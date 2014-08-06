Terminator 5 Has A Generic, Misspelled New Title

Remember how they’re making a new Terminator movie? It’s being produced Paramount, will be directed by Thor: The Dark World‘s Alan Taylor, released July 1st, 2015, and will somehow involve Arnold Schwarzenegger, presumably in some kind of plot that explains why the robots would build an aging cyborg.
And now, as revealed by Arnold himself, it has a title. (*drumroll*)
Hasta la vista, baby. I want to thank the cast and crew of @TerminatorGenisys for a fantastic shoot. It was challenging, it was fun, and it was rewarding. From our director to the producers, from the camera team to catering, from visual effects to hair and makeup – we couldn't have done it without you. I can't wait to see our finished project and I know we'll remind the fans why they fell in love with the Terminator. On July 1, 2015, I'll be back.
That’s right, it’s TERMINATOR: GENISYS. Not to be confused with TERMINATOR: CIS-GENDERED in which a cyborg from the future returns to enforce traditional marriage.
Also not to be confused with, say, “Jungle Book: Origins” or “Leprechaun: Origins.” It’s like they just picked a synonym for “origins” and tried to misspell it so no one would notice. Are we really using white trash/obnoxious yuppie baby naming conventions for our movies now? I like to imagine Terminator: Genisys teams Kharryngton-McKhynleigh Connor with Jaxxyn Reese and the Braidyn-1000.
Run for your lives, everyone! He’s got a participation medal!
As I posted in the other post on this. It’s possible it has relevance to the film. See this set pic.
[cs7003.vk.me]
I don’t think anyone thought it was just for giggles. Whether or not there’s a company in the movie with the name spelled that way it’s still kitsch.
Oh ok, well as long as it is named after a fictional company that they also named, I guess they had no choice.
Gen!Sys?
Yeah obviously this is a name of some companym Geni?-Systems. Though how a company exists in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, I have no idea.
Tirmanater: Jennesus
No…just, Jesus, no.
Holy fuck, that name in the twitter link. Good luck ever getting your name spelled correctly. What do you think the odds are she legally changes her name in her twenties after she realizes her parents are twats?
It sin Hollywoulds Terminature two dew electric bugaloo.
*rends Universal Translator from console with mek’leth*
Genisys is the name of my all-Tranny Phil Collins cover band. Get ready to get sussued, you fucks.
LMFAO! THen need to close the comment section after this one.
I suppose you have a Visible Touch?
This is the greatest thing ever.
Number one quote from Terminator: Prostate Trouble… ” Ow, a papercut.”
Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina.
See @chareth’s quote above. Yours ties in perfectly.
Tyrmynatur
[kicks-in-door]
“ARE YOU SARAH CONNOR?”
“Oh, so because I have long hair and breasts, you assume I’m a woman, YOU CREEP?”
/terminator shoots self in head, Armageddon proceeds apace
Just 3 more until we get the inevitable Termin8or
Maybe it’s a stripper. Can’t it be a stripper? The iconic image is naked kneeling Arnold, after all.
He’s a robot warrior sent from the future by an underground remnant of the Promise Keepers. His mission: Stop Barak Obama, who forced everyone to get gay-married as his last act of office.
spellcheck is also missing from the future
They’re just going to pull a Star Trek reboot on us and change the past before the past so that the future happens in whatever way they feel like. That way we don’t have to worry about those first two pesky movies.
Is Annapurnna not producing anymore?
I can’t wait for the rest of the Old Testament sequels, like “Terminator: Exo-DIS” and “Terminator: II Samuel”
Terminator: Exo-DISS! could be a crossover with C-Tates about rap battling to get the rec center back from the robot overlords.
I was expecting someone to just yell out “SEGA!!!!”
I just cant wait for the 8th film:
Termin8r.
I’m slightly shocked Arnold has an Instagram.
Is it true that Terminator: Genisys does what Robocop: Nyn10don’t?