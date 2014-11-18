The Gun Jose Canseco Used To Shoot Off His Finger Looks Just like Ryan Gosling’s Jacket From ‘Drive’

11.18.14 15 Comments

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, former Bash Brother and current twitter comedian Jose Canseco shot off his finger and, if his twitter account is to be believed, had it reattached only for it to fall off during a poker game. Call me crazy, but I don’t know if I believe that last part.

Anyway, Jose tweeted a picture of the gun he allegedly used to shoot off his finger, and it looks like the kind of weapon any of the ranchero bands from Narco Cultura would be happy to own. The kind of gun that should come with a set of matching pointy boots. Come to think of it, it looks a lot like Ryan Gosling’s jacket from Drive. It even has the same color scheme.

What a strange time it is to be alive.

