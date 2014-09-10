The Christian Mingle Movie Trailer Has Two Record Scratches!

With each day that passes, FilmDrunk gets closer and closer to our stated goal of becoming the number one source of faith-based movie news. So it was that the president of YouTube personally sent me (figuratively speaking) this new trailer for the ChristianMingle movie. Wait, did I say “Christian Mingle Movie?” You’re damned right I did, heathen! The popular dating site for people who want to get busy in a Godly way is now a feature film coming in October. It’s called, creatively, Christian Mingle: The Movie.
It was directed by Corbin Bernsen (perhaps best known as Roger Dorn in Major League) and stars Lacey Chabert from Party of Five, who also played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls. Who knew she’d end up competing with Lindsay for least impressive post-Mean Girls career? Supposedly this opens “in theatres” in October. Haha, good one.
Gwyneth Hayden is a 30-something marketing executive with a top-notch career, killer wardrobe, dream apartment and great friends. She thinks the only thing missing is a man. In a moment of inspired desperation, she fills out a profile on the dating website ChristianMingle.com hoping to find Mr. Right. However, Gwyneth’s attempts at impressing her dream guy end in disaster when he calls her out on her “faux faith.” In an honest realization, she sees her superficial life for what it really is, and she’s driven to create a personal relationship with God. In the end, He delivers on the true desires of her heart: “life-changing” love.
Faux faith! You’re all posers in the eyes of God! By the way, they really went all in on casting the two most inoffensive-looking f*cking crackers I’ve ever seen in my life in this one:
These two are such bland dorks, even Dwight Eisenhower is rolling over in his grave to stick his finger down his throat. The buttoned collar. The side part. The gee whiz expression. This man is a human braided belt.
And the trailer has not one, but TWO, count them, TWO record scratch sound effects. Talk about dramatic reversal! Not even MC Twistmaster himself, M. Night Shyamalan would be so bold as to put two record scratches in a trailer, he’d be afraid to overpromise. Christian Mingle: The Movie must be one heck of an emotional whodunnit.
Also, Roger Dorn wants you to know that even though this is called Christian Mingle: The Movie, it is NOT a commercial for the website. Haha, of course, Dorn, what would have ever given us that idea?
The movie has been made by Home Theater Films in partnership with ChristianMingle.com but Bernsen was keen to stress on his Facebook page that it is not an ad or paid promotional piece for the dating website. [ChristianityToday]
“You might ask why do include “the movie” in the title? One of my first jobs is to let everyone know that this is a pure, straight up Romantic Comedy and NOT an ad or paid promotional piece for Christian Mingle.com – the popular dating website. They have been incredible partners and friends in allowing us to use their name and play an integral role in the film, but one of the first rumors I want you to help me dispel is that this is a commercial for them.”
“Look, they’ve been incredible promotional partners, putting up money in exchange for us constantly mentioning their name and depicting them in a positive light, but we are NOT advertising for them. That’s just crazy! Now go out and see CHRISTIAN MINGLE, THE MOVIE.”
I don’t know what’s more honest, the fact that they just called it Christian Mingle: The Movie, or that the distributor is called “Home Theater Films.”
Turns out, the dude is into dudes and was just looking for a beard! *scraaaaaaaatch*
wicka-wicka- REMIX!
That guy has so many bodies under his porch.
Yeah I was about to say this would come off better if the lead guy didn’t look like a serial killer
Here’s hoping that a Farmersonly.com movie is next.
Make all the jokes you want, but $1 says Larry the Cable Guy is already writing this on a wetnap.
City folk just don’t get it. Tremendous.
I’m just waiting for the postivesingles.com movie.
“In an honest realization, she sees her superficial life for what it really is, and she’s driven to create a personal relationship with God”
Her interest was piqued by God’s profile photos of Him embracing a child in an African village and the somewhat-saucy one of Him shirtless in a pool, but she was definitely in when she found out that He loves to laugh and that music is the soundtrack to His life. Soon They would be just another Christian Mingle Sidehug Success Story.
Today I learned Ned Flanders is only tolerable because he’s a cartoon. The real-life version is infinitely punchable.
Th Dentist now makes faith-inspired films? I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
So does Chabert get naked in this or do I have to continue to jerk off to my Jib Jab like pornos I have of her?
All of my responses to this trailer somehow turned out sounding religious, such as “my God….” and “dear lord”, and finally at the end, “jesus christ…”
Something for the religious and something for the big business lovers… All this movie needs is to appeal to people with no education (probably a given), racists (probably an all-white cast) and gun-obsessed paranoids and you’ve got the perfect film for all 5 fringes of the right-wing movement!
C’mon now… all- white cast? There’s gotta be a valet, shoe shine, or sassy maid somewhere in this movie…
Close. Sassy black female friend!
@Aqualad08 Did you make that comment ironically, or do you have yet to watch the trailer and don’t realize that the sassy black friend is, in fact, referred to as Oprah?
No mention of her title as heir to the toaster strudel empire?
I wonder if Dorn found the lord after Vaughn plowed his wife back in ’89.
“Strike this GUY out.” (*TBS TV edit*)
Not enough Kirk Camerons or Elvis Impersonators involved for my Christian taste.
am i allowed to see this movie even though i worship the devil?
can you sneak a flask in a theater and rum & rom coms this thing?
Anyone else notice the Christian Mingle logo in the top right corner for the first ~30 seconds of the video?
This will be lucky to get half as good a review as JDate, The Movie’s “”It’s a gas!” –Piotr Hammünd”.
all i can think about when i hear those record scratches are the south park trailers for various rob schneider movies [www.youtube.com]
If only Lacey Chabert was starring in the porn parody instead…
The Okcupid movie would star a manic pixie dream girl who has a weakness for guys with beards and tats and a guy who thinks his problem is that women just don’t like nice guys–they go for jerks.
A 300lb manic pixie dream girl with a face tattoo and a male-rights activist with a closet full of guns and trilbies.
It’s a reminder ribbon. To remember that she’s in Christian Mingle: The Movie. Not a real movie.
Tyler Perry Presents: Christian Mingle: The Movie
This is obviously just the first step into the Home Theater Films Cinematic Universe.
“Who knew she’d end up competing with Lindsay for least impressive post-Mean Girls career?”
You’d think she’d have the benefit of not being bugfuck crazy on her side. Also, when did David Keith get so old?
Am I wrong in assuming that most Christian Mingle connections involve a bunch of e-mails talking about purity and then anal on the 2nd date?
I was thinking bukkake in a Holiday Inn express just outside the airport
Record Scratches @ :52 and 2:10
Say what you will about the rise of evangelic entertainment but it’s at least created a generation of woman down for butt stuff.
I hope this has like few instances of her trying to fuck him and getting rebuffed and thinking it’s because he has a tiny dick, then that he’s nervous about her sweet ass body, then just that he’s gay but finally he caves in then cries after sex . But each time it ends with her naked and pleasuring herself.
Lacey Chabert is the current queen of Hallmark cable channel’s romance movies. All of them syrupy sweet and made to make housewives sigh as they eat ice cream.
I also must admit I have watched a few of them myself without being made to by girlfriends cuz I think she’s a babe.
You probably mean “…I have watched a few minutes of them myself…” because that’s about all anyone should need.
When will Hollywood get with the times and use a *corrupted MP3 file* sound when something zany happens?
She’s SO fucking hot. I once shot a screen test for her and I swear to god she glowed like a hot angel made of soft-focus lenses and sex gold. It’s sad that this is what her career has come to. She needs a role on some kind of smart sit-com as the adult version of a girl next door who get really embarassed by stuff or something.
she was the original Meg Griffin, but jumped ship after the first season because it was so offensive. So, ya, she is where she wants to be.
Lacey Chabert, Sophia Bush, and Jessica Biel… goddamn they are hot, but so fucking bland I want to cry.
I’d like to throw those three broads into a six man tag match against Jennifer Love Hewitt, Emma Roberts, and Jessica Alba for the title of Most Boring Actresses on Planet Earth.
Plot twist — that Kincaid portrait of a white male is actually Ann Veal’s (Her?) older brother. Proof – they both share the same proclivity for vacation spots south of the border.
I was about to get all White Knight in here and defend m’lady Lacey Chabert’s honor from mean ol’ Vince, but I’m assuming there will be 0 awesome cleavage in this movie, and for that I must calmly back away.
Also I notice that in all 3 pics up there, she’s rocking some sort of Scarf and that’s probably the most offensive thing about this movie.
