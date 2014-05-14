The 5 Most Heinous Crimes George Lucas Has Committed Against ‘Star Wars’

It hasn’t been an easy ride for Star Wars fans since 1997, and with Disney having control of the franchise, there’s no telling how much more destruction your childhood is going to endure. George Lucas has made so many edits to the original films since their release it’s almost difficult to determine what was and wasn’t there from the beginning.
In the opinion of this writer, I don’t take much issue with most of the tinkering Lucas does. It’s his story, and he has every right to do with it as he pleases. It’s my choice if I decide to enjoy it or vow to never give him another dollar of my money — I’m sure I’ll be forking over more when Episode VII arrives. The internet, though, feels very differently.
It’s nearly impossible for George Lucas to produce anything new without repercussion from his fans. (It’s a universal truth though that Howard The Duck is to be forever hated.) In the courtroom of the internet, these are the highest charges brought against George Lucas.
Crime #1: Luke’s impostor scream in The Empire Strikes Back
Some fans took issue with Luke letting out a scream as he plunged down the air shaft, feeling that the scream gave the impression that he slipped. “Why would somebody scream in terror if he purposely threw himself off a building?” It’s a plausible argument, but at the same time, the reality of the suicidal action is pretty terrifying.
It’s not so much the edit of the scream that warrants all the nerd-rage, as it is where the scream came from. The scream used wasn’t even Mark Hamill’s, but the scream of the Emperor from Return Of The Jedi.
Crime #2: The unnecessary “NOs.”
I realize there were other screenwriters at work on the Star Wars films, but I’ve gotta assume that George Lucas had the final say on dialogue before the cameras started rolling. Which makes it all the more unsettling that he would think Darth Vader screaming “Noooo” was a solid idea. First, we had his anti-climatic “No” at the end of Revenge of the Sith — it’s truly a sad day when one goes from awesome movie villain to internet meme. Ouch.
The “NOs” just kept a comin’ though, and Lucas gave the green light to have Darth Vader let out another unnecessary “Nooo!” in the 2011 Blu-ray version of Return Of The Jedi. At this point, it’s only a matter of time before Lucas edits a bellowing “no” into the other two films of the original trilogy.
Crime #3: CGI Jabba is reinstated.
The crime boss is one of the most popular villains of the franchise, but few felt his on-screen appearance in New Hope’s 1997 re-release was warranted. The scene was shot for the original release of the film with a stop-motion alien to be put over the actor in the edit, but Lucas felt the scene slowed the movie down and it was cut. Then CGI happened and Lucas put Jabba back in the picture with the real facepalm moment happening when Greedo pops up in the background, despite being gunned down by Han.
Crime #4: Greedo shoots first.
This is the scene that had moviegoers saying “Huh, that’s not how it happened!” when the revised version of Episode IV came out in 1997. Han is supposed to shoot first, that’s the whole premise behind his character and development as a “just doesn’t give a f*ck” outlaw. Lucas finally explained his reasoning — not that it did much to quell outraged fans — in a 2012 interview:
“What I did was try to clean up the confusion, but obviously it upset people because they wanted Solo to be a cold-blooded killer, but he actually isn’t. It had been done in all close-ups and it was confusing about who did what to whom. I put a little wider shot in there that made it clear that Greedo is the one who shot first, but everyone wanted to think that Han shot first, because they wanted to think that he actually just gunned him down.”
Crime #5: Forcing Jar Jar Binks on the world.
In a galaxy far, far away there exist a sand pit with Jar Jar Binks’ name on it. Rid the Star Wars universe of Jar Jar, George. The Sarlacc is hungry. Feed him.
Luke’s scream has since been excised. It’s not on the Blu-rays.
I honestly have never seen that before. And I have Star Wars on VHS, DVD and Blu-Ray. What the fuck is that from?
Honestly, with all the revisions, I haven’t even bothered with any re-re-releases. I do remember hearing that added scream when I saw the Special Editions in theaters. Felt it was just as unnecessary as changing Luke’s line from “You’re lucky you don’t taste very good” to “You’re lucky you got outta there’.
Also, the reason for the Palpatine dub scream over Luke, as Red Letter Media loves to always point out, the line Lucas said BTS “It’s like poetry, so like they rhyme” lol.
So it was just in the theaters?
As far as I know, only in theaters. Again, I never bought the dvds. And the only reason I stupidly threw away my old vhs set was cuz I just downloaded the disc 2 theatrical dvds when I was doing some “spring cleaning” of my entire vhs collection and either taped all my vhs tapes to dvd, or downloaded whichever ones wouldn’t work (the 1995 SW trilogy box set is impossible to record onto dvd. They actually had some copyright protection on them that would not allow the dvd recorder to work. The tapes would eject).
Thank you for confirming this; was wondering how I could’ve not noticed it.
Uu
Sorry.what I meant to say was why wouldn’t he scream? That’s a scary ass fall whether he did it on purpose or not. It seems more realistic that he would rather fall to his death screaming like a b*tch then taking Vaders hand
God for a man who brought so much joy to so many people, he turned into one giant steaming doucheturd that had no idea how to edit a movie.
That’s the thing! Everybody loved the movies as-is. Sure, I get using cgi to clean up some stuff or enhancing a few shots that wasn’t technically possible back then, but that’s all it should have been.
His wife Marcia was the magic behind the editing.
No mention of midichlorians? That whole science-y explanation was totally unnecessary and really takes away from the entire Star Wars universe in just a few throwaway sentences.
Destroyed all of the mysticism that Yoda created in those few sentences in Dagobah.
Midichlorians were definitely a worse idea than Jar-Jar, but he did at least seem to hear the audience’s hatred of that idea and didn’t mention it in the following films.
Yes, that was the worst idea. I’d add making Anakin a child when Obi-Wan met him rather than a young adult. And the droids going back to Vader’s past. Both can just about be fitted into what we knew, but only awkwardly.
And if you’re going to add Qui-Gon Jinn to the story, why doesn’t he appear at the end of TRotJ? And where was Lukes mother?!
I still say The Crystal Skull was bloody brilliant, though.
*Anakin’s mother.
I don’t disagree that the midichlorians are a bad idea (though science > magic for me so I don’t mind them as much as most), but at least they weren’t revisionist — apparently he had the idea all along and just couldn’t figure out a way to incorporate it into the story cleanly.
“Midi-chlorians were first conceived by George Lucas as early as 1977. In this time the first Expanded Universe products were being created, including the ongoing Marvel Star Wars series and Alan Dean Foster’s novel Splinter of the Mind’s Eye. Lucas sat down with a member of his staff, Carol Titelman, to dictate a number of guidelines for these works, explaining various concepts of his universe. Among them were an explanation of midi-chlorians, which Force-sensitive beings were said to have more of in their cells.[33] However, Lucas did not feel he had the time to introduce the concept of midi-chlorians.”
To me the biggest sins are as follows:
1. No blu-ray of the THEATRICAL versions commercially available (please Disney, give the guy another 7-8 figures and tell him to fuck off with his “artistic vision”. There’s money to be made here, and I’m sure Disney knows it).
2. Ewoks instead of Wookies (seriously, you can’t tell me it was easier to hire 20 midgets instead of 5 or 6 really tall guys. I’m sure Andre the Giant and Wilt Chamberlin would’ve answered his calls the same way the 2 of them did for Conan the Destroyer. Pretty sure Hulk Hogan would’ve jumped at the chance to go into “Jedi” immediately following Rocky 3 as well (dude couldn’t rejoin the WWF anyway and had to go to the AWA at the time until Vince jr. brought him back). There’s 3. Get 2 or 3 more unknowns (and hey, why not give David Prowse more to do than just walk in a Darth Vader costume this time?) and you’re good to go.
3. Biggest sin of all: The prequels SHOULD NOT, I repeat, SHOULD NOT have had ANY characters from the original trilogy. It should’ve been it’s own story. Cramming in the other characters only boxes in the universe and makes it smaller. Not to mention story-telling 101 teachings of, you obviously can’t put a younger version of a character in mortal peril since we all know what their futures are.
Those are the basics right there. I have more of a problem with these 3 things long before I have any complaints about Midochlorians, Jar-Jar Binks, and boring Senate stuff.
All of this.
I stopped caring about #1 when I found the “despecialized” editions of the original trilogy.
if you haven’t seen them, they’re meticulously crafted HD versions of the original theatrical cut. they look flawless. I suggest tracking them down on Pirate Bay or something like that.
2 steps ahead of ya Dis. I downloaded the despecialized version of “New Hope” about a year ago. Haven’t gotten around to the other 2 yet. Also, not many people except us know about them, so I still believe an official release is very important. I’m looking at it more as a “film history buff” and believe it’s important to have from an official standpoint simply for archiving or w/e.
I also believe that blu-ray releases shouldn’t give old movies the “teal color timing” either (or at hte very least, the option to choose, same goes for new “better” sound mixes)), but honestly, my problem with this goes all the way right down to the horrible blu-ray covers that every movie has now that all look like they were done by a 12 year old who’s been messing around with Adobe Photoshop for about 6 months in their free time.
@dissident: I actually think the despecialized editions go a bit too far; there were some valid fixes to bad sfx – particularly in A New Hope with the crappy lightsaber effects, and some of the really obvious matte painting issues, that were fixed. Guy went a little too spergy, I think.
@nyccine – sure, i understand that. personally i was so used to the originals, terrible planet explosions and all, that even the minor changes bugged me. just personal preference.
Ugh, that little flinch Han does when Greedo shoots…I mean that he doesn’t do because Greedo never shot in the first place.
The most cringe worthy scenes have to be the added ‘music video’ scene in Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi and the Mos Eisley “establishing” shot with all of the added nonsense. I’m also a prequel denier, so Jar Jar who?
BAH BAH CHICKY CHICKY BAH BAH
I can give a pass for mucking up the later movies. He’s catering to a new audience, new technology, whatevs.
But DON’T fuck up a classic. That is his sin.
I came here to post about that musical scene in RotJ. Takes you so out of place of the film. I actually would rather have that removed than the whole Han Shooting 2nd deal because at least that part is over quick unlike that awful music act.
My brother bought the LaserDiscs on ebay because they are unedited. They are the originals. He burned those to DVDs and has handed them out to select friends, and it makes me happy. It’s like printing Common Sense during the Revolution or smuggling Bibles into Soviet Russia. It’s the truth, my friends, and it’s beautiful!
AMEN
Your brother is a champion of goodness and decency.
A good friend of mine did this for me as well. He is the man.
Glad that the Christmas Special didn’t make the list. That’s a masterpiece.
I’m glad you wrote this article. The glue factory needs more dead horses.
Very small, but very important moment: after the lightsaber battle in ESB, Vader stalks out of the carbon freeze facility. In the original, he orders an underling in a very terse, angry, disturbed growl: “Bring my shuttle.” Lucas replaced that with a discarded line from ANH, something to the effect of “Prepare the star destroyer for my arrival.” It’s in a completely different tone, and of course in a completely different voicing (James Earl Jones sounds VERY different in the two movies), and it kills the drama and emotion of the moment.
He could rectify all of this by having Vader shout “What the Fuck?!?” when his Tie Fighter is sideswiped in A New Hope.
Everyone needs to download Harmy’s Despecialized edition of the movies. It’s a Blu-Ray quality version of the original unaltered trilogy. You’ll never need another version.
downloading any fan edits further legitimizes the lucas edits. I would rather Disney release the theatrical versions so I can vote with my money.
No mention of Jedi Rocks? That one of the biggest cinematic crimes of all time, not just Star Wars.
The One Change That Sounds Terrible But Somehow I Didn’t Really Mind: blinking Ewoks.
Lucas’ comments re: Han Shot First have always fascinated me. I mean, really, endlessly fascinated me.
His statement that “they wanted Han to be a cold blooded killer” misses so many points that it is unreal.
Shooting first because you know that a criminal is about to shoot you does not make you a cold-blooded killer. It makes you alive, as opposed to “not alive”, which if it weren’t for the Storm Trooper training the Greedo obviously received, is what Han would have been had Greedo shot first.
It’s fine. I don’t care anymore.
There is a very special hell for Metallica and George Lucas.
Yeah, I think that’s the thing, is he had all this time/money/control to endlessly nitpick his movies and come up with this crazy logic which is ridiculous.
Greedo was aiming a gun at han! HOW DID HE MISS? It’s not like he did a quick draw, he literally had the gun aimed less than 3 feet away, his arm was stabilized on a fucking table!
Speaking of Metallica and Hell:
[www.youtube.com]
Han made a preemptive strike which is always a bad ass move. Lucas doesn’t understand his own film.
That change just never made sense. It creates all kinds of problems.
Only somewhat reasonable explanation for Greedo to miss is that has damn long suction fingers shouldn’t be holding a pistol in the first place. Seriously, his does he manage to get his sucker into the trigger hole without the gun going off.
The article should be about the 8 heinous star wars crimes… You failed to mention episodes 1, 2 and 3…
To me, there’s 2 things that are ridiculous
1) Vader’s “noooooooo”. In what was the climax of the trilogy (Vader breaking free of the dark side), you see Vader’s thought process as his two sides are fighting it out in his head. It was so powerful, even though you couldn’t see his facial expression, you knew exactly what he was feeling. The added scream just snaps you out of it and is essentially a cliffnotes for that scene. “In this scene, Vader is conflicted”. NO SHIT!
2) Yoda fighting. Goddamned CGI. Why did Yoda fight? The thing that was soooooo amazing about Yoda is he’s this old, little swamp thing. Yet you knew he was a bad-ass jedi master. You always wondered, how could he be such an amazing warrior. That was part of the charm of the character. The fight scene just was so lame and obviously tacked on.
Count Dooku: “oh I guess we have to fight with lightsabers now”.
Ruined the mysterious air around Yoda.
I didn’t mind the fight scene, actually. Which is weird, because I kinda feel like I should mind it. I mean the arguments about why the scene feel lame are definitely legit. But I sort justify Yoda being able to whup ass with a lightsaber even at his advanced age is because his ability to control the force when he focuses its use gives him awesome control over his own body for actual physical combat.
The moment when Yoda pulled his saber was a huge crowd pleaser. I get why some many not want him to ever fight but I think those are largely the same people that said the problem with the prequels was that there were too many lightsaber and they were no longer special. At the end of the day it’s minor.
I don’t mind the “noooooo”. Darth vader is having weird feelings he never felt before. He he wants to stay true to his mentore but also dosent want said mentor murdering his love child. It be kinda weird having him be silent or at least to me
Yoda should have fought by levitating in Buddha pose and controlling objects around him. Using a light saber makes no sense for his physique.
I agree with this exactly. Keesey has the best idea of how they could have handled it. Having him limp the whole damn movie, only to suddenly be a nimble gymnast was so dumb.
Yoda is a master of a very acrobatic lightsaber form, and he uses the Force to achieve such agility.
[starwars.wikia.com]
“By allowing the Force to flow throughout their body, they could overcome their physical limitations—including old age, as was the case with Master Yoda—and perform amazing feats of acrobatics, such as somersaults and backflips, not only for attack, but also to evade the slashes and strikes of their opponents”
@Dragon_Sack, you’re missing the point: it looked stupid.
Well i enjoyed it and thought it looked cool.
Sure, but you’re a dragon sack.
I can’t believe no one has mentioned Ghost Hayden being added to the end of ROTJ. An absolute abomination.
Especially seeing as that the original actor playing Anakin had a british accent.
The logic is weird, too, because if you’re going to do that (AND YOU SHOULDN’T) why not replace Alec Guinness with Ewan MacGregor?
I hate it, but I kind of get it. Knowing how Anakin became Vader, he would have never “grown up” to look like the old version of Anakin that was in the original.
Honestly, that scene was stupid in the original and the only way to make it better would have been to completely remove it.
The Return of the Jedi Jabba Palace music video, as someone else pointed out, is easily the worst thing ever done to these movies. It’s some of the stupidest shit I’ve ever seen.
Also, you reminded me how much I hated the new “beaked” Sarlaac.
#6 “He created something that has changed how movies are made, marketed, designed, and viewed for the modern era, in addition to changing the world by giving it something they can all agree is pretty damn awesome.”
See, if Lucas had CGI in 1977, all Star Wars would have been terrible. Back then, he had to use lightsabers sparingly, he had to use space battles sparingly because it was all special effects that had to be physically manipulated. When a Jedi used a lightsaber, it was awesome because it was rare. Fast foward to episode 2, and it becomes “Meh, just through a hundred Jedi down there and draw lightsabers in their hands.”
The reason Jabba was awesome in ROTJ is because we heard about him being bad ass for 2 movies. He was a ruthless gangster. He’s Vito Corleone. The Jabba inserted into A New Hope is like Paulie Walnuts.
Good point; see also: Spielberg and Jaws.
The largest over-arching sin that ruined the series was the prequels turning Anakin/Vader into Space Jesus, He want from a random powerful villain to the MOST IMPORTANT PERSON IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSE. Vader’s motivations were clear, muddling his backstory and making him somehow predestined to “bring balance to the force” (whatever that even means) ruined the character. The Emperor was the only character to really survive the prequels without being completely destroyed (although even he ended up being really stupid, what with his over-complicated plan that needed a thousand variables to go his way)
Wish I could find it again, but there is a comparison out there of Lucas’s thoughts on filming and storytelling from when he was younger compared to when he was older. It’s pretty saddening, in my book.
How about Yoda doing NOTHING when it comes to combat. I mean hes supposed to be the greatest of all Jedi but when he faces Dooku he doesn’t do anything and lets him escape. And facing the Emperor he falls and gives up. Atleast have Yoda kill someone besides stooped clones.
Sorry, I am in no way a part of the Lucas SW haters crowd. Just because many of us grew up watching it enjoying it, making it a part of our psyche —IT DOESN’T BELONG TO US. It belonged to George.
If he wanted to change the whole movie in any way shape or form it was entirely up to him. He owned it. If he found things in it that kept nagging him that he didn’t like he had the perfect right to go back and fix them in any way he wanted. And judging by the ticket sales for theatrical release revisions, tape and DVD sales, and rating whenever it gets run on TV the majority of people don’t care about those changes either. George invited us into his Star Wars universe, we liked (and still like) what we saw and continue to come their to play. It’s only a small group on the internet who attack him for rearranging the rides slightly in his amusement park. Most of the unspoken masses are glad to visit any time they want. Do I like everything: no. B ut in the big picture, I always love going there.
Go jump in a Sarlacc pit.
Thank you for your input, Rick McCallum.
Little known fact-Alderaan also shot first.
[i.imgur.com]