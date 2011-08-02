WB Pres says Green Lantern Sequel to be "darker and edgier." YAY, THAT'LL FIX IT!

While Bill Simmons might try to blame it on Ryan Reynolds not being a “real movie star,” Green Lantern was the closest thing you’ll ever see to a failure of concept, where nothing anyone did could overcome the lameness of the central conflict, a battle between two abstract concepts (“will” and “fear”) as represented by two abstract entities (green jizz fog for will, yellow jizz fog for fear). But Hollywood execs are pretty smart, so I’m sure this will be something they’ll correct in the sequel (don’t say they shouldn’t make a sequel, we both know that’s too much to hope for), right? Oh what’s that? Their plan is to make it “darker and edgier?” Oh.. Well, uh… that works too, I guess.

Despite the big-budget superhero movie’s disappointing box office performance so far, Warner Bros. executives still want to find a way to make a sequel work. Bringing superheroes from its DC Comics unit to the big screen is a top priority for the studio, and executives believe that the problem with “Green Lantern” was in execution, not concept. They even have ideas on how to turn things around next time. “We had a decent opening so we learned there is an audience,” said Warner Bros. film group President Jeff Robinov, pointing to the film’s box office debut of $53 million. “To go forward we need to make it a little edgier and darker with more emphasis on action…. And we have to find a way to balance the time the movie spends in space versus on Earth.” |LATimes|

That’ll fix it! Ten bucks says that means that Ryan Reynolds will be wearing sunglasses and riding a motorcycle in the next trailer.