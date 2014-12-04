The Trailer For ‘Terminator Genisys’ Is Here!

The first trailer for Terminator Genisys was supposed to drop at 4 PM EST today, but — much like a T-1000 — these things arrive when you aren’t ready. The trailer is above, and here’s a synopsis.
The year is 2029. John Connor, leader of the resistance continues the war against the machines. At the Los Angeles offensive, John’s fears of the unknown future begin to emerge when TECOM spies reveal a new plot by SkyNet that will attack him from both fronts; past and future, and will ultimately change warfare forever.
Anyway, we find out who’s playing the T-1000 from the teaser; it’s Byung-Hun Lee, who looks totally badass in this. Also, they manage to ping our nostalgia with so many catchphrases. I’ll be back! Come with me if you want to live! On the one hand, I want to be skeptical. I’ve been hurt by sequels before. At the start of the video, I was like this husky:
But by the end I was all…
Looks like Arnold is bringing a new interpretation of “GET TO DA CHOPPA”
+1
Seriously, Jared, put in a like button.
Wow, even more gratuitous acting courtesy of Emilia.
Expectations : easy to exceed when there are none to be found.
Looks interesting enough. I’ll go see this Teayourmeenaytah.
The time machine looks like the Magneto’s mutant-maker from the first X-Men.
Also I’m gonna ignore that stupid “Genisys” in the title and just call this movie “Terminators.”
@Tonto Goldstein You mean “Terminator5”
DAMMIT I need that edit button sooner than next year. Also to learn how to comment. Oh well.
YES. “TERMINATOR5” it is. I’m still pissed that “Trans4mers” wasn’t a thing, and I didn’t even watch those movies.
I Don’t care what you all say, this looks GREAT!
Emilia Clarke’s tree impression is really good here.
This looks really fucking terrible.
This.
You know you’re wrong when Underball agrees with you.
But Underball is right on this one.
Completely agree. This looks god-awful. From the looks of this trailer, Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor was a huge casting mistake.
Looks very meh.
I mean, I don’t want to be the guy the pre-judges too much based on a trailer, but come on. This movie was a bad idea from the outset and unlike the Star Wars teaser, this did nothing to alleviate any concerns from fans of the franchise. I’m sorry, but a Terminator jumping out of a helicopter to destroy ANOTHER helicopter with his body shits on just about every great set piece from the first two films.
Also, I love Emilia Clarke and it hurts me to say I cringed at almost every one of her lines in this trailer.
Yikes, this looks bad.
So it’s a sequel… kinda? Like an alt-timeline deal?
Star Trek style reboot. It’s all the rage.
Waiting for the inevitable Back to the Future alt-timeline reboot.
The one thing I’ll say is that I don’t get why they’re including Ahnold if they’re rebooting things. They got new actors for every other part, FFS.
I nominate Brock Lesnar for T500.
Or something, I haven’t followed this fiction closely.
“people are bored of car flips”
“Then flip a damn bus! What do you want me to do, character building? Seriously, get out of my trailer.”
I wonder how many time Arnold accidentally peed a little during the action sequences.
Jesus, how many car flips are there in this? Don’t they know Mythbusters disproved that?
Bus flip, motherfuckers!
You do realize that you are complaining about physics in A movie that has time travelling killer robots right?
I’d rather watch a sextape of Arnold fucking that maid that looks like Latina Divine than this dumpster baby of a movie.
I think you mean Ava Devine. #Knowyourpornstars
Nope, Latina Divine:
The Maid he fucked
White Divine
I’d rather watch the Arnold sex tape then them making flowers in True Detective.
Would rather watch either of those sex tapes then this movie.
I wonder if the lighting guy stayed out of the shots on this one.
LOLOLOL
I took two things away from this trailer:
1. Ahhnold looks really old, and should stop trying to do movies like this.
2. I can’t see Emilia Clark in anything now, and not immediately picture the animated gif of her saying “The Mother of Dragons” and then getting railed doggystyle by that giant in Game of Thrones.
@Underball You mean Aquaman?
How many times is a character going to say they can stop judgment day before they learn they can’t?
Three more times.
There is no chance this will be even mediocre.
Also, Emilia Clark can’t act?
WHERE ARE MY DRAGONS????
Do I look like the mother of dragons of the future?
Emilia Clark is an ACTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOR
/John Lovitz
God damnit, @JustinJump, now I’ve got “PORNO!!!!!!” stuck in my head.
Yeah @JustinJump , @Mechakisc never has porn stuck in his head and now he does. Damn you!
@Huells Half Brother no no no, you’ve got it all wrong.
Supposedly someone once asked John Lovitz, if he had to pick one role and do only that role for the rest of his life, what would it be? I’ve never even seen the supposed clip, but I can still hear him say it! PORNO!!!!
So, like.. I’m just lost on this time line thing. Should I be because that’s the whole point or is it because I stopped giving a shit sometime around when Arnold needed some guy’s shoes, pants, jacket, and bike?
Think of it like Back to the Future, only without all the science, and with more guns.
idc if its bad or not. much like transformers i will watch it without my frontal lobe on.
And just like the Transformers movies, they should hand out birth control when they give you your ticket.
SHOTS FIRED!!!
Right, so let me try to understand the timeline here. Kyle Reese has been sent back further in time to protect a younger version of Sarah Conner. This timeline is before the events of the first film. Right? Or is them just recapping the plot of the first film and retconning in the John has sent back another Arnold to protect his mum in the days prior to the events of the first film?
Convinientley addressing the gigantic plot hole of why subsequent Terminators had to be sent back to points later in Sarah Conner’s timeline. Just send one the day before. Just send one to when she was born unless there’s some kind of morality. Why even send Terminators at all? Send a gigantic nuke covered in the same synthetic flesh that they cover the Terminators in to make it able to travel back in time a have a giant dong-bomb do the work. But I digress.
I’m confused about the timey-wimey plotline that will probably make sense when we get more info. I like all the Terminator movies, I grew up watching Arnie. I will love this regardless.
I think Kyle was sent back to the time when the first film started, assuming Sarah wouldn’t know about the terminators. But apparently, Arnold B had already been sent back to help her kill Arnold A, and now they were focused on the terminator from the second movie, which Arnold B had told her about, because John B had sent him back from further in the future than John A (that is, the John from T5) was from, and he knew the second terminator was coming because the events of Terminator 2 still happened in the past of John B. But John A wouldn’t have known about T2 stuff, because that could only happen as a result of him sending Kyle back in the first place, since that alternate reality was created with the dismembered terminator.
I’m just hoping that John A told Kyle that he needed to have sex with his mom, because he (John) neglected to inform him (Kyle) that he (Kyle) was his (John’s) father in the original film. And maybe a John C from even further in the future will do his mom a solid and send a terminator back to warn her about that leukemia.
I’m with you. This is fucking stupid, and it has been since T2 completely ignored the rules the first movie set up.
Skynet sends Arnold back to 1984 in the first movie as a last ditch effort. The war was over. The computers had lost. Skynet wasn’t there in the future to create better terminators like Robert Patrick and Kristana Loken, and if those had already been designed they would have sent Kristana Loken back originally since she was the superior model.
If the timeline had been altered, how would Skynet — a fucking computer — have knowledge of the original timeline? Remember, Skynet’s grid was smashed by John Connor prompting Skynet’s act of desperation. Skynet has no future past that. And if Skynet does have a future past that then John Connor didn’t smash its grid and there’s no need for Arnold, Bob, or Kristana to be sent back in the first place.
@Kungjitsu
T2 is still a great movie, though. Continuity be damned.
@Kungjitsu
Couldn’t the movies just be based on the actions of various versions of Skynet trying various plans to kill various versions of John Connor? Then no knowledge of the original timeline is required at all.
Timeline A – no terminators are sent back, Skynet is built, loses the war, sends a terminator back to kill Sarah (T1)
Timeline B – the remains of the terminator from T1 are used to build a better version of Skynet than the one in Timeline B, which is able to build more advanced terminators and independent of the actions of Skynet A, decides to send Robert Patrick back to kill young John Conner. This terminator still fails, Miles Dyson is killed, stalling the development of Skynet.
Timeline C – Skynet is built anyway, but isn’t as advanced as Skynet B, so it creates a less advanced, but much hotter, terminator, and independent of A and B, sends Kristanna Loken back to kill adult John Conner.
Timeline D – …I actually don’t remember anything that happened in Salvation.
@dand32
Timeline B — where did the remains of Arnold come from?
It’s 2029 in Timeline A when Skynet loses and sends Arnold back to 1984 where he gets crushed. Olivia Pope’s dad reverse engineers a new Skynet from Arnold’s skull. The only way that Timeline B Skynet knows about Timeline A Skynet is if Timeline A Skynet hardwired all that info into Arnold before before sending him back. If that was true then Timeline B Skynet would have sent Robert Patrick back to 1984 because they had an exact location for Sarah Connor right then and there. If Timeline B Skynet didn’t decide that people were okay and blowing up the planet wasn’t necessary.
You guys are going to cause yourselves brain aneurisms trying to figure this out.
@Kungjitsu
“Timeline B — where did the remains of Arnold come from?”
Killing the terminator creates a branch point, where everything after that point in Timeline A ceases to exist. Timeline B begins, and the new Skynet is created from Arnold’s remains.
As for the rest…um…well….you see…..
I dunno, I’ve made as much sense from this story as I can. I concede!
@dand32
Concede? Do you even nerd, bro?!?
I’ll be in my locker.
Looks adequate.
She does look like Sarah Conner. I don’t get the rest. However, we’ll all be there. C’mon…
I was sold on the opening shot of the destroyed Hollywood sign. MY GOD HOW AWESOME RIGHT?
Does Sarah Connor know Kyle Reese is her future baby daddy? Does Kyle know? Are they going to be eating K-rations one day when Sarah’s like, “Hey, I’m ovulating. You need to get up in this”?
Is the T-800 gonna watch or is he only programmed to be aroused by hot mulatto ass?
“Mulatto Butts” during the opening credits or GTFO.
I just have one question: If there are fourteen stupid winky references to the previous films in a two-minute trailer, just how many will be in the actual goddamn movie?
All of them.
Well, I thought that was alright.
Oh gosh… it has the “overhead slow-mo spinning knife cam” that the Resident Evil movies use.
You know what that means
….
THis movie will rock yo!!!!!@@!!!
That “come with me if you want to live” line could not have been the best take, right?
Also Jai Courtney and Emilia Clarke in the same movie – let alone acting opposite of each other? Is this a prank hatched by a rival studio? Did somebody lose a bet?
Similar to the trailer for Jur4ssic P4rk, here’s hoping these effects are not the finished product. T2 came out in 92 and looks way better than what I saw in that garbage.
lol, ‘discount Charlton Heston’. stealing that
So SkyNet makes a jacked-grandpa model?
Calling Jai Courtney a “Discount Charlton Heston” is an insult to all Discount Charlton Hestons out there. Shit, it’s an insult to all Free Charlton Hestons. Worst actor working today.
Maybe old terminator looks old cuz he’s been there awhile and cyborgs are made of flesh and blood externally? I hope he takes khaleesi to the woodshed wit some doggy style
Didn’t read any comments but I assume they all say this looks like utter dogshit. Good god.
Make up, cgi, costumes: Everything looks terribly cheap. Even Arnold looks like cheap Arnold.
Imagine for a moment.. If they had cast OJ as the original terminator. And Bill Cosby as the T-1000.
He wouldn’t poke Sarah Connor in her shoulder, that’s for sure.
I don’t normally buy into the whole “reboots/remakes ruin my favorite things!” shit.
That said, it’s like they’re directly trying to recreate iconic scenes from the originals and then take a dumper on them.
My thoughts exactly.
Well, its gotta be better than T3, right?
I…AM…A…MACHIIIINE!!
take that, you stupid car!
Terminator: Ryntal
Terminator: Gerisys
Terminator: Arthritys
Terminator: Antythysys
Oh Jesus this looks like absolute shit. It’s like they went to the fan fiction pile of screenplays and just blindly picked one.
@Holodigm I thought he was talking about Jai Courtney too :) Because HE sucks!
Why do people keep putting Jai Courtney in movies?
CG skull saturation.
Emmett J Scanlan should have played Reese. Decent actor whom actually resembles Michael Biehn just enough.
Emmett Scanlan should have played Reese. Decent actor who actually resembles Michael Biehn just enough.
The special effects from over 20 years ago look better than this. Oh, and fuck PG-13.
CAN’T THE INTERNET JUST SOMETHING A CHANCE FOR A CHANGE? settle down people, see the movie first…
Someone needs to send a Terminator back in time to stop us from making more crappy Terminator movies.
Seriously fuck this, I’m a fan, I love the first 2 and I tolerate the last 2 but this is just plain sad. I’m not talking about Arnold because he looks better in this than in The Expendable movies so thats enough for me. I’m talking about this bullshit of remaking and rebooting everything. This is not a sequel, this is an excuse to cash in on nostalgia. They took the first 2 films and they put them in a blender with just enough diarrea in it so the producers/writers/directors wont have to bother in making something new to make money.
Serioulsy fuck this. The saddest part is that I’m still going to watch it.
Did anyone else notice the white teeth on the T-800s?
“WE CAN STOP JUDGEMENT DAY!”
You know Sarah, you keep saying that but…