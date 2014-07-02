The Buzzkills At Disney Claim That Tina Fey Is Not Making ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Getty Image

Well, that was a lot of fun for some people while it lasted. Earlier today, news broke that Tina Fey’s Little Stranger would be producing a sequel to the 1993 witch comedy Hocus Pocus, which starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, and people naturally freaked out because anything involving Fey and 90s nostalgia is simply wonderful. Alas, while my colleague Matt Lieb was able to bring everyone great news that made people love him all day, I get to be the dick who throws a bucket of ice water on everyone to bring you back to Earth.

Fey and Disney are not developing Hocus Pocus 2 as reported, and they are instead working on Untitled Witch Project that Fey will both produce and star in, according to Deadline, which referred to the actual plot of the project as “falling in the vein of Ghostbusters.” So basically, Fey and a hilarious team will hunt witches, goblins, ghouls and other mystical creatures, and we’ll love the hell out of it anyway. Unless it’s like Date Night, of course.

Still, if I were a betting man, I’d put a shiny nickel down on Disney tossing Hocus Pocus 2 into production after seeing everyone lose their sh*t today. It’ll probably star Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson and Selena Gomez. Hell, I’ll put two nickels on that happening.