rather them postpone the movie a year than write Han Solo out if the first “real” (ie sequel) Star Wars movie in over 30 years.
Star Wars Episode VII: A New Hip
I’m a sucker for bad puns. Very well done.
And the crowd goes wild!
It would be refreshing to see an injury actually impede a character for once in a movie. I’m sick of seeing protagonists get shot in the arm and then climb a rope or something in the next scene.
Episode VIII: The Empires Fallen, and they Can’t Get Up!!
Star Wars Episode VII: The Phantom Leg
Star Wars Episode VII: Attack Of The Broken Bones
Star Wars Episode VII: Return Of The Gimp
Dan Seitz, you over reacting, man. They already have stated they will be filming this movie for several months.They will just shoot around the Han Solo seens and film them in the end when his leg is healed. Besides in this movie there not going to have older than dirt Han Solo running around the death star. He will probably spend most of his time sitting in the Falcon or sitting at some rebel alliance console table. Episode 7 will be released in Dec 2015. I’m not sweatin it!
I’m seeing a lot of stuff that says Jedi News isn’t the most reliable and that Ford is only going to be out of action for about 6 weeks. Now this still potentially is a problem, but it isn’t the disaster 6 months would be. Still, pushing the release to May 2016 would be the best thing anyway.
I wonder if he’s suffering from osteoporosiths.
I lol’d. U win.
Just replace him with a mannequin, it would have about the same acting range.
Had it been a Stormtrooper walking thru that door, no injuries would have been sustained whatsoever.
George. God is telling you to stop.
What? They ran into a problems with a 70 year old stoner with $200 million in the bank and total disdain for the whole concept who was only doing it because “Fuck it, why not”?
Who could have seen that coming? They should hire Jack Nicholson and film during basketball season.
Or maybe he has a moment of clarity, remembering parsecs measure distance and not time, and kicks that table in the Millenium Falcon, injuring himself. Spends the rest of the movie ringing a little bell for Chewie or Leia to come fetch him something.
I speak for myself but no Ford/Solo makes this movie a no go for me. Sorry Disney, delay it and keep him in it or you WILL lose a lot more than you will make.
Lucasfilm reportedly issued a very carefully worded statement saying, “There is no change in the release date, ” but due to the lack of an official statement we still can’t be sure if that’s true. Maybe JJ Abrams finally gets May 2016 release date he wanted. [filmcutting.com]
First of all, please oh please let there be some film from his injury!
Did the “Chewie get us out of here!” door on the Falcon close on him? Lol.
Obviously George Lucas isn’t an astrological expert and used parsec because it sounds like second, a unit it time. That said, there is an ubernerd explanation that makes his boast make sense.
Basically, when you are moving across the galaxy, you’ve got to take a winding route that skirts the edge of the gravitational fields of stars and planets and whatnot. A fast ship can cut closer to these objects without fear of being sucked in, so they end up getting to their location faster and in a shorter overall distance. End result is that when Han says he pulled off the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs, he was simultaneously telling Obi-Wan and Luke that his ship was quick enough to cut super close to gravitational sources and that he as a pilot was crazy enough to willingly go that close.
Exclusive footage of the accident shows that Harrison was pushed into the door by George Lucas in a bid to convince J.J. Abrams to replace Han Solo with a CGI Ewok character named Yub-Nub.
Can’t wait for Boba Fett to join The Avengers…
I once got a huge cut on my hand, basically split open. And my entire being went into shock. It was an effort just to remain conscious. So yes I agree it is annoying seeing people get all sorts of non-mortal wounds in action movies, pause briefly, and then continue climbing the ladder or doing whatever heroic feat they’re in the middle of. It’s as if instead of being shot or stabbed or whatever, they simply paused to sneeze. It’s ridiculous. So work in Harrison Ford’s injury by all means.
I do NOT want to see a rewrite reducing Harrison Ford’s role. There are two roles he does excellently, Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Crystal Skull was terrible, but Harrison Ford was the ONLY thing in that movie that made it bearable. The bad came from the effects, the writing, and Shai La-what’s-his-name. But Ford was great. He’s especially good as surlier older Jones. And will be great as a surlier older Solo. Like Jimmy Stewart was in those latter westerns.
It would be a tragic mistake to take what Harrison Ford can do better than anything else, and reduce it. The others will have plenty of movies in which the spotlight will shine on them. Give Ford his last opportunity to provide us with more of this great role. WAIT! DON’T RUSH!
Disney suits are unwise (full of arrogance and overconfidence) if they think in the long run, rushing the film (which was already happening prior to this) will be a good thing, even simply looking at the dollars, which is all those guys care about. I know first hand that in business, people often at the “top” are so disconnected from the realities of the business that they make stupid decisions and decree them, impose them on the people who really know what’s going on, throwing the people who actually are responsible for getting things done – the people who actually to the substantive work – into disarray trying to meet the clueless demands put on them. The end result is a lesser work product that brings in less money in the long run, and of course results in an inferior product. But the disconnected suits at the top always justify their decisions with an overabundance of dizzying powerpoint slides, using those slides the way a magician uses sleight of hand to fool an audience.