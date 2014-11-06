‘The Hateful Eight’ Has Been Fully Cast, And Channing Tatum Is Officially A Part Of It

That didn’t take long. As quickly as Deadline’s Mike Fleming wrote that he heard that Channing Tatum wanted a role in Quentin Tarantino’s next film, The Hateful Eight, The Weinstein Company has announced that it’s a done deal. Tatum is listed among the Western’s cast members on the film’s latest press release, and we’ve already heard the rest of the names a dozen or so times already, so the Magic Mike XXL star is certainly the last piece of the puzzle.
The Hateful Eight are: Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (DJANGO UNCHAINED) as Major Marquis Warren, Golden Globe nominee Kurt Russell (ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK) as John “The Hangman” Ruth, Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (MRS. PARKER AND THE VICIOUS CIRCLE) as Daisy Domergue, Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (Justified) as Chris Mannix, Academy Award nominee Demian Bichir (A BETTER LIFE) as Bob, Academy Award nominee Tim Roth (RESERVOIR DOGS) as Oswaldo Mobray, Michael Madsen (RESERVOIR DOGS) as Joe Gage and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern (NEBRASKA) General Sanford Smithers. Also, Channing Tatum (FOXCATCHER) has signed on for a role in the project. (Via Flavorwire)
Now, is that “role” a major one as Fleming had previously written, or is C-Tates only on board in a minor capacity, having to earn his status as a new star in the Tarantino universe? It’s obviously a major role, probably the starring role, because he’s Channing Tatum, the biggest star in the world.
Oh hey, Michael Madsen’s not dead.
I’m guessing that…
SPOILERS
Tatum plays the son of one of the characters, who is forced to suck the Samuel L Jackson character’s dick at gunpoint in flashback.
SPOILERS
C-Tates needs to send y’all a thoughtful hand-written note or something.
C-Tates is gonna get the gimp treatment now that someone showed Tarantino his work in This is The End.
Is that Ted Danson lying on the floor? You think he would’ve learned his lesson about blackface by now.
Needs more Waltz.
Based on that picture, I’m pretty sure Tim Roth IS Christoph Waltz. It’s all a SHAM!!!
So this movie is going to be a mumblecore joint now? QT, spreadin them wangs.
EVERYTHING IS COMING UP TATUM
The one thing I don’t like is that they said Kurt Russell (ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK) like that’s his greatest flick, they should’ve done Kurt Russell (BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA) instead.
Kurt Russell (CAPTAIN RON)
Kurt Russell (SKY HIGH)……..right?
Kurt Russell (TANGO AND CASH)
Kurt Russell (TANGO & CASH)
Damn it.
Kurt Russell (Unlawful Entry)
speaking of which… Tarantino shoulda cast Madeleine Stowe over JJL.
Kurt Russell (ROAD HOUSE)
Kurt Russell (TOMBSTONE)
I’m digging the fact how this became somewhat of a mini-meme. (Please tell me this is mocking my initial post. (Also the fact nobodies done GRINDHOUSE yet seems rather weird or DEATH PROOF.))
Kurt Russell (Overboard)
Kurt Russell (SOLDIER)
Kurt Russell (THE ART OF THE STEAL)
That took WAY to long for Overboard to show up. Fuck all y’all (except Burt Macklin)!!!
Kurt Russell (THE COMPUTER WORE TENNIS SHOES)
Kurt Russell (EXECUTIVE DECISION)
Kurt Russell (DARK BLUE)
How did I miss Walton Goggins being cast????
The rumor I just made up says that the other cast members refer to him as The Grateful Tate.
Walton Goggins? I’m in.
he better not be some dipshit that dies off in the first half hour.
Walton Goggins fuck yeah
It needs more Timothy Olyphant.
What doesn’t?
Isis. Although…
well done, all three of you.
Let’s be more excited for Walton Goggins.
Yep. Couldn’t give a stuff about Tatum. Kurt “Stuntman Mike” Russell and Walton Goggins i absolutely do. But where is Leo?!
Kurt Russell didn’t even get an Emmy nom for playing Elvis? He has never even gotten an Oscar nom?
Think of all the great actors you know. How many of them created iconic characters that you remember the names of? Snake Plissken. McReady. Jack Burton. Stuntman Mike. Etc.
“I call him Channing TATYUM”
Kurt Russell needs to be in more things. He’s been incredibly underused in the last 15 years
Emmy Nominee Walton Googins?
Correction, that’s Academy Award Winner Walton Mother-Fuckin’-Goggins.
I was sold when Walton Goggins was cast. Hell yeah.