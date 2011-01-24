Sundance Film Festival 2011, a fake recap

(Click through to see what Kevin Smith likes to eat. Picture by Dave Chen from /Film)
RECAPS AND EXCLUSIVE REPORTAGE FROM PARK CITY, UTAH!
THE STANDING IN LINE HERE IS INCREDIBLE! Truly, you haven’t lived until you’ve experienced the line standing here. The lines in Utah are so much cleaner, crisper, more refreshing than you’ll find in the city. They move with a humbler, more hardworking (yet relaxed) vibe than you find in our go-go, dog-eat-dog city lines. Everyone should try to make it out to Utah to stand in line once or twice a year, just to stay grounded. If you’ve been on the fence about it, take it from me: do it. You’ll be glad you did, I promise.
In the past few days, I’ve seen a few movies, drank too much, and hung out with a who’s who of stars from the movie blogosphere. Past Frotcast guest Laremy of Film.com cornered me in the bar at the Yarrow hotel late one night, downing scotch after scotch and regaling me with stories of the many women he’d bedded and the countless men to whom he’d delivered severe beatings for “maddogging me in the line at the Quizno’s.”
Later that night, I ran into awkward Josh Horowitz from MTV Movies Blog outside James Franco’s party at the Playboy Lounge, which neither of us could get into. I knew if MTV’s cuddliest video blogger couldn’t get in, I had no shot. What happened inside? Did Miranda July and Emily Deschanel go butt to butt during a private screening of Dicknose in Paris? I can’t confirm, but I’d say it’s pretty likely.
After that, Josh kept trying to convince me to help him light a drifter on fire. When I wouldn’t, he just walked away, fiddling with his butterfly knife and huffing spray paint from a paper bag. Don’t let the sweaters fool you, that motherf*cker’s crazy.
Lince, you let that girl steal your sunglasses, watch, AND shirt off your back???
Any luck with the hipster chicks, Vince? You’d figure with pants that tight, they’d be harder to get into.
That scarf you’re wearing is plaid flannel right?
Dor sho gha! Think quick, Fekky…um…QAPLAH! Bring out the dancing Orion slavegirls that swallow swords!
*Ferengi assistant whispers to Him*
Whaddya mean “crosses” not “swallows”?
*watches act*
Guy’cha!
Vinnie is slaying Westboro snizz this week, boys.
Vinky should blog drunk more often. Or maybe it’s altitude sickness, but I’m cracking up.
Don’t feel too bad, Vince. That watch is just costume jewelry.
Burnsy-The Mighty Feklahr would renounce Kahless if Lince could achieve that Herculean feat.
(You do mean “slay” literally, correct?)
God, will someone else click “Like” so me and Vince aren’t the only ones???
*looks at shoehorn, reads headlines from around the country*
Qaplah! Lince, you are like the Raynard Coleman of Sundance!
Good reporting, I felt like I was right there behind the water heater with you.
Soooooo?!? Did anyone ask about us?!? I like to imagine that we’re (the commenters) the envy of other movie bloggers. I also like to imagine that my foot cracks are gills and I can see in the dark!
Nice to have news from yuppie Mecca. Not to be confused with Mecca-Yuppie, whose news is generally more about how that indie rock band is no longer cool because they got a contract.
I don’t want to live in a world where Luke Walton is denied access to James Franco’s Sundance party
“The lines in Utah are so much cleaner, crisper, more refreshing than you’ll find in the city.”
That’s because people there like their cocaine like they like their friends. Lilly white.
And by “James Franco’s Sundance party” I’m obviously referring to his anus
Did Kevin Smith finally invent “Scratch and Savour” books? The Mighty Feklahr assumes Smith read “The Colour Purple” before raising that oddly obfuscated sign.
The Mighty Feklahr cannot decide if Smith takes Zelda cosplay too seriously, or if he drug a chain through a Slurpee machine.
Does Kevin Smith keep bacon in his piggy bank??? GROSS!
I see Kevin Smith is rocking a radical new look. They’ll be going apeshit at Vogue.
That is the sign Smith holds underwater when he goes fishing.
*clicks link*
By Kahless’ Beard! The Mighty One would have never guessed that the oddly obfuscated word was THAT!
(BOOK, LINK, BANK, HOOK) Because it’s more funnierer when He has to explain it.
You see, because Smith (hypothetically) invented a “scratch and taste” book, he made a sign that says “BOOK TASTES YUMMY!” after reading “The Colour Purple”! It’s a laugh riot!
Hey, Kevin Smith is single-handedly keeping the jorts industry alive, due to the quantity and size of his vast jorts collection.
Slam poetry that *is* keyboard strokes…stick that in your flannel and queef it, Park City.
Forshak the bed! Get the Megazoid tap dancers out here…FAST!!!
Fight the good fight, queeah. Tell us about all the great movies we’ll never get to see (choke on a dick, “Hesher.” I think Amelia Earhart is in charge of distributing that one). In my day, Sundance was great for generating hype for cliches like The Tao of Steve and Happy, Texas which went on to earn tens of dollars, or to create actual successes out of shitpiles like Blair Witch or Little Miss Sunshine. Hey Redford–get to work on TeaBagger Vance 2.
Good reporting, I felt like I was right there not getting into parties with you.
BRUCE BANNER LATHERED HIMSELF UP WITH REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS???
did you say boar castration?
*hitchhikes to Sundance
Did you say boa constriction?
*hitchhikes to DNA*
(*National Dyslexic Association)
Can you explain that joke to me again, Fek’lhr
ohnny Bottom: You see, it’s like you got to imagine the sign could say something OTHER than DICK, like BANK, HULK, or…heeeeey…why is this Romulan prisoner snickering at Him?
It’s like they let Big Daddy Drew write this. Lines in Utah sound quasi-loftyish.
It’s Johnny, with a J. If you look at me right I’ll let you stick it in my A
DOR SHO GA! I hope by “it”, you didn’t mean “Bat’leth letter opener” … for your bottoms’ sake!
Dude, whatev. You like it ohnny Bottom. Just ask erswi or tyBoo, or inky Pee.