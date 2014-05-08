Stream Them If You’ve Got Them: Your Guide To Netflix And Streaming, May 8, 2014

It’s time again for another streaming column, full of lil’ in-jokes and hilarious puns. Around here they call me Big Pun, hit you with the big guns. I think the fella who originally said that is dead (cross him off then!), but we’ve still got some twerk to do, and by jove, we’re going to do it. We’re going to talk streaming until we’re blue in the balls.
But first one housekeeping note about the column. Right now I’m not totally sure if I’m recommending / panning streamers that came out just recently OR doing the same job on titles you should look for in the week to come. So I’m sort of middling it here, meaning if I go back to May 1 to grab a title (when I’ve already talked May 1 last week) and jump forward to May 10 to prep you, well we’re all just going to have to deal with that sort of continuity error, Back to the Future style. That’s the price we pay for living in the go-go ’90s. I should also note (so I will) that Netflix and other streaming outlets stack the beginning of the month, which is why we never have anything to talk about near the end. Today as I was researching (wearing a lab coat), I came up with 25 titles I could legitimately talk about, but then in two weeks I’ll be cracking wise about some third-world streamer no one has ever heard of (or will hear of again. We’ll OWN the SEO on that title around these parts). I highly doubt Mr. Vince is going to let me do a 40,000 word streaming column, because that would be chocked full of editing errors he’d let appear in the article so as to undermine our relationship. I don’t want that, I want us to love one another, in the way that only people who correct other people’s typos in a comments section can.
Anyway, that’s all. Streamin’ time!
Top Netflix Streamer of the Week
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2
I’m the only one who likes the sequel better, I thought it was more INTELLECTUAL, but they are both tops. “That woman deserves her revenge”. I have a painting in my living room of Kill Bill (pictured below). If you take Inglorious Bastards out of the equation, Vol. 2 is my favorite Tarantino film ever. I don’t know why you’d do that, or why you’d have an equation for my Tarantino likes in general, but maybe you’re just the sort of person who has millions of equations all over your walls and this is just one more for your collection. Weirdo.
Streamability: For real, tho.
Old but New to Streaming Netflix Movies for the Recently Born
Sneakers
Still surprisingly watchable, Sneakers features vintage Redford and a blind guy who figures out where he was kidnapped and moved to using only playback recordings of the road sounds. That’s dope. There’s also a little ditty about encryption (STILL RELEVANT) and fake online dating. This film has something for everyone, including your pet rabbit. We’ve all got one.
Streamability: For king and country!
New Streaming Title Only I Like
Diggstown
Completely lost to the sports movie annals of time, Diggstown was underrated then, and it’s underrated now. It might not even be rated, period. But James Woods is slimy and great, plus Louis Gossett Jr. gives a performance good enough to finally make LG Sr. proud. Boxing, gambling, small-town idiots – you’ve got to watch Diggstown. It’s a bit predictable and cheesy, but for a Friday night with the dog dreaming beside you, this is a surefire winner.
Streamability: I mean, how good is this week? Yes!
Another New Streaming Title Only I Like
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Completely lost to the sports movie annals of time, The Legend of Bagger Vance was underrated then, and it’s underrated now. It might not even be rated, period. But Matt Damon is slimy and great, plus Will Smith gives a performance good enough to finally make Mr Banks proud. Golfing, drinking, small-town idiots – you’d got to watch The Legend of Bagger Vance. It’s a bit predictable and cheesy, but for a Friday night with the dog dreaming beside you, this is a surefire winner. Also, Charlize Theron does a horrific Southern accent, gotta be seen to be believed. Melting like butta on a hot muffin!
Streamability: I’m sure everyone hates it but I don’t care. Get your own outsourcing company that records your voicemails and then types up columns for you.
The Bad, The Bad, and the Ugly
Pain & Gain
Such a joke, Michael Bay took an interesting true story and jacked it all up through adding less interesting plot points. It’s as if I gave you a warm chocolate chip cookie and you decided, “You know what? This needs some French’s Mustard!” That would be idiotic, and I hope French’s Mustard doesn’t pull its sponsorship of this column. They have a fine product. Just not with cookies.
Streamability: The color palette is interesting and I always enjoy the sweet stylings of El Rock. That’s not a hell of a lot to hang your hat on though.
On GooglePlay, $12.99 [$12.99? Are you outta your mind?]
Streaming Title of the Week I Just Barely Remember
St. Elmo’s Fire
Probably a halfway decent film, at least for that era. And like Less Than Zero it has a song not enough people play on the radio anymore because it’s all Ryan Seacrest and Big Country instead. Really, I just picked this title so I could embed the song and sing it to myself as I rustled up this column. I’m a man of many peccadillos. Also, this seems to have been available for a bit back in 2011. And now is again? Netflix is really inscrutable.
Streamability: Dunno. I’ll turn it over to the jury. DO YOUR JOB.
Another Streaming Title of the Week I Just Barely Remember
Adventures in Babysitting
Elizabeth Shue was a real deal hot lady, and if she were my babysitter the only adventure would be in my shower. Heeeeyooo! Then later she did Leaving Las Vegas in what we in the industry call “the patience payoff”.
Streamability: Probably. I think everyone has fond memories of this film, boyz and girlz alike.
Dear lord, m-m-my wheelhouse. Not only hit but jammed full and broken. What witchery is this?
I’ve seen and enjoyed every movie on this list, except Diggstown. That’s just odd.
Man oh man oh man do I love Diggstown. Nobody plays a James Woods like character like James Woods.
Watched kill bill (for the first time in awhile) the other night and I plan on watching the sequel if I have 3 hours to waste again tonight. While I enjoy both movies I have to disagree with your take on which one is better. My only complaint with original kill bill is the amount of time film time Tarintino gives Umas mangled feet.
the amount of time illustrated by the amount of times I used word ‘time’ in the above post.
But 2 is so much less coma-rapey.
*holds pinkie in the air*
That (especially because her inside parts don’t work no more) and tShowdown at the House of Blue Leaves were the 2 specific scenes/reasons I find 1 > 2.
I think the problem with part 2, and I’m gonna tie this into Quentin’s other great movie “Deathproof”, is that the first part is just more exciting, and the overall story ends with a small burn, instead of an explosion. Kill Bill 1 focuses primarily on the action stuff, and is less than 2 hours long. Kill Bill 2 has The Bride taking out the “easier” targets later (since the younger ones who are still assassins would be harder), and thus, it ends rather anti-climatically.
TLDR: Remove Bud’s night at the strip club, remove the old man’s speech when all the Bride wants to know where Bill is, and remove that god-awfully unnecessary speech about Superman/Clark Kent, and Kill Bill 2 goes from a 7/10 to a 9/10.
As for Death Proof, same thing. Planet Terror is so full of action, that a slow build with not much action until the last half hour is no way to follow up a film that was nonstop before it. Death Proof is still an awesome movie, but it’s really better of watched in it’s uncut form on it’s own, rather than following it with Planet Terror.
Planet Terror is still better though :D
I supported your doomed kickstarter, Laremy. Although you have to admit, 12 grand is a lot of cheddar to ask of the ragtag band of internet hobos and drunks you call your fanbase.
I was going to donate 100 Grand but Kickstarter said they didn’t accept candy bars.
Lordy oh me oh my – Adventures in Babysitting. The crush I had on Shue as a pre-teen (me, not her) was unreal.
Word.
yep
Also, this cast was too perfect. Nobody even realizes that’s D’Onofrio as the garage owner, and this is where Bradley Whitford perfected smarmy dipshit, which he would reprise in such films as billy madison, revenge of the nerds II, scent of a woman, malcolm in the middle (not a film)… etc.
As much of an 80’s nut that I am, I have still never seen this movie. Should I turn in my card? lol.
You should watch it because it’s enjoyable.
Adventures in Babysitting was a favorite of mine as a kid. Elizabeth Shue fo’ life!
She taught us that adventures in babysitting inevitably lead to rectal bleeding in a Las Vegas shower. Important lesson.
She was already ruined for me by Karate Kid. I don’t want Daniel-san’s sloppy seconds, thanks.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq.: Don’t get your panties in a wad just because she fell in love with some football player from UCLA.
Mmmmm, Sneakers. Baby River Phoenix, love that face.
& the best scene of a blind man figuring out the driving patters of various bridges.
I love what hackers are like in 80s movies.
Oddly, it’s more relate-able than The Net, which is more “internety.”
@and more relate-able than Hackers… although young Jolie bewbs
It’s far more realistic, for sure.
I like all the movies you do, L-Dawg. Let’s head on down to the mall kiosk and grab ourselves a couple of “Best Friends” necklaces. Dibs on “Be Fri”.
Ugh you’re out of your mind. Pain and Gain was fantastic. How could you not be entertained by that whacked out cocaine binge of a movie?
@DeadMeat – I liked it too but “Fantastic”?
@OhMyBalls – It’s absolute fantastic.
One of the more bonkers movies I’ve seen, and it’s a blast.
Yes. No one makes movies like that these days
I loved it up to a point. But it felt weird. How can someone who is a bro douchebag make a movie about bro douchebags. I couldn’t tell if Bay was lampooning the shit or reveling in it.
It still almost made my top ten, though.
Nope, hated it. Was expecting to at least enjoy parts of it but it was a schizophrenic mess of over-editing, terrible performances and shithouse pacing. It reminded me a lot of Tony Scott’s recent films, most particularly Domino.
Elizabeth Shue is still hot as balls, IMHO.
HELL YES!!!
Diggstown is the bomb, one of those movies where if I am flipping around cable and it’s on, I always end up finishing it.
Diggstown is the reason I refer to any Mexican dude over 6 foot 2 as “Menoso Torres!”, so between that and the fact that it’s dope as hell, I’m psyched that a new generation gets to see it. Also “You Dezzerf ta loose!” is on of the best line reads ever.
*one of the best line reads ever
Pain and Gain is on Netflix on the 10th.
Ah ok, I know he tried to explain it in the opening paragraph but it’s still mad confusing what he was doing.
The Rock was pure gold in Pain and Gain. “I’ve been to prison, and it SUCKS!”
St. Elmo’s Fire is bad. Real bad and this is coming from a fan of ’80s movies.
I’m not even sure there was a script, just a brat pack, a pile of cocaine and fucking saxophone.
Blasphemy!! Lol, Nah dude, like what you like. I’m a huge Miami Vice fan (obviously) but I’ll be the first to tell you that Season 4 almost killed the series and that I ‘ll never sit through it a second time.
@Armando Payne I’m sorry those are fighin’ words.. I get the willies every time I think about Emilio Sheen finally realizing the error of ways and giving up his youthful obsession for then good looking (doctor hehe) Andie McDowell while the John Parr song (St. Elmo’s Fire) played in the background. Cue (see I knew that word before netflix) to a scene of a rocking out Rob Lowe in his diddling under age girls era playing the Sax with such ferocity.
Jenny Wright. Say no more.
Inglorious Basterd’s AKA a foreign film class set in Paris during the German occupation
Netflix has Diggstown on instant but *not* on DVD. Which is fine, but very confusing.
I’m with you on the Kill Bill, Vol 2 love. It sits right below Pulp Fiction for me.
I’ve always felt like Vol. 2 is the “real movie” part of Kill Bill, while Vol. 1 is more of a gimmicky appetizer, which is a hell of a lot of fun, but doesn’t really stack up against Vol. 2’s atmosphere, pacing, narrative, etc. I remember Vol. 1 being the much more lauded of the two when they first came out, but Over the last couple years, I’d gotten the impression that the popular consensus had now turned to align more with my opinion. I guess I was mistaken.
Speaking of stupid Mahky Mahk action movies, I have to go The Big Hit credit for one thing: The opening where his team goes to whack some goons and rescue a couple of teenagers, only everyone else on the team hangs back and fucks around while he goes in solo to kick ass. Just because it’s so fucking absurd.
And I mentioned it last week, but The Big Hit is on Netflix.
I made a sarcastic (dickish) comment last week to this effect but, honestly, I just don’t get this column. Is the movie “on” or not? Streaming or DVD? “Streamability…” is that a measure of whether or not I will like it? I mean, streaming is confusing enough. Why, for instance, on Hulu, can I watch the latest Louie on my PC but not on my TV unit? I like the writing style in this column, but I learn next to nothing about what’s playing or how to access it.
RELEVANT!!!
[www.youtube.com]
Phew, nary an attack on Bagger Vance. No need to shiv anyone with a broken 7 iron. Good day.
But The Rock all jacked up on cocaine is fucking hilarious