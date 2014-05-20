Steven Soderbergh Will Be Magic Mike XXL’s Cameraman, Cinematographer, and Editor

Warner Bros/Getty

I feel like I was put on this Earth partly to convince other straight men how awesome Magic Mike is, so obviously I’m excited for the awesomely-named semi-autobiographical tale of Channing Tatum’s dong shaking written while staring at a bust of Matthew McConaughey, Magic Mike XXL. If I had five guesses as to why Magic Mike worked so well, all five of them would be “Matthew McConaughey.” But if I had a sixth, it’d definitely be Steven Soderbergh. And while Soderbergh won’t be back to direct this time around, word is, his strong editorial hand will still be there to guide every sway of C-Tates’ package.

Soderbergh will, in fact, act as camera operator, cinematographer and editor. “I want to be there, but I don’t want to be the director,” Soderbergh tells GQ. “I want to be a part of it. I want to be in the band, but I just don’t want to be the frontman this time.”

As for the plot…

…the new story will see Mike and some of the others heading out on a road trip tour of stripper conventions, with the ideas drawn once again from Tatum’s own experiences. “The women would come from miles and miles around,” Tatum says, describing the atmosphere generated by 3,000 screaming ladies. “Then you lock the doors and you say all bets are off. It gets zany and crazy, and it’s a wild ride. It’s an incubator for insanity. It doesn’t matter almost what you do onstage. I don’t want to put anything in black and white on a page, but if you’ve been to one, you know how crazy it gets, and now pour kerosene on that.” [Empire]

Insanity skinschmanity, all I want is for Matthew McConaughey to write another original song for this one and for that song to be called “Stick It.”