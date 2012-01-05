The 15 Biggest Flops of 2011

01.05.12 7 years ago 34 Comments

And now for your daily dose of easy Schadenfreude, the top 15 flops of 2011. While it’s easy and fun to tap dance on the grave of most of these ass piles (pour a little rum out for The Rum Diary – *I* liked it), remember: justice won’t truly be served until everyone involved in the making of New Year’s Eve gets shot out of a cannon.

1. Mars Needs Moms
Studio: Disney
Release Date: March 11, 2011
Budget: $150 million
Worldwide Gross: $39 million

2. Sucker Punch
Studio: Warner Bros.
Stars: Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens
Release Date: March 25, 2011
Budget: $82 million
Worldwide gross: $89.8 million

3. Arthur
Studio: Warner Bros.
Stars: Russell Brand, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner
Release Date: April 8, 2011
Budget: $40 million-plus
Worldwide Gross: $45.7 million

4. Green Lantern
Studio: Warner Bros.
Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Release Date: June 17, 2011
Budget: $200 million
Worldwide Gross: $219.9 million

5. Cowboys & Aliens
Studio: DreamWorks/Universal
Stars: Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford
Release Date: July 29, 2011
Budget: $163 million
Worldwide Gross: $178.8

6. Glee: The 3D Concert Movie
Studio: Fox Stars: Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss
Release Date: Aug. 12
Budget: $9 million
Worldwide Gross: $18.7 millon

7. Conan the Barbarian
Studio: Lionsgate
Stars: Jason Momoa, Rose McGowan
Release Date: Aug. 19
Budget: $90 million
Wordwide Gross: $48.8 million

8. I Don’t Know How She Does It
Studio: Weinstein
Stars: Sarah Jessica Parker, Greg Kinnear
Release Date: Sept. 16
Budget: $24 million
Worldwide Gross: $30.5 million

WHO COULD’VE GUESSED THAT AUDIENCES WOULDN’T BE LINING UP AROUND THE CORNER TO WATCH SARAH JESSICA PARKER PLAY SUPER SOCCER MOM???

9. The Thing
Studio: Universal
Stars: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton
Release Date: Oct. 14, 2011
Budget: $38 million
Worldwide Gross: $27.4 million

10. The Big Year
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Stars: Steve Martin, Jack Black, Owen Wilson
Release Date: Oct. 14, 2011
Budget: $41 million Worldwide Gross: $7.4 million

11.  The Rum Diary
Studio: GK Films
Stars: Johnny Depp, Aaron Eckhart
Release Date: Oct. 28, 2011
Budget: $45 million
Worldwide Gross: $21.6 million

:-(

12. Anonymous
Studio: Sony (U.S., most foreign territories)
Stars: Rhys Ifans, Vanessa Redgrave, David Thewlis
Release Date: Oct. 28, 2011
Budget: $30 million
Worldwide Gross: $14.8 million

13. Tower Heist
Studio: Universal
Stars: Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick
Release Date: Nov. 4, 2011
Budget: $75 million
Worldwide Gross: $126.3 million

No solid gold Ferraris for the producers! ZING!

14.  Happy Feet Two
Studio: Warner bros.
Release Date: Nov. 18, 2011
Budget: $135 million
Worldwide Gross to Date: $115 million

15. New Year’s Eve
Studio: New Line/Warner Bros.
Stars: Ashton Kutcher, Zac Efron, Lea Michele, Halle Berry, Josh Duhamel
Release Date: Dec. 9, 2011
Budget: $56 million
Worldwide Gross to Date: $54.9 million

[Via HollywoodReporter]

