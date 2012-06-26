SUPERCUT: Not for nothing, but this Aaron Sorkinisms supercut is really quite something

Every artist has idiosyncrasies, but there are times when someone’s tics are so perfectly and succinctly illustrated that it becomes impossible to un-see. Kevin Smith’s “and sh*t” was one of those times. I’d like to think my Terrence Howard’s hats megamix was one of those times (seriously, the dude owns A LOT of hats). Aaron Sorkin, your parents’ Joss Whedon, certainly has his idiosyncrasies, and this new supercut of Aaron Sorkinisms, defined here as lines of dialog appearing in multiple Sorkin projects, is definitely one of those times.
Assorted Sorkinisms include:
- Don’t get cute with me
- Fire me, or shut the hell up.
- I’m not other people.
- This chick is all about Eve.
- To say nothing of the fact…
- Ya think?
- Not for nothing…
- I’m really quite something.
- Bring it, boss.
- The streets of heaven are crowded with angels.
- That’s the cost of doing business.
- This is isn’t camp, it’s not important that everyone gets to play.
Someone as talented and prolific who’s written for as many shows as Aaron Sorkin, it’s inevitable that you’re going to plagiarize yourself from time to time. But it’s impossible for me to imagine that a guy whose pet phrases include “I’m really quite something,” “ya think?” and people correcting each other’s usage of “who” and “whom” isn’t incredibly smarmy. He strikes me as either a guy who gets punched a lot, or not enough.
[Buzzfeed]
Sorkin picture source: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
Just when I thought I’d finally gotten over my West Wing habit…
Damn you, Lance Martini. Damn you.
Almost every one a euphemism for “yes, in fact I am holding” or “how ’bout a bump”.
What a tool.
Aaron Sorkin is Tyler Perry for liberal arts majors.
And we have our comment of the week.
Hello, comment of the week!
haha. /reaches in pocket, hands Ace a dollar
I’m obviously aware of Aaron Sorkin but I’ve just been to imdb to check and the only thing of his I’ve actually seen is A Few Good Men. *Arya style shrug of shoulders*
It’s “This chick is All About Eve”, y’know, as in the movie about an apparent ingenue scheming to supplant her older supportive mentor.
Whenever some Tea Partier complains about the “liberal media elite,” I’m pretty sure they mean Aaron Sorkin.
He’s basically a black hole of smug.
Ironically, most of the Tea Partiers that refer to Liberal Media Elite are in Aaron Sorkin scripts.
Judge him all you want, but who among you doesn’t wind down at the end of the day with a coffee can full of their own farts & a sexy photo of themselves to rub one out to?
My two favorite (read: please kill me) Sorkin tics are Gilbert and Sullivan references (“I am never, ever sick at sea” is in Malice *and* Charlie Wilson’s War) and Ivy League shout-outs. Re: the latter, Social Network was his bukkake. Also, he writes terrible montages.
Full disclosure: my porn name is Aaron Porkin’. “A million dollars isn’t cool. Know what’s cool?” *fapfapfapfap*
Where you in Charlie Wilson’s Whore?
“Where you in Charlie Wilson’s Whore?”
No, but then again I’m not a woman. Who has sex for money.
•This is isn’t camp, nobody’s gonna find your underwear with the skidmarks and run them up the flag pole and tell Rachel Hirschfeld that you mumble her name when you touch yourself in the camp shower and Look, David Abramowitz, I’m sorry I ate all the chocolate out of your stupid care package I was hungry and they don’t feed us enough at this stupid camp you didn’t have to throw my toothbrush in the toilet I hate you and you’ll see, one day I’m gonna win an Oscar so SUCK IT! I HATE THIS CAMP!!!
from Birth of a Screenwriter: The Aaron Sorkin Story
“Am I other people?”
-David at the Dentist
There’s no way that guy in the photo could possibly be punched enough.
I’m kind of embarrassed to read this blog sometimes when the comment section gets this scummy.
Sorry we made fun of your boyfriend, bro. (*armpit fart*)
I’m just going to assume I’m missing some sort of subtle joke here. The alternative is too confusing.
So you’re *not* embarassed to read this blog . . . when?
I’m kind of embarrassed to admit I didn’t think Alison Pill looked all that bad in “The Newsroom”, considering she usually looks like someone grafted a BMX helmet onto her skull
Finally got a few minutes to watch that clip. That’s somewhat deflating! I’m still going to watch The Newsroom because I enjoyed episode 1, it just means now I’m going to be looking for phrases I saw in this supercut.
Curse you internet. I ask for more Upton in wet clothing and you bring me this! This!
Sorkin is an overrated hack. If you have watched one of his anything you have seen all of his everything.
Sorkin’ himself off everyday, in every way.
And they say Tarantino is masturbatory…
Sorkin’s at it again! Anyone see last week’s episode of the NEWSROOM, where Will McAvoy visits a therapist? It is EXACTLY the same as an old episode of the West Wing! But don’t take my word for it… see for yourself! [www.hulu.com]