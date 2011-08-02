WB Pres says Green Lantern Sequel to be "darker and edgier." YAY, THAT'LL FIX IT!

While Bill Simmons might try to blame it on Ryan Reynolds not being a “real movie star,” Green Lantern was the closest thing you’ll ever see to a failure of concept, where nothing anyone did could overcome the lameness of the central conflict, a battle between two abstract concepts (“will” and “fear”) as represented by two abstract entities (green jizz fog for will, yellow jizz fog for fear). But Hollywood execs are pretty smart, so I’m sure this will be something they’ll correct in the sequel (don’t say they shouldn’t make a sequel, we both know that’s too much to hope for), right? Oh what’s that? Their plan is to make it “darker and edgier?” Oh.. Well, uh… that works too, I guess.
Despite the big-budget superhero movie’s disappointing box office performance so far, Warner Bros. executives still want to find a way to make a sequel work. Bringing superheroes from its DC Comics unit to the big screen is a top priority for the studio, and executives believe that the problem with “Green Lantern” was in execution, not concept. They even have ideas on how to turn things around next time.
“We had a decent opening so we learned there is an audience,” said Warner Bros. film group President Jeff Robinov, pointing to the film’s box office debut of $53 million. “To go forward we need to make it a little edgier and darker with more emphasis on action…. And we have to find a way to balance the time the movie spends in space versus on Earth.” |LATimes|
That’ll fix it! Ten bucks says that means that Ryan Reynolds will be wearing sunglasses and riding a motorcycle in the next trailer.
Forest Green Lantern with a cock-eyed alien?
I think “darker and edgier” means they’re just gonna replace Reynolds with a black guy that says “fuck” a lot.
Well, crap. Time to start printing some “FREE RYAN REYNOLDS” shirts.
Instead of CGI’ing Renolds’ body, they should just draw him entirely, with really detailed pens and inks. And instead of releasing it as a film, they should sell it as some kind of panelled illustration book. That’ll shut those nerds up! Am I right fellas?
♫ I jizzed a fog
I jizzed a fog of fear…
What a goddamn queer
And it was all yellow. ♫
Does the yellow jizz fog emanate from a really small penis? And how does it affect one’s driving skills?
Oh, sure, Spaz. You’ll make fun of yellow jizz fog, but I bet you wouldn’t make fun of black jizz fog. Especially not to its face.
Of course not, Patty. I may be a spaz, but I’m not retarded!
I heard Dale Fouts is suing the producers of “Green Lantern” because the tagline about “blackest night” is clearly an endorsement of the Obama administration.
It’s Blake Livelier!
What Warner Bros. film group President Jeff Robinov fails to mention is that of the opening weekend group that went to see Green Lantern, 74% or so did not enjoy the film (per Rotten Tomatoes).
Vince, the visual pun in the headline picture did not go unnoticed. You, sir, are a master. Now get some sleep.