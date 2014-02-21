That’s One Gigantic Lizard In The Newest Poster For ‘Godzilla’

Hollywood’s scariest pissed off lizard is set to attack San Francisco – Vince knows what he did – on May 16, and a lot of us are pretty skeptical about it all, because the 1998 Roland Emmerich version was basically one giant monster poop being crammed into our eyeballs. Additionally, a couple of newbies are responsible for making this new version of Godzilla, as director Gareth “Gutestory” Edwards is on his sophomore effort, while writer Max Borenstein has only previously written Seventh Son, which was completed last year and has been pushed back three times from 2013 to 2015 and even sold to another studio for distribution. There’s a lot to be nervous about here.
But the cast is still enough to make us excited, with Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson leading a solid group of actors. And if that’s not enough for you, just check out the size of the new Godzilla on the film’s latest poster. It’s like they always say – if you can’t make a great movie, distract everyone with the biggest monster ever made. I believe that’s how Evan Stone is so successful.
For a great idea of just how big this Godzilla monster is, here’s a handy chart of all of the previous Godzillas courtesy of Gotham News:
Ashley, I looked at this poster yesterday and for God’s sake I hope it’s just a poster and not what the movie is going to portray as the true size of Godzilla. The building in the right foreground is the TransAmerica Pyramid building, which has a listed height of 853 feet. The building looks like it is up to Godzilla’s chest. Given the perspective of Godzilla several blocks away from said building, a true height of Godzilla from the poster would be approximately 1,500 feet (greater than 1/4 of a mile), well above the projected “150 meters” from the chart above.
SCIENCE COMMENT!!!
Ugh, you’re the worst
No one really cares about the actual size of the beast. They just want destruction and death MURICAHH!!!
Scoff all you will, but if a prehistoric fire-breathing lizard born of nuclear radiation is going to swim across the Pacific Ocean and attack San Francisco, it at least should be believable.
Weird, I thought the building in the right foreground was actually Evan Stone. It would explain all the people running away, screaming in horror.
It’s just an ad. He’s not really gonna be that big
Oh, of course American Godzilla has to be way bigger than Japanese Godzilla.
USA! USA! USA!
MURRICUH!!
I’m mildly suprised that Murricodzilla doesn’t have fucking rocket launchers mounted to his shoulders.
@Iron Mike Sharpie They pretty much did. Behold, SpaceGodzilla: [i.imgur.com]
@Crow of the Walrus: Except SpaceGodzilla is a Japanese creation, and those aren’t rocket launchers, they’re “celestial crystals”.
MechaGodzilla has rocket lauchers.. at least the newer one did
I had SpaceGodzilla when I was a kid… fucking rad.
I still dont get the point of the HALO jumpers here. WTF do they honestly think they are going to do? Crawl up Godzilla’s asshole?
Totally agree, but I have come around to acknowledging that sometimes in movies “Its cool looking” is reason enough.
Well in theory if they manage to land on Godzilla they could crawl and enter him through his year where they can detonate a tactical nuke which should blow it’s skull without damaging the city too much
Either that or go through the backdoor but the ear seems like a better option
It’s the cool looking thing to do and has replaced the old “squad of 20 men with a tank and two bazookas” that was the mainstay of monster films from the ’50s through ’70s.
Bruce Willis and his team are planning on drilling into Godzilla’s spine so they can implant a tactical nuclear device and blow him in two.
Yeah, did they ever explain why the 1998 “Godzilla” swam all the way round to the East Coast before attacking America?
Because he was lured by the sound of Diddy’s collab with Jimmy Page. It drove him into a murderous rage.
Dunkin’ Donuts.
Wawa.
Instead of this I kinda wish they simply doubled the budget for Pacific Rim. I don’t really give a shit about watching some tiny humans struggling to overcome the odds blah blah. I want giant robots fighting giant monster and destroying everything around them. GIVE IT TO ME AGAIN!
Don’t say “overcome the odds”. If you say that three times, John Cena shows up like Candyman to five-knuckle shuffle you to death.
“The new poster for the latest Godzilla movie shows the biggest lizard ever taking on San Francisco.”
Starring Nancy Pelosi in the titular role.
Since religious overtones seem to be all the rage I hope that Godzilla does the “Christ on a Cross” pose near the end.
Ha! Or what about Godzilla jumping into a skycraper while he’s doing the sitting Buddha pose midair? There are so many other religions for Hollywood to plunder.
I don’t know why they keep jumping around with Godzilla’s sizes in the marketing for this. In the trailer he’s clearly shorter than the rest of the skyscrapers around him….anyone remember that first poster they had? Where like his FOOT was taller than the buildings? His head was in fucking outer space. So no, I don’t think he will be this big. Or maybe he will, what do I know.
Who’s playing the Matthew Broderick role?
Sarah Jessica Parker.
If you consider Gareth Edwards a cause for concern, you’ve never seen “Monsters”.
i enjoyed that movie. Probably one of the more believable representations of an extra terrestrial “invasion” if you can call it that.
With that being said i kept wanting something to happen and I left somewhat unfulfilled in the end.
Edwards is directing, true, but not on his own dime.