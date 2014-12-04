The Trailer For ‘Terminator Genisys’ Is Here!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first trailer for Terminator Genisys was supposed to drop at 4 PM EST today, but — much like a T-1000 — these things arrive when you aren’t ready. The trailer is above, and here’s a synopsis.

The year is 2029. John Connor, leader of the resistance continues the war against the machines. At the Los Angeles offensive, John’s fears of the unknown future begin to emerge when TECOM spies reveal a new plot by SkyNet that will attack him from both fronts; past and future, and will ultimately change warfare forever.

Anyway, we find out who’s playing the T-1000 from the teaser; it’s Byung-Hun Lee, who looks totally badass in this. Also, they manage to ping our nostalgia with so many catchphrases. I’ll be back! Come with me if you want to live! On the one hand, I want to be skeptical. I’ve been hurt by sequels before. At the start of the video, I was like this husky:

But by the end I was all…