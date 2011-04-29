‘Terminator 2012’ to feature ‘entire original cast’

Look, I like Terminator 2 as much as the next guy, but I’m not sure that means I want to see a flabby, 63-year-old robot in a movie from the guy who directed Fast Five and Annapolis (is it just me or is it bizarre that James Franco was in that? no joke, I could’ve sworn it was C-Tates). Nonetheless, a new Terminator movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger ( which was first announced a few days ago) is just the kind of idea that will steamroll the hundreds of entirely warranted reservations, solely on the basis that it sounds like it should be a big deal. That’s just how spectacle works. The latest news on the project, by way of LatinoReview, is that it will be called “Terminator 2012”, and it could reunite the “entire original cast”.
Or should I say “Terminator 2012” which is the title the pitch is going under right now. It involves time travel back to the present day, and – the exciting and mind-bending part of it all – is that it has the “entire original cast” attached to it, not just Arnie. I don’t know what “entire original cast” means, but it’s safe to assume that AT LEAST means Linda Hamilton is coming back to re-establish herself as the face of Sarah Connor. At best, we somehow get Michael Biehn as some sort of old Kyle Reese…
[UPDATE: Biehn says he hasn’t heard anything about it, so take that for what you will.]
Oooh, will they bring back Moon Bloodgood, or Kristanna Loken??? Or maybe even Nick Stahl???? I don’t want to get my hopes up! I don’t know what “original” cast means exactly either, but I can only hope it’s code for… EDDIE F*CKING FURLONG!
I don’t know if Lance Henriksen can find time for this, in between filming “OctoCock vs. SpiderGina” and “Gonorrhea Outbreak ’12” for the SyFy channel.
Why won’t Hollywood let this die? T3 was stupid, and the only good thing about the last one was Christian Bale’s epic hissy fit.
If they somehow bring back Todd and the ginger i’m fucking in.
[www.youtube.com]
This couldn’t come at a better time. Nick Stahl just heard there might be layoffs at the Gap and he really doesn’t want to call his mom for another loan.
Old Arnold just wandering around naked punching people would be awesome. Maybe they could find some 7-11 security footage of me to help them storyboard it.
How can they bring Sarah Connor back, when she died of cancer? Retcon?
Michael Biehn hasn’t heard because Boost hasn’t turned his phone back on yet.
Yeah, bring back Ed Furlong, because the future leader of the human race should look like an over medicated panty sniffer.
Why the fuck not
“Entire original cast” = Bill Paxton or GTFO
The Terminator franchise has become a fucking joke anyway. After the original classic they essentially followed it up with two remakes and when they finally got around to move the story along to the future part, they let McG fuck it up and it had nothing to do with the rest anyway.
But hey, why try and make Terminator relevant again with a good story if you can just put an old action star in it to repeat 20 year old one liners hoping people’s nostalgia will be enough to carry it.