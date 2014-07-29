With teasers and sneak previews and even their own awards show, movie trailers have become a big part of the summer blockbuster game. But while people at Comic-Con were freaking out over the exclusive previews, sizzle reels and super-duper-eye-f*ckers that they got to watch in Hall H, the number crunchers were hard at work revealing that last week’s long-awaited Fifty Shades of Grey trailer is already on top of the mountain for 2014. According to Zefr, the company that started as MovieClips before growing into a YouTube brand-monetizing force to be reckoned with, of all of the big trailers that have been released this year, none can hold a whip or ball-gag to Fifty Shades of Grey.
In fact, as many as 36.4 million people watched the Fifty Shades trailer last week, which is 5.4 million more than the second most-viewed trailer of 2014, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, uploaded in March. Behind them are Godzilla and Transformers: Age of Extinction with 26.3 million views, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and then Dumb and Dumber To with 23.5 million. The only question now is whether or not Fifty Shades of Grey can put up summer blockbuster numbers at the box office with a Valentine’s Day 2015 release, and based on the response to the trailer, fans of the book might be less interested in seeing the movie as much as they’d like to pay $10 to complain about the casting.
Jamie Dornan is not Christian Grey, damn it!
While I don’t like the movie or its message I’ll be damned if that header image isn’t hot
Yeah, but views on YouTube don’t capture the groans (of not pleasure) I heard in the theater when it was done. Lots of confused baby boomers.
Movie is a year too late. Maybe suburban housewives will see it, but not sure who else.
“The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Trailer Has Already Whipped The Action Blockbusters”
We would also have accepted “The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Trailer Has Already Spanked The Action Blockbusters,” “The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Trailer Has Already DominatedThe Action Blockbusters,” or “The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Trailer Has Already Ball-Gagged and Digitally Penetrated The Action Blockbusters>”
Cougar season opens up next Valentine’s Day fellas!
My best pick up line is “who wants a BenGay massage.” Works every time.
[badbooksgoodtimes.com] awesome blog making fun of 50 shades. worth the read.
oops that was to the last book in the series. click around till you get to the first.
Nothing really to do with this, I guess, but if the star of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ were to marry the singer of Smooth Operator I think a pretty cool name for the couple would be Fitty Sades of Cent.
I’ve met a few people who have read Fifty Shades of Grey, I even read the first couple chapters because I’m a sucker for hype, but I’ve never met anyone who’s actually liked the book. I’m pretty sure that’s what’s happening here.
Trailer clicks matter s’little. The people who are going to see this shit pile already were. same with comic movies. But the comic folks are terrified of spoilers despite sort of knowing the story, so they don’t clicky as much