The Gun Jose Canseco Used To Shoot Off His Finger Looks Just like Ryan Gosling’s Jacket From ‘Drive’

This is the 45 caliber Remington that shot my finger off. It is for sale if anyone wants to buy it http://t.co/r4Q0X7MUHl—
Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 17, 2014
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, former Bash Brother and current twitter comedian Jose Canseco shot off his finger and, if his twitter account is to be believed, had it reattached only for it to fall off during a poker game. Call me crazy, but I don’t know if I believe that last part.
Anyway, Jose tweeted a picture of the gun he allegedly used to shoot off his finger, and it looks like the kind of weapon any of the ranchero bands from Narco Cultura would be happy to own. The kind of gun that should come with a set of matching pointy boots. Come to think of it, it looks a lot like Ryan Gosling’s jacket from Drive. It even has the same color scheme.
What a strange time it is to be alive.
I think Jose was trying to emulate Castor Troy when he has this gun made, though for some reason, he thought a scorpion was cooler than the dragon.
Guns don’t shoot fingers off, dipshits shoot fingers off.
Yeah, that would have been a fly on the wall moment to see what that idiot was doing right before he shot himself. “Cleaning my gun and it went off” is code for I was doing something completely idiotic with a loaded handgun.
And for masturbating in the shower!
Fingerbang works here too. The foundation of the joke is just that solid.
Far cry from his playing days, when he just got shot in the ass.
Huzzah.
At the end of this whole fiasco, we’ll be treated to a long shot, focusing on Canseco’s eyes; We’re not sure if he survived the whole ordeal or not. The seconds seem to melt into minutes, or hours. But then he blinks. A tear rolls down his cheek as the camera pulls back and we see a well-intentioned passerby giving Jose the Shooter McGavin finger-guns gesture. With a lump in his throat, cracking his voice, he says “Too soon, bro” and starts up his SUV. College’s “A Real Hero” plays on his stereo as he drives off in the distance. Also, there’s a goat in the back seat. Fade to black
If only the foundation of the digit were as solid.
I don’t understand my love for Jose Canseco, but I fully embrace it. I have been following him since he played for the A’s. I don’t understand it, but I eat it up. Like I eat up whipped cream after I suck the nitrous oxide out.
I can’t believe he’s a real person, and I mean that in the nicest AND meanest way possible.
Bah! The Mighty Feklahr wears His ‘Drive’ jacket and shoots His dick off all the time!
*looks at watch* And just where the fuck have you been?
The Mighty Feklahr has a cloaking device on the great space heap Grethor.
It was the finger that touched Madonna.