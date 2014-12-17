‘The Interview’ Has Canceled Its Premiere, And At Least One Major Theater Chain Won’t Show It

As Andrew reported earlier tonight, Sony gave individual theater chains the option not to show The Interview after the latest 9/11 threats from the hackers. Shortly thereafter, Carmike Theaters, the fourth largest theater chain in the nation, announced they wouldn’t be showing the film.
The majority of the busiest theaters are in shopping malls, and the landlords of those sites put pressure on the theaters to drop the film, according to insiders familiar with the discussions. [TheWrap]
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times reports that Sony is still considering plans to scrap the release entirely. It was initially reported that Arclight Cinemas in LA also wouldn’t screen The Interview, but they quickly responded that they hadn’t yet made a decision. What we do know, however, is that the New York premiere of the film has been canceled. I have a press screening scheduled, which I assume is still on until someone tells me otherwise, but we’ll know more tomorrow.
Like most people, my first response to this news was “WELL F*CK THAT, I’M GOING TO WATCH ALL OF THE SETH ROGEN MOVIES FOR FREEDOM!” My second response is to wonder, is this move cowardly, or do Sony and these theater owners just know something that we don’t? Because if North Korea is behind the hack like it seems, it would be a strange move to suddenly be afraid of a country with whom we’ve technically been at war since the fifties. If North Korea actually had reasonable capabilities to attack within the US, people would’ve been freaking out way before now.
Maybe the shopping mall landlords and such cited in the Wrap story think the hack was carried out by someone besides North Korea, someone who does have the capability to attack. Or, maybe the real concern is more data leaks. I have a hard time believing that people are legitimately scared of a “9/11-style attack” from the Guardians of Engrish and Contradictions or whatever they’re called, a much less hard of a time believing that what they’re really scared of is more data leaks. Which the culprits, whoever they are, have already proved capable of.
Phew, that’s a lot of speculation. Look, all I know is, Serial better lock down their servers, because if hackers disrupt the finale there’s going to be riots in the streets. People throwing pumpkin lattes through Crate and Barrel windows, pandemonium.
the terrorists have won.
Someone said it on twitter, and they’ve got a good point, theaters not showing this movie opens the door for people to start targeting other movies that deal with things like abortion, sexuality, religion, and more.
Also, when did they change his name to Kim Jong Butthurt?
That’s stupid. There have been plenty of movies dealing with those subjects and the most aggressive thing that has ever happened has been protests attended by a few people. And the protests last for two days and everyone moves on.
No one knows who did this, but we do have plenty of evidence for what will happen when those movies are made. A whole lot of nothing.
Oh you know that Warner Bros. is now secretly looking to hire hackers with a grudge against either Disney or Marvel.
Yeah, but if an American pro-life activist invokes 9/11 and threatens the country over a movie, they will just go to jail and people will watch the movie anyways.
I’m pretty sure pro-life activists have killed people before. This is definitely a slippery slope.
I think the GOP is entirely behind this.
Let’s do the speculation game, and start a political argument where people blindly and fiercely take sides like they’re rooting for a sports team, and everyone locks into a narrow and stupid ideology with a death grip.
LET’S DO THIS!!!
They should make threats if they make ghostbusters reboot. No one wants that shit, unless its all the original actors. Hollywood and it’s unoriginal ideas. We don’t want reboots, we want new movies. Thank god I don’t pay to see the Filth Hollywood puts out.
And the award for most unrelated comment of the day goes to…
Engrish? Is this a typo or are you being racist?
Slightly mocking a bad accent does not make someone a racist. Lighten up Francis
You must be new to the internet
Lacist as fuck, bro.
Fa ra ra ra raa, ra ra ra ra.
ARREC BARRWIN!!!!!!
Fuck you weiru, anda fuck you dohfiiin!
I thought it was a quasi-accepted slang term:
[engrish.com]
Here, in this country, you don’t add jokes to your comedy articles. You get a rife sentence for it!
Everything is either racist, homophobic, or misogynistic to people with low IQs.
Come the fuck on, Hollywood. It’s not even that I want to see this movie that much; it’s that when some faceless entity tries to pull this shit, you do it anyway. Now, you’ve given every disgruntled chump a blueprint for how to get rid of movies that might offend them.
Only thing offensive about this movie is the casting of Kim Jong-un – dude looks nothing like him!
I kinda was never going to watch this movie because it didn’t look all that funny, but now I want to go to the cinema out of spite. It’s the only true democracy left for us in this world, voting with the wallet!
But I thought all asians looked the same??
They do.
America FUCK YEA.
It’s a shame terrorists didn’t make the same threats over Kirk Cameron’s Savings Christmas. A lot of lives were ruined by viewing that atrocity.
If by “a lot” you mean “7”, then yes.
Well, that escalated quickly.
Are they afraid that North Korea is going to hire mercenaries who can actually do something? Hollywood’s been watching too many movies.
Red Dawn 2, North Korea attacks all our movie theaters & demands popcorn.
If North Koreans ever invade, all we have to do is point them to an all you can eat buffet. They’ll throw down their guns faster than the French.
COTW
Seriously. The North Korean army would probably abandon their mission the moment they see the relative decadence of a Wal-Mart.
Whoa whoa whoa, FREE refills?!
FILLS!?
“HANS BRIX?!?! OH NOOOOO!”
when reached for comment, Un responded ‘do you have any idea how fucking busy I am?!’
I was going to wait for this to come out on Blu-Ray, but because of these stupid threats, I’m going to see it in a movie theater next week.
best viral marketing ever.
This is the best press this movie could get. Ban a book, people want to read it more. Threaten a movie with terrorist attacks, people will be lining up to see this shit….
I will go see the movie the interview it looks funny and will not bee swayed because of a haker threaten people you see this movie
.
Wow. You can tell precisely when Michael had his stroke.
Strong taek Handly, imo
Bof Fri Fleu?
Pretty sure you are Seth Rogen’s target demo.
Looked shitty to me but to each his own.
@Otto Man – OMG that is the COTW. I can’t stop laughing and all the Asians near my office are looking at me like I’m insane.
Remember kids, if you don’t want a movie to come out, all you have to do is make empty threats to kill people.
This information will be useful in a few years when the next Transformers movie comes out.
A cursory Google search shows there are about 5,300 movie theaters in the U.S. Yeah, I think I’m just going to roll the dice on this one.
Come at me, North Korean bros!
I wish these hackers would do something more useful with their skills… like another round of the Fappening!
It’s a proven fact that terrorist attacks are worse than boobs. Also, during the Fappening, there was NO WAR. Even third world countries without internet laid down their weapons out of respect.
If they had just said, “Hey, you get Katy Perry and Mila Kunis nude, Emma Watson with vegetable you no go! We have deal.” then I woulda gladly give it a pass instead of now having to see it out of spite.
You are free to express your freedom to make fun of crazy people, and crazy people will express their freedom to FUCK you up for it.
really? This is a perfect Johnny Football fan account.
The hackers/ terrorist are trying to limit people seeing it, so if I am Sony and I am already probably taking a bath on this anyway, I cancel all the screenings and give it away free as a On Demand or Itunes download. Get it out to the whole world for them to see.
Fuck the terrorist.
I like the cut of this guy’s jib. Best possible response.
I have a question. Are movie theaters using digital copies of movies now? If so, is it plausible that the hackers have a)Tyler Durdened dick pics into the film or b)embedded something that would infect all the theaters who receive/attempt to show the film?
Is this plausible? I don’t computer much.
@Paul from the Gump: I would think you would be right on in your assumptions here.
Also, with all of the tech-savvy people we have educated in this country, I’m surprised no one has hacked into the North Korean Governments official website and posted some photo-shopped stuff of Little Kim screwing a donkey, or something of the like
Forget dick pics, if they have that kind of technology, they’ll be In the Mouth of Madness-ing that movie.
are you familiar with something called The Entertainment?
So movies are supplied as a file called a Digital Cinema Package, which is around 140 GB usually but can be up to 300 GB. While they can send files via satellite, that stopped around 2012 due to piracy and usually it’s just a physical hard drive. Projectionists compile that file with the trailers (400 MB files themselves) and upload it in to the projector.
Point of this story is that yes, they could have very easily sliced some kind of frame in to the movie, but that’s kind of pointless. But depending on how well connected a theater’s rewards program and POS system is intertwined, you may want to pay in cash.
Forgive me if it’s been mentioned in other Interview threads, but does anyone else feel like the entire concept of this movie is seen as nothing more than a massive social experiment/troll job by Rogen and Franco? An insane idea born of incredible weed and boredom turns into multiple rounds of ‘Well, let’s just see how far we can push this…’
I’ve said it was Fake and Gay a couple of times. Does that count?
If only more theaters would refuse to show movies out of fear of explosions. Michael Bay would finally be out of a job.
Vince, would you rather be forced to walk the North Korea-South Korea DMZ or watch the entire Hobbit Trilogy in one sitting?
This movie looked pretty terrible from the beginning, but if you are going to see it just make sure to buy your ticket with cash.
Yes this is bullshit…but just imagine if we go to war because of goddamn James Franco?
Buncha slack jawed faggots around here
in Hollywood, I mean. Not you guys. Your jaws are totally slack free.
don’t forget racist as well. hollywood i mean
Stupid Sony. What kind of imbecile believes thousands of airliners are going to be hijacked and crashed into movie theaters on the same day?