The Cast Of ‘The Room’ Is Kickstarting A Mockumentary About Themselves

One of my unexpected favorite books I read this year was The Disaster Artist, Greg Sestero’s (aka “Mark’s”) book about his years-long connection to Tommy Wiseau before and after the making of The Room. But for the cast who didn’t get to write books about it, having been in The Room is a dubious kind of fame, that pays nothing and earns recognition mostly only from weird movie dorks like us. It’s incredibly difficult to capitalize on novelty fame, and most of the cast didn’t have the cushion of being rich to begin with like Tommy. Now Robyn Paris, who played Michelle, that girl in the film who has sex with that one guy for basically no reason, has rounded up some of her castmates to pitch a The Room: Where Are They Now mockumentary on Kickstarter. It’s… well, it’s exactly what it sounds like.
We want to make a fun new short film called, “The Room Actors: Where Are They Now? A Mockumentary.” This film takes a tongue-in-cheek, satirical look at how The Room actors’ lives have changed since appearing in best worst movie ever made. It will be funny and silly and chock full of jokes only YOU as die-hard Roomies will get. (But it will also includes lots of laughs for those of you who have never seen The Room.)
Paris says she wants to “give The Room fans a big hug,” and based on that and the blockquote, I thought the video was going to be much worse. Fans are like henchmen, they exist to take orders, you don’t ask for their opinions. Always a bad idea. Anyway, it ended up being much better than I expected, and there’s even a cameo from 5 Second Films/Uproxx Video’s own Michael Rousselet. The only real question now is, what happened to Scott/Mike “Me Underwears” Holmes and why wasn’t he in this? I hope we didn’t lose him to some kind of tragic hair-highlighting accident.
This looks decent, but why hasn’t anyone Kickstarted an investigative documentary dedicated to discovering the true origin story of Tommy Wiseau? That would be worth literally dozens of my dollars.
Man, Denny looks like hot shit.
You’re not his f*cking mother!
I think in The Disaster Artist Greg mentions that the guy who played Denny was either close to 40 or just over the hill when Tommy casted him, so he wore really baggy clothing to look younger. So yeah, that’s what 50 looks like sometimes.
I believe he was 26, but he was also the oldest cast member aside from Tommy. Also, they dressed him as a 12-year-old, which enhances the sense that he’s aged when you see him in real life.
AVC: What do you think Philip Haldiman brought to the role of Denny?
TW: I think he brought a lot stuff. One thing was people actually, he’s really retarded a little bit.
Wait really, 26? so he’s still not 40 yet? Okay. Damn.
“I’ve got to go hang out with Michelle. And make out with her”.
I’d swear Tommy Wiseau had never actually slept with a woman if the first twenty minutes of The Room weren’t him desperately trying to prove that he has.
That gif is beautiful.
I’m glad the old lady is still alive. Was worried about the breast cancer she got.
I can’t even get hard without “You are my rose, you are my rose, you are myyyy roooooooose” playing in the background.
Chris-R was probably the best acting performance in that movie and the guy wasn’t even an actor or aspiring actor.
Also, The Disaster Artist is a GREAT book!