Strippers predict the Oscars

Our buddy Kevin from NextMovie had the simple-but-brilliant idea to go to a strip club and solicit Oscar predictions from the dancers there. Guh, why didn’t *I* think of this? So stupid. If only I’d thought to ask some questions while I was trying to put money in butts. They say desperation is a stinky perfume, but you know what’s even stinkier? Stripper butt. Anyway, choice quotes:
“I liked Moneyball, because it was about money, and balls.”
“Extremely… no, Incredibly Loud and Extremely Noisy, I think.”
When the one stripper was struggling to remember who Viola Davis was, I like to imagine that somewhere, Armond White was screaming ETHEL WATERS!
Idea is great, but man did he go in the middle of the day during the free buffet?
Yeah, definitely their third-string talent….I haven’t watched the video.
College girls and strippers both have stinky butts, but only one of them wears stinky panties and has to repay her student loans.
I’m disappointed. Not a one voted for Machete!
Strippers find Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close to be too touching. They prefer Extremely Loud and at Least Six Feet Away.
Does Rick’s Cabaret give blogger discounts or something?