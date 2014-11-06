‘The Hateful Eight’ Has Been Fully Cast, And Channing Tatum Is Officially A Part Of It

Getty (original)

That didn’t take long. As quickly as Deadline’s Mike Fleming wrote that he heard that Channing Tatum wanted a role in Quentin Tarantino’s next film, The Hateful Eight, The Weinstein Company has announced that it’s a done deal. Tatum is listed among the Western’s cast members on the film’s latest press release, and we’ve already heard the rest of the names a dozen or so times already, so the Magic Mike XXL star is certainly the last piece of the puzzle.

The Hateful Eight are: Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (DJANGO UNCHAINED) as Major Marquis Warren, Golden Globe nominee Kurt Russell (ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK) as John “The Hangman” Ruth, Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (MRS. PARKER AND THE VICIOUS CIRCLE) as Daisy Domergue, Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (Justified) as Chris Mannix, Academy Award nominee Demian Bichir (A BETTER LIFE) as Bob, Academy Award nominee Tim Roth (RESERVOIR DOGS) as Oswaldo Mobray, Michael Madsen (RESERVOIR DOGS) as Joe Gage and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern (NEBRASKA) General Sanford Smithers. Also, Channing Tatum (FOXCATCHER) has signed on for a role in the project. (Via Flavorwire)

Now, is that “role” a major one as Fleming had previously written, or is C-Tates only on board in a minor capacity, having to earn his status as a new star in the Tarantino universe? It’s obviously a major role, probably the starring role, because he’s Channing Tatum, the biggest star in the world.