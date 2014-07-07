The Definitive Top 5: Cinema’s Best Extended Takes

Everyone has their own personal opinions when it comes to any kind of list or ranking for movies, but those opinions are wrong. Here is the correct answer.
This Week: The top five extended takes, or long takes or one-shots or whatever you want to call them. The only qualifier is that it be a true practical shot, with no digital effects or green screen. This eliminates otherwise terrific shots like this one by David Fincher in ‘Panic Room’ or this one in ‘War of the Worlds’ (which really is great and would have made the list even though I hate Spielberg).
5. ‘TOUCH OF EVIL’
The reason Orson Welles is still so highly regarded as a cinematic genius is because Orson Welles was a cinematic genius. The opening scene from this 1958 movie which he wrote, directed, and starred in is a perfect example. Look, the fact is that most old movies suck and people only say they like them because they’re snooty and wanna seem smart, but some are terrific, including almost everything from Welles.
The genius here is not only that it’s the opening scene but the simplicity; a timer is set on a bomb which is hidden in the trunk of a car right before an unsuspecting couple drives off and winds down the streets of a quiet border town. And then we, the audience, just sit here. Waiting. Knowing it could go off any second, while Charlton Heston as a Mexican walks next to the car again and again.
It’s amazing no one has stolen this shot since a modern version with some massive CGI explosion might make it even better. Because if there’s one thing I know about modern movies, it’s that you gotta have a bunch of explosions.
4. ‘OLDBOY’
For this spot it was either ‘Oldboy’ or Tony Jaa’s nearly 4-minute fight in ‘the Protector’, but this gets the nod because the movie is so great, because our hero mostly only uses a f*cking hammer, and because it’s Korean and Korean girls are incredibly hot. Granted that last part has no relevance to the scene but it is a fact which clouds my thinking in almost every facet of life.
3. ‘BOOGIE NIGHTS’
I love this movie and this scene, where Little Bill catches his wife having sex with some random guy for the millionth (and final) time, but I don’t like how it paints whores in a negative light. I owe a great deal to whores, and I won’t sit idly by while they’re slandered for no apparent reason.
2. ‘CHILDREN OF MEN’
(skip to the 3:40 mark)
Remember the one and only rule to this list, about no CGI? Well that rule might have to f*ck off because, even though director Alfonso Cuarón has never admitted it as far as I know, and everything you’re seeing here-the stunts, the gunshots, the blood, all of it-was filmed just as you see it, many suspect he did use some digital effects to make it so seamless. Either way, it’s amazing. And if he did, fine. It’s like a girl with natural D’s getting implants; it takes something great and makes it even better!
1. ‘GOODFELLAS’
This list was actually written to figure out 2-5 because there was no question that this shot by Martin Scrosese in ‘Goodfellas’ was number 1. Normally a director will have an extended take just because they’re really cool. Here, Scorsese actually uses it to help tell the story. This is Karen’s first date with Henry Hill, and because it’s shot as a long take, you see his world the way Karen does, and it’s instantly obvious why she’s swept off her feet. Much like when I bring a first date home and show her how I took pictures from her Facebook to make a scrapbook of our wedding.
Children of Men was so fucking great and, unlike so many adaptions, way fucking better than it’s source material.
Pretty much everything Fincher’s done by way of adaptation is better than the source material. Thus, hopes for Gone Girl are high…
Children of Men was directed by Alfonso Cuaron…unless Fincher produced it? I know he’s done his fair share of executive producing. I also know I could look it up…but reasons.
Fincher had nothing to do with Children of Men.
Can’t you all just accept the non sequiter?
The biggest problem with Boogie Nights is that it has so many brilliant extended takes it’s hard to pick just one as the best. Little Bill’s death is a good call though. But I wish it didn’t cut for the audience reaction, the audio would’ve sold it.
Not a movie… but the True Detective ghetto shootout scene… holy shit. Even the few seconds where Cohle has his back to the wall looking back and forth saying “thirty seconds, in and out…” Intense.
[www.youtube.com]
I second this emotion
Well if we’re throwing TV into the mix I raise you Niel Marshall’s extended shot during the siege of Castle Black.
Great call, @Kubo – definitely the top shot I can recall in TV. If someone has better ideas for the TV side, I’d like to hear ’em.
There are a lot of extended takes on Louie, but those might be more of a cautionary tale. Can’t think of an example where they did anything other than make it easier for him to edit the episode later. OK, the one on the episode this season where he opens for Jerry Seinfeld was pretty good.
This list is a complete fail leaving out the ultimate Extended Take: Hitchcock’s “Rope” which is made up entirely of extended takes, actually 10 takes total over 80 minutes.
I came here to make the same complaint.
And that was back when cameras were roughly the size of Volkswagens, so they had to shift the walls around the moving camera.
Yup!
Uhhh… Snake Eyes? Snake Eyes extended take was like 8 minutes!
Apparently it was more like 12 minutes but with some masterfully concealed cuts.
I literally just watched this yesterday for the first time. It’s pretty amazing especially because of the amount of dialogue during the scene.
It also introduced almost if not all the characters in the movie along with the scene that set up the major plot driver. It was an effective tool to move the movie forward right off the bat
Yeah, but ‘Snake Eyes’ is a De Palma/Cage movie, so it’s therefore automatically exempt from being on any “Best Of” list.
great list.
[thestake.org]
In terms of pure sustained acting chops it’s hard to beat the single take scene in the middle of Hunger between Fassbender and Cunningham, even though it’s a static shot.
Also, The Player deserves a mention for it’s meta-ness (if that’s a word) and Russian Ark for being an improbably enjoyable single-take film.
Agree. I thought Hunger was just kind of alright, but that scene you mention was really, really powerful.
This scene from Hanna is solid…
[www.youtube.com]
Was Hanna good? I remember seeing the trailer and wanting to see it, but never got around to it.
It was ok. Kinda weird but ok.
I wasn’t a fan of the movie.
“Kinda weird but OK” pretty much sums it up.
Eric Bana was awesome in it… rest of it was kinda meh; it missed its potential.
While Bana and Saoirse Ronan are good, Cate Blanchett, who is usually so excellent, is kinda terrible. Her southern accent is awful and she plays the villain with way too much vulnerability. I mean, some is fine, but she over does it.
I thought it was two thirds of a really good movie, then it just went nutso in the third act. Worth looking, though.
Brilliant list.
Next time, though, I hope each clip’s write-up is just one long, unbroken sentence.
@Otto Man – Like Mancini’s review of Snowpiercer? Me too.
Good list.
I’d also add the Kill Bill Bathroom/Club scene: [youtu.be]
Pulp Fiction’s “Gold Watch” scene where Bruce Willis goes back to his apartment to fetch the forgotten watch: [youtu.be]
Or the Pulp Fiction “Jack Rabbit Slim’s” entrance scene: [youtu.be]
And Gaspar Noe’s “Enter The Void” has a ton of trippy overhead tracking shots that will melt your face off.
Rope was already mentioned as conspicuously missing, so I won’t mention it. (See what I did there?) However, you left out Altman – both the opening of The Player and that long shot of the car coming down the dirt road in 3 Woman (I think I may be the only person who really likes that movie.) Other than that, your list is perfect.
Jon Woo’s Hard Boiled
Entirely correct.
Love that film
Ding Ding Ding!
Yes, the multi-floor hospital fight scene!
Best one.
Yup, this one
There was a really good one in that Spring Breakers movie where they rob this restaurant all in one take as viewed from the outside.
i signed up just to mention I Am Cuba
this is cool
[www.youtube.com]
Ha. You beat me to it. I mentioned this the last time filmdrunk did a piece on extended cuts. Pretty ingenious, considering the year.
I forget the name of the movie, but it’s from the 80s. At one point, Peter North hammers Nina Hartley on a weight bench for 4 minutes straight before the camera cuts to doggy style.
Humping Iron.
Peter North and the word “extended” just seem to belong together.
Every time I see Ray Liotta I hear: “What’s wrong with you Henry?!”
Agreed Verbal, the uncut fight scene in the Protector is damn near perfection.
Wasn’t there a long take in Transformers: Age of Extinction? I think it might have been as long as 4 seconds, but I can’t be sure.
I don’t think that the ending credits scroll should count.
I made this a few years ago for an argentinian band.
[www.youtube.com]
Anyone remember that episode of The X Files where pretty much the entire episode was one long take? I think the only obvious cuts were the commercial breaks. They also did a split screen where you’d have the actors literally walk from one screen to the next. CAn’t remember what the episode was about (ghosts on a pirate ship?) but man that was a really fun episode to watch, outside the context of the storyline.
It’s called Triangle. Season 6. Remarkable for that shot of Scully rushing around the FBI offices. And also being having a terrible time travel/ghost ship storyline.
@Rob: Not everyone, hehe. Season 6 was when my interest in the how had peaked. Got into around season 3. Before that I was probably just too young.
@Heroes: Wow, it was really was a ghost ship? I was seriously just guessing on that one lol. I really have absolutely no memory at all about the plot of the ep.
Thanks! I need to watch that again, posthaste!
Lets not forget Atonement. Also, seems like there was a list of this same subject that Vince did a few months ago, no?
The extended take in Atonement was a perfect encapsulation of the film itself; technically impressive and skillfully executed, but lacking the panache or spark that elevates the good to the great.
It’s things like this that makes me think that no one that works here pays attention to anything that anyone else posts.
Actually, let us all forget Atonement because that movie is fucking horrible. And if I did that list, I sure don’t remember it.
Whoa, two references to two different Saoirse Ronan movies in same comments section? That’s gotta be some kind of record.
This post reminded me that I really need to watch Children of Men again.
Seriously, what a fucking amazing flick. I’d argue that the last extended take, which goes in and out of buses, shelters, buildings, and has at least four choreographed shootout scenes, is more impressive than the ambush scene.
Yeah, I was going to make that same point. I think Cuaron may have said he used cgi for it, or everyone agreed that it was just way too fucking perfect to not have used cgi. It’s around 24:30 in that video up there.
That was my takeaway as well.
I always want to watch it again. Good reminder!
Always worth a watch [www.thrashingzombies.com]
Nevermind fuck that coment.
No Ken and Harry phone call from In Bruges? You goddamn monster.
No long stares from Baby Goose in Drive?
Baby Goose’s opening scene in The Place Beyond the Pines was pretty impressive.
I was always impressed with the extended take when Jules and Vincent are walking from the elevator to Brett/Brad’s apartment talking about the foot massage. It’s about 2 minutes and goes through that tight hallway…no cuts, classic dialogue.
[youtu.be]
The Protector! Great movie.
Tony Jaa never really wowed me. It was like Thailand saw a Steven Seagal movie and said, “Yes.” I was okay with most of The Protector, then a bunch of burly dudes threw a baby elephant.
I never saw much value from a story perspective of using a long cut. It’s more of a technical achievement than anything. It does a good job of establishing mood in some cases, but it’s so easy for it to slip from establishing to “wasting the audience’s time”
You mean you’ve been watching a movie and during an extended take, you’ve thought “This is wasting my time”?
Nothing makes you realize how much of your life you’ve wasted like watching that ship dock in 2001: Space Odyssey.
It most cases it’s not so much establishing a mood than not taking you out of one. There’s a difference.
I’m sure it’s been mentioned, but… The Player.
strong taeks
The only thing you were right about in this entire list is the entire list. I’m all for anything that starts with a Touch of Evil. And, yes, I meant it as I said it.
Halloween? The original murder and moving from the exterior of the house to the interior of the house?
Halloween is one of my favorite films, but that scene loses a chunk of credibility when the camera (Michael’s POV) turns and looks at the knife as he’s stabbing his sister to death. Makes no sense and looks silly.
I gotta jump on the The Player wagon. Such a great tracking shot that at times was meta and also has lots of moving parts to fuck up
Wow, this list is really lacking.
I mean, some of those scenes are cool (and great), but NOTHING compared to international cinema’s more famous tracking shots. Andrei Rublev, Weekend, The Passenger, The Player, The Sacrifice, Hard Boiled (!), Paths of Glory, The (fucking) SHINING, SOY CUBA !!!
I mean, come on!
Plus, this post was much more solid when Josh Kurp did it back in February.
Also, The Russian Ark. The entire film is a single tracking shot!
@No Body, I came here to mention Russian Ark… a single 96 minute Steadicam shot. And, in my opinion, a pretty interesting movie (if a bit historically white-washing in its nostalgia for Imperial Russia)
You probably just remember Josh Kurp’s post from February, which is more comprehensive, but basically no different.
I also enjoyed the tracking shot from Shaun of the Dead when he get’s the diet coke and cornetto. Nice reveal and companion shot.
You did not mention the Passenger,for shame
The final shot of The Third Man is excellent. A lot of character development in that single, unmoving shot.
even though it would have been disqualified, an honorable mention needs to go to the opening 15 minutes or so of serenity
the one form Atonement is fantastic.
[www.youtube.com]
A top 5 of Paul Thomas Anderson’s tracking shots/extended takes could easily be done on its’ own. So, I’m not here to take issue with not including this shot from Magnolia but it is worth a look:
[www.youtube.com]
The bank robbery scene in Heat is glorious, but I’m not sure if it’s an extended take. If it is, that’d be my vote.
I can’t believe whomever wrote this didn’t include “Russian Ark.” 96 minutes, one single long take. Gorgeous film, too.
no mentions of Kubrick? I guess no one else has seen the shining or 2001 or clockwork or Full metal jacket.
don’t worry, nothing to see there.
Agreed. I’d also add Bondarchuk’s War and Peace. There are so many mind-blowing tracking shots in that film, which Kubrick said actually influences many of his.
My suggestion, Four Rooms. The last segment directed by Tarentino. I remember noticing the opening scene being one long cut.
Nice list. Personally, I’d put Touch of Evil #1, but that’s cool. The opening shot from Malcolm X deserves some honorable mention.