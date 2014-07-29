The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Trailer Has Already Whipped The Action Blockbusters

With teasers and sneak previews and even their own awards show, movie trailers have become a big part of the summer blockbuster game. But while people at Comic-Con were freaking out over the exclusive previews, sizzle reels and super-duper-eye-f*ckers that they got to watch in Hall H, the number crunchers were hard at work revealing that last week’s long-awaited Fifty Shades of Grey trailer is already on top of the mountain for 2014. According to Zefr, the company that started as MovieClips before growing into a YouTube brand-monetizing force to be reckoned with, of all of the big trailers that have been released this year, none can hold a whip or ball-gag to Fifty Shades of Grey.

In fact, as many as 36.4 million people watched the Fifty Shades trailer last week, which is 5.4 million more than the second most-viewed trailer of 2014, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, uploaded in March. Behind them are Godzilla and Transformers: Age of Extinction with 26.3 million views, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and then Dumb and Dumber To with 23.5 million. The only question now is whether or not Fifty Shades of Grey can put up summer blockbuster numbers at the box office with a Valentine’s Day 2015 release, and based on the response to the trailer, fans of the book might be less interested in seeing the movie as much as they’d like to pay $10 to complain about the casting.

Jamie Dornan is not Christian Grey, damn it!