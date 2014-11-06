‘The Hateful Eight’ Has Been Fully Cast, And Channing Tatum Is Officially A Part Of It

#Samuel L. Jackson #Quentin Tarantino #The Hateful Eight #Channing Tatum #Casting News
11.06.14 4 years ago 43 Comments
The Hateful Eight

Getty (original)

That didn’t take long. As quickly as Deadline’s Mike Fleming wrote that he heard that Channing Tatum wanted a role in Quentin Tarantino’s next film, The Hateful Eight, The Weinstein Company has announced that it’s a done deal. Tatum is listed among the Western’s cast members on the film’s latest press release, and we’ve already heard the rest of the names a dozen or so times already, so the Magic Mike XXL star is certainly the last piece of the puzzle.

The Hateful Eight are: Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (DJANGO UNCHAINED) as Major Marquis Warren, Golden Globe nominee Kurt Russell (ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK) as John “The Hangman” Ruth, Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (MRS. PARKER AND THE VICIOUS CIRCLE) as Daisy Domergue, Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (Justified) as Chris Mannix, Academy Award nominee Demian Bichir (A BETTER LIFE) as Bob, Academy Award nominee Tim Roth (RESERVOIR DOGS) as Oswaldo Mobray, Michael Madsen (RESERVOIR DOGS) as Joe Gage and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern (NEBRASKA) General Sanford Smithers. Also, Channing Tatum (FOXCATCHER) has signed on for a role in the project. (Via Flavorwire)

Now, is that “role” a major one as Fleming had previously written, or is C-Tates only on board in a minor capacity, having to earn his status as a new star in the Tarantino universe? It’s obviously a major role, probably the starring role, because he’s Channing Tatum, the biggest star in the world.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Quentin Tarantino#The Hateful Eight#Channing Tatum#Casting News
TAGSBRUCE DERNcasting newsCHANNING TATUMjennifer jason leighkurt russellMICHAEL MADSENquentin tarantinoSamuel L. JacksonThe Hateful EightTIM ROTHWALTON GOGGINS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP