Soderbergh: “I don’t think movies matter as much anymore.”

Okay, so this headline was blatantly trollish link-baiting. I’m not proud to admit it, but it was for a good cause. Steven Soderbergh recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Vulture. It’s a great talk and I’d encourage you to read all of it. He talks about his impending retirement (“The tyranny of narrative is beginning to frustrate me”), his upcoming Liberace movie (“it’s pretty gay”), and his tips for young filmmakers (don’t be a dick; being easy to work with is as important as being good), among other things. In contrast to someone like Tarantino, whose movies I love but who seems like a sweaty lunatic who might be hard to be around, Soderbergh seems like a genuine guy who’s interesting to talk to and easy to be around. In fact, we’re probably going to go tug each other off in the shower after this.
I trolled you with the quote in the headline because CINEMA IS DEAD!!! polemics always get a lot of clicks, but here it is in context:
Your 1999 book, Getting Away With It, is a combination of your own diaries from that time and interviews with director Richard Lester, whose films—like A Hard Day’s Night and The Knack … And How to Get It—were major influences on you. At one point you complained to him: “I feel like a codger saying ‘It’s never been this bad,’ but I really think it’s never been this bad … People who make dumb movies that make a lot of money are now treated with the kind of respect that used to be reserved for people who made good movies.” You must be apoplectic now.
It’s true that when I was growing up, there was a sort of division: Respect was accorded to people who made great movies and to people who made movies that made a lot of money. And that division just doesn’t exist anymore: Now it’s just the people who make a lot of money. I think there are many reasons for that. Some of them are cultural. I’ve said before, I think that the audience for the kinds of movies I grew up liking has migrated to television. The format really allows for the narrow and deep approach that I like, and a lot of people … Well, the point is, three and a half million people watching a show on cable is a success. That many people seeing a movie is not a success. I just don’t think movies matter as much anymore, culturally.
I’d tend to agree. TV is on the rise and movies, novels, and theater are on the wane. Mediums start to lose relevance when they stop being able to reinvent themselves or expand on what that medium can do. That said, I’ll read movie reviews, but not TV reviews. Reviews of individual TV shows seems beyond asinine.
On long movies:
Around the same time you also said, “If you go much over two hours, I think you really better have a very good reason.” I was thinking about that as I sat through the big December releases, which seemed to average two hours and 40 minutes.
The thing I also see a lot of is multiple endings—I feel like movies end like five times now! I remember being very conscious of the Lord of the Rings movies having a lot of endings. But I wonder if the audience has come to expect them.
On everything being “loud.”
Music has become another of the most abused aspects of filmmaking. I’m mystified by the direction scores have taken in the last ten years. It’s wall-to-wall—it’s the movie equivalent of the vuvuzelas from the last World Cup! I don’t understand it at all. For me, it’s ideal when you can get the music to do something that everything else isn’t doing.
Have you noticed how loud trailers have gotten?
They’re punishing! I’ve cut trailers that don’t do that, and they test badly. I will point out to the studio that sitting some people in a room and showing them this one trailer is not how they will be seen in a theater, where you get six in a row. I don’t want my trailer to feel like the other five. Their response is always, Look at the numbers. That’s one good thing—well, there have been many good things about working with HBO—but there are no numbers, no focus groups.
Same with commercials. They all try to out-loud each other, but when the rare quiet one comes on, everyone looks over at the TV because they think the electricity went out. And it’s cliché to say that focus groups are terrible, but focus groups are terrible. People aren’t smart enough to articulate what they actually think, they can only regurgitate what you told them, so asking them about it isn’t going to be terribly instructive. “I think that villain was bad!”
What else has gotten worse?
The worst development in filmmaking—particularly in the last five years—is how badly directors are treated. It’s become absolutely horrible the way the people with the money decide they can fart in the kitchen, to put it bluntly. It’s not just studios—it’s anyone who is financing a film. I guess I don’t understand the assumption that the director is presumptively wrong about what the audience wants or needs when they are the first audience, in a way. And probably got into making movies because of being in that audience.
But an alarming thing I learned during Contagion is that the people who pay to make the movies and the audiences who see them are actually very much in sync. I remember during previews how upset the audience was by the Jude Law character. The fact that he created a sort of mixed reaction was viewed as a flaw in the filmmaking. Not, “Oh, that’s interesting, I’m not sure if this guy is an asshole or a hero.” People were really annoyed by that. And I thought, Wow, so ambiguity is not on the table anymore. They were angry.
On his favorite films and filmmakers:
Are there young filmmakers you’re excited about?
Shane Carruth. He did the film Primer, and he’s got a terrific new movie at Sundance. And I’m acting as a presenter on the new Godfrey Reggio film [Visitors], which is exciting. I mean, this is a guy who doesn’t build a film based on other things he’s seen, like I do. It’s his own thing.
Are you entirely satisfied with any of your films?
Out of Sight. It’s less flawed than the others. Or The Informant! As I look at those two, I feel like I don’t know what else I would do.
I’ll have to check out this Shane Carruth fellow. But not if he’s related to Rae Carruth, that guy is a jerk.
I blame it all on youtube.
“That said, I’ll read movie reviews, but not TV reviews. Reviews of individual TV shows seems beyond asinine.”
I hope Ken Burns does the eventual Uproxx Film Drunk/Warming Glow Civil War documentary, if for the sepia-toned sideburns I presume Danger Guerrero has alone.
I liked “Primer,” It’s a cool time travel movie, but probably a bit too lofty with the explanations. I compared it to “Looper” to show how time travel can make sense, but with different degrees of difficulty. There is literally an infographic to explain “Primer” and it’s time travel mechanic.
See, not a problem for Hot Tub Time Machine. And they say movies are dead.
Primer is possibly the most solid example of how time travel works I’ve ever seen. And I’m glad to hear that director has something new coming out. Primer gave me the feel of like Following or Pi, as far as raising my expectations for a new director. I was sorely disappointed with Looper though.
Primer can barely be considered a movie. It’s an interesting time travel concept that gets lost amongst remarkably inept filmmaking. In fact, the dudes who made it aren’t filmmakers at all, but scientists and mathematicians. And it shows. It’s a perfect example of the, “Can you believe they did this for only $7,000?” Yes. Yes I can.
I can kind of agree there, it is more a look at possible time travel with a thin movie around it. But then again, they did make it. Much like those folks who did “Paranormal Activity.” And here we are, just commenting. Excuse me, I’m gonna go find a liquor store (find, HA!)
I’d watch Primer before taking difficult college math exams. It got me in a great mindset for dealing with complicated mathematical problems. (Draws boobs on whiteboard)
Cool to see the movie “Primer” getting some love. I really dug that film, and I feel like most of the reaction i’ve seen to it on the net was the it was pretentious, or too clever or whatever.
Soderbergh overall very much comes across as a stand up guy in this interview, I hope he doesn’t retire too soon, can HBO please just keep letting him make anything he wants?
I miss the theatrical score. It was such a main part of movies back in the 80’s and early 90’s and pretty much completely faded away.
Just watch a Chris Nolan or Steven Spielberg movie. They relentless pound you with that shit until you want to mute the fucking thing. See also: The Social Network. I like subtly-used score, but they’re overbearing so often.
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis seem to be some of the few composers who actually make the movie better with their score. Ex: The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.
Honorable mention: Clint Mansell
I’ve gone the exact opposite way. I was watching The Untouchables the other day and I thought the score was cartoonish. I thought it was way over the top and really dated the movie. I don’t mean that as a criticism, just a note on taste.
Completely agree with Roddy Piper. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and The Fountain are probably two of my favorite film scores.
But I also do love Hans Zimmer’s scores for Nolan’s films and The Social Network score. Probably not a good idea to disagree with the guy who runs this site.
I hope Steven opens a restaurant after he retires. I would spend all my time at Soderbergher’s, drinkin’ soders and eatin’ berghers.
Would have to be in Rhode Island.
Seriously movies have gotten way too long, a bond movie doesn’t need to be almost 3 fucking hours.
Oh, and Primer is awesome. That movie will make you grow brain tumors trying to figure it out.
I agree with you and Soderbergh that most movies have gotten way too long, but disagree on the new bond film, I thought every scene in that was interesting enough that I didn’t even notice how long it was, though that may be just that i’m such a big bond fan I could want him pick out a tie for a half hour and still love it.
*watch him not want him. yay proof reading
Yeah, I’m glad the new Bond was so long, or else my nap wouldn’t have been nearly as restful.
I’ve always chosen to believe that Steven Soderbergh was just a more approachable, less t-rex-armed version of Mark Wahlberg, saying things like “Say hi to you Mother for me! And ask how that new spin class is going for her, okay?”. This interview has not changed that for me
Dean Pelton!
Movies are out. TV is the shit. I only come to Film Drunk to find out what to Netflix and what’s going on in Florida.
tons of respect for the guy who practically invented indie film with “sex, lies and videotape.” if he’s depressed, I’m depressed!
See Primer by Shane Carruth, Vince. The first time you watch it, no matter how hard and how much you pay attention, you’ll still be like “Wait, whoa, what?” And it looks good and was made for so cheap. The guy didnt everything in the movie. The overlapping timelines and paradox’s made my brain hurt. He collaborated on the movie Looper for the look of the time travel.
rae carruth is by far my most disappointing fantasy football draft pick
It’s all about Prison Fantasy Football.
This dude is interesting as hell.
Out of Sight is a great movie. Where’s the love for Magic Mike though? I watched that for the first time the other day and could write 5k words about why it’s the best movie I’ve seen since The Wrestler.
Also is 3.5mm people seeing a movie really not a success? That depends on the movie, right? That’s $28mm in box office at $8/ticket, assuming everyone only goes once.