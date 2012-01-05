The 15 Biggest Flops of 2011

And now for your daily dose of easy Schadenfreude, the top 15 flops of 2011. While it’s easy and fun to tap dance on the grave of most of these ass piles (pour a little rum out for The Rum Diary – *I* liked it), remember: justice won’t truly be served until everyone involved in the making of New Year’s Eve gets shot out of a cannon.

1. Mars Needs Moms

Studio: Disney

Release Date: March 11, 2011

Budget: $150 million

Worldwide Gross: $39 million

2. Sucker Punch

Studio: Warner Bros.

Stars: Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens

Release Date: March 25, 2011

Budget: $82 million

Worldwide gross: $89.8 million

3. Arthur

Studio: Warner Bros.

Stars: Russell Brand, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner

Release Date: April 8, 2011

Budget: $40 million-plus

Worldwide Gross: $45.7 million

4. Green Lantern

Studio: Warner Bros.

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Release Date: June 17, 2011

Budget: $200 million

Worldwide Gross: $219.9 million

5. Cowboys & Aliens

Studio: DreamWorks/Universal

Stars: Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford

Release Date: July 29, 2011

Budget: $163 million

Worldwide Gross: $178.8

6. Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

Studio: Fox Stars: Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss

Release Date: Aug. 12

Budget: $9 million

Worldwide Gross: $18.7 millon

7. Conan the Barbarian

Studio: Lionsgate

Stars: Jason Momoa, Rose McGowan

Release Date: Aug. 19

Budget: $90 million

Wordwide Gross: $48.8 million

8. I Don’t Know How She Does It

Studio: Weinstein

Stars: Sarah Jessica Parker, Greg Kinnear

Release Date: Sept. 16

Budget: $24 million

Worldwide Gross: $30.5 million

WHO COULD’VE GUESSED THAT AUDIENCES WOULDN’T BE LINING UP AROUND THE CORNER TO WATCH SARAH JESSICA PARKER PLAY SUPER SOCCER MOM???

9. The Thing

Studio: Universal

Stars: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton

Release Date: Oct. 14, 2011

Budget: $38 million

Worldwide Gross: $27.4 million

10. The Big Year

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Stars: Steve Martin, Jack Black, Owen Wilson

Release Date: Oct. 14, 2011

Budget: $41 million Worldwide Gross: $7.4 million

11. The Rum Diary

Studio: GK Films

Stars: Johnny Depp, Aaron Eckhart

Release Date: Oct. 28, 2011

Budget: $45 million

Worldwide Gross: $21.6 million

:-(

12. Anonymous

Studio: Sony (U.S., most foreign territories)

Stars: Rhys Ifans, Vanessa Redgrave, David Thewlis

Release Date: Oct. 28, 2011

Budget: $30 million

Worldwide Gross: $14.8 million

13. Tower Heist

Studio: Universal

Stars: Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick

Release Date: Nov. 4, 2011

Budget: $75 million

Worldwide Gross: $126.3 million

No solid gold Ferraris for the producers! ZING!

14. Happy Feet Two

Studio: Warner bros.

Release Date: Nov. 18, 2011

Budget: $135 million

Worldwide Gross to Date: $115 million

15. New Year’s Eve

Studio: New Line/Warner Bros.

Stars: Ashton Kutcher, Zac Efron, Lea Michele, Halle Berry, Josh Duhamel

Release Date: Dec. 9, 2011

Budget: $56 million

Worldwide Gross to Date: $54.9 million

[Via HollywoodReporter]