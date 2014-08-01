Surprised Theatergoers Treated To ‘Rise Of The Guardians’ Instead Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Confusing Rise of the Guardians with Guardians of the Galaxy sounds like the kind of mistake my mom might make if she’d ever heard of Rise of the Guardians, but apparently a Regal theater in New Jersey made the same mistake. Leading to hilariously outraged tweets from the theater.
Poor Maddie. You might wonder “how the hell could this happen?” since Rise of the Guardians (the Peter Ramsey movie about mythical characters, not to be confused with Zack Snyder’s movie about battle owls, the Legend of the Guardians) hasn’t been in theaters in two years.
CinemaBlend offers a possible explanation:
In the time since this story has gone viral, many projectionists and theater works have spoken up. Apparently, Rise Of The Guardians has been shown recently as part of some children’s matinee clubs. More than likely, someone labeled the digital file in the hard drive as “Guardians”. Then, whoever was cueing up the movie saw Guardians already listed and never bothered uploading the right movie into the system. As a result, when there became a clear problem, there wasn’t an easy solution to fix it, especially since the other midnight screenings were likely full.
Ohhh. Kids, they ruin everything, don’t they? Amazingly the New Jersey theater wasn’t the only one, as there were similar Tweets out of Virginia.
But apparently refunds were given and all was soon right with the world. It’s funny, my accountant and I had a similar problem. I forwarded him my computer folder called “boring tax stuff” and it turned out to be full of amputee porn. Bottom line, be careful with your file-naming, folks.
No joke, we once received a USB drive with animal porn from a client before.
And it somehow got ‘lost’ and never got back to the client, right?
When I saw the Robert Downey Jr Shelock, the show was interrupted like 5 times by problems with the projection, so people were kind of pissed. As we left, they gave us vouchers, but there were a couple of cops standing there. Like people at a theater were going to get so violent because of a poor showing of Sherlock that the police needed to be there.
You live in Florida?
shelock
I saw (god help me), Charlie’s Angels in the theater. . There was one scene change where a crazy hallucinogenic visual effect happened – I was thinking ‘uhm okay, I’m down with that..?’ and everyone else was kind of like ‘woah’ too — but then several seconds passed and nothing else had really happened.
Then we all realized that we mistook the film literally melting in front of our eyes for a slick McG effect, possibly learned from his salad days making music videos for Sugar Ray.
I tried seeing Mighty Joe Young as a kid, turns out the projectionist thought we were seeing The Thin Red Line. Needless to say, the parents in the theater were less than excited.
If I were head injured enough to be seeking out a talking raccoon and stumbled into this I might consider it a lucky break.
You make poor life decisions, don’t you?
Yeah… I think I’ll stay out of this. Summer is a never ending punch in the cock.
@StupidSexyFünke Some people simply hate fun and don’t have enough imagination to enjoy something unrealistic. These people suck.
Ahhh…. the Brony defense! Well played.
@Shop 101 I am not a brony, nor do I understand the appeal it has for grown up dudes but I also don’t act like I’m superior to people and claim they’re brain damaged for liking something I don’t cause y’know I’m not a douche.
This sounds personal.
First off, Rocket Raccoon is a pimp.
Secondly – everyone likes to make-believe. Everyone. Some of us confine our fantasy to comic books and video games. Others prefer the LARP of “American Dream” that’s been really popular in this country since the 80s. At least for me, the fantasy ends when I leave the movie theatre or turn off the console.
I’ve never even heard of Rise of the Guardians, if it’s not that weird owl movie then what the fuck is it? I’m going to resist the urge to google search and pretend it was gay porn.
It’s the Zack Snyder CGI owl movie.
Its in the damn article. Reading is fundamental!
Luckily, Matt Lieb doesn’t exactly have clean hands when it comes to fetish porn.
$40, folks. Beat that, H&R Block!
This *almost* happened to me when I went to see Captain America: The First Avenger. Got our tickets and snacks, found our seats, sat through the previews and suddenly it was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2. We saw the first five minutes of that before an usher realized the screw-up and they started playing the proper movie.
When I was in high school my friends and I were broke but wanted to see a cheap movie in theaters. We went to the ‘dime’ theater and the only one we could catch in time was “Juwanna Mann”. We reluctantly got the tickets and settled in, but after ten minutes the reel melted. We cheered. Good times. However this left open an equally worse option: “Enough” with Jennifer Lopez.
Ronin burned up on the reel when I went to see it and damned right we got a refund on the popcorn.